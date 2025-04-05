Marginalia Subversiva

Uncelebrated
They said today is Palestinian Child Day—
  
Story Ember leGaïe
1
Red Carpet for a Genocidaire
Francesca Albanese Speaks Unapologetically
  
Story Ember leGaïe
A Future Erased in Real Time
Paisicide and the Manufactured Orphans of Gaza
  
Story Ember leGaïe
1
They Had Their Lights On
The Rafah Paramedic Massacre and the Collapse of Credibility
3
The Lies Always Unravel: Israel’s Propaganda Around the Bibas Family Was Never About Truth
Israel’s propaganda always unravels.
  
Story Ember leGaïe
The Empire Hates a Witness
When South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice for genocide, the world watched something rare happen:
  
Story Ember leGaïe
3
The Savior Syndrome
Cory Booker, Genocide Apologia, and the Liberal Collapse
4
Mirror Mirror on the Wall
Genocide, Empire, and the Lies We Tell Ourselves
  
Story Ember leGaïe
3
Ballots Won’t Stop Bombs
The Cowardice of Electoral Propaganda in a Time of Genocide
3
You Don’t Get to Abandon Them
A Response to DropSiteNews and Murtaza Hussain
2
They Start With the Foreigners
They say it’s about borders.
  
Story Ember leGaïe
4
Scourge
A poem. A rage. A foul breath. A scourge.
  
Story Ember leGaïe
3
