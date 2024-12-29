Marginalia Subversiva

User's avatar
Hachemi Hadjoudj's avatar
Hachemi Hadjoudj
Dec 29

What a beautiful conclusion! "peace with no justice is not peace...it is complicity" I would be tempted to add, it is an assisted eradication. It must be considered that the Wahhabi monarchy and its objective ally Israel, constitute a heresy, a nonsense guided both by the same common denominator, that of absolute domination, of divine right, and, for Israel, the sacred "duty" of expansion, of 𝙡𝙚𝙗𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙪𝙢, and of realizing its delusional prophecies. For the Saudi monarchy, born from nothing, Palestine and the Palestinians are only negligible quantity of no interest to the crown, while Israel, potential investor and protector of this conglomerate of rogue princes is guarantor of a brilliant future for the kingdom. So, the choice is quickly made. MBS, deep down, a sad clown, has no interest in the state of mind of the Bedouin tribes who suffer from empathy towards the designated prey of the crusades of the US Hegemon assisted by his misguided offspring Israel.

