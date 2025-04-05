Subscribe
They said today is Palestinian Child Day—
10 hrs ago
•
Story Ember leGaïe
16
1
Red Carpet for a Genocidaire
Francesca Albanese Speaks Unapologetically
19 hrs ago
•
Story Ember leGaïe
22
A Future Erased in Real Time
Paisicide and the Manufactured Orphans of Gaza
21 hrs ago
•
Story Ember leGaïe
13
1
They Had Their Lights On
The Rafah Paramedic Massacre and the Collapse of Credibility
22 hrs ago
19
3
The Lies Always Unravel: Israel’s Propaganda Around the Bibas Family Was Never About Truth
Israel’s propaganda always unravels.
Apr 5
•
Story Ember leGaïe
16
The Empire Hates a Witness
When South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice for genocide, the world watched something rare happen:
Apr 4
•
Story Ember leGaïe
12
3
The Savior Syndrome
Cory Booker, Genocide Apologia, and the Liberal Collapse
Apr 4
30
4
Mirror Mirror on the Wall
Genocide, Empire, and the Lies We Tell Ourselves
Apr 3
•
Story Ember leGaïe
21
3
Ballots Won’t Stop Bombs
The Cowardice of Electoral Propaganda in a Time of Genocide
Apr 2
32
3
You Don’t Get to Abandon Them
A Response to DropSiteNews and Murtaza Hussain
Apr 2
18
2
They Start With the Foreigners
They say it’s about borders.
Apr 2
•
Story Ember leGaïe
21
4
Scourge
A poem. A rage. A foul breath. A scourge.
Apr 2
•
Story Ember leGaïe
14
3
