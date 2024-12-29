Reports have surfaced revealing Israel’s $12 billion investment in Saudi Arabia’s Neom project on the Red Sea coast, marking a new phase in the normalization of relations between the two regimes. This collaboration isn’t just about economic development—it’s about exporting settler-colonialism, whitewashing genocide, and deepening regional complicity in the oppression of Palestinians.

Israeli academic Alexander Bligh recently disclosed details of this relationship, boasting about free passage for Israelis in Saudi Arabia, direct security cooperation, and a level of “comfort” in Riyadh surpassing cities like Paris. Bligh also praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his openness to normalizing relations with Israel, including unrestricted travel and economic integration.

This revelation is a chilling example of how geopolitics and capital intersect to sustain systems of oppression. While Israel maintains its genocidal policies in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, it now leverages alliances with authoritarian regimes like Saudi Arabia to cement its dominance.

For Saudi Arabia, this normalization undermines its longstanding narrative as a defender of Palestine. Instead, it signals a shift toward prioritizing neoliberal development projects like Neom at the expense of justice and solidarity with Palestinians. This betrayal is not an isolated act—it is part of a broader regional alignment that prioritizes power, capital, and authoritarianism over liberation and human rights.

The $12 billion investment in Neom is blood money. It funds not only physical infrastructure but also the ideological and political infrastructure of genocide. Economic partnerships of this scale are far from neutral—they are deeply political and serve to entrench systems of violence, settler-colonialism, and global complicity.

As Palestinians continue to resist these forces, the world must reckon with its role in enabling these alliances. Whether through silent complicity or active participation, normalization efforts like these are a green light for genocide—and a betrayal of justice.

Note: This report highlights the intersection of neoliberalism, settler-colonialism, and authoritarian collaboration. It serves as a reminder that “peace” without justice is not peace—it is complicity.