Introduction

For the past 300 days, the Gaza Strip has endured a relentless genocidal assault by the "Israeli" occupation forces. With support from the American administration, these actions have led to an unparalleled humanitarian disaster. This article provides an overview of the crisis, using evidence and reports from international bodies to underscore the illegal and inhumane nature of the "Israeli" occupation.

Scale of the Atrocities

Since the beginning of the conflict, "Israeli" forces have committed 3,457 massacres, resulting in 49,480 deaths and disappearances, according to the Gaza Media Office. This includes 16,314 children and 10,980 women, highlighting the disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable. These actions align with the ICJ's findings, which mandate that "Israel" must prevent genocidal violence and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza.

To further illustrate the scale of atrocities:

Mass Displacement: The conflict has resulted in the displacement of over 2 million people, forcing them into overcrowded and unsanitary conditions. This displacement exacerbates the spread of diseases and contributes to the high mortality rates among the displaced population.

Deaths Under Rubble: A significant number of victims remain buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings. Over 10,000 people are missing and presumed dead, further compounding the tragedy.

Targeting of Civilians: The deliberate targeting of civilian homes and shelters has resulted in a staggering number of casualties. Women and children make up 69% of the victims, indicating a targeted effort to break the social fabric of Palestinian communities.

Violation of Human Rights: Reports from international organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have documented numerous cases of extrajudicial killings, torture, and other forms of inhumane treatment inflicted on Palestinians by "Israeli" forces.

Detailed Examination of Key Areas

Healthcare System Collapse

The "Israeli" occupation forces have systematically targeted Gaza's healthcare infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of over 885 medical personnel and the destruction of numerous hospitals. The blockade has prevented essential medical supplies from entering Gaza, causing a critical shortage of medicines and equipment. This has left thousands of injured and sick individuals without necessary medical care, contributing to the worsening health crisis.

Patients Dying from Kidney Failure: Due to the lack of dialysis machines and necessary medications, over 200 patients suffering from kidney failure have died since the start of the blockade.

Patients Dying from Cancer: The shortage of chemotherapy drugs and other cancer treatments has led to the deaths of approximately 400 cancer patients. The destruction of hospitals and the blockade preventing the import of life-saving medications have made it impossible for these patients to receive the care they need.

The destruction of healthcare facilities has also led to a significant increase in preventable deaths. Diseases that were previously manageable have become deadly due to the lack of medical supplies and adequate healthcare services. The blockade has also led to a shortage of clean water and sanitation facilities, further exacerbating the health crisis.

Impact on Palestinian Children

The ongoing conflict has had a particularly devastating impact on Palestinian children, who are among the most vulnerable to the violence and its aftermath. According to the Gaza Media Office, children make up a significant proportion of the casualties, with 16,314 child martyrs recorded so far. This section delves into the multifaceted impact on children, from physical harm to psychological trauma.

Wounded Child, No Surviving Family (WCNSF)

As "Israel" continues its assault, the term WCNSF has emerged, coined by organizations like Doctors Without Borders to identify children without surviving family members. This highlights the profound level of trauma and loss experienced by Gaza’s children.

Casualties and Injuries

The relentless bombardment and ground assaults have resulted in thousands of children being killed or maimed. Many have lost limbs, suffered severe burns, or sustained other life-altering injuries. The use of explosive weapons has left many children with amputations, yet they do not have access to prosthetics or physiotherapy. Moreover, they cannot flee during "Israeli" forces' recurrent evacuation orders. In January, UNICEF reported that more than 1,000 Palestinian children had one or both legs amputated since October 7, equating to over 10 children losing one or both legs every single day.

Psychological Trauma

The constant exposure to violence has left deep psychological scars on the children of Gaza. Many suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression. The lack of mental health services exacerbates their suffering, as there are few resources available to help them cope with their trauma. The prolonged stress and trauma of living in a war zone can have long-lasting effects on children's mental health, potentially leading to chronic conditions and developmental delays.

Disruption of Education

The destruction of schools and the general state of insecurity have severely disrupted the education of Palestinian children. Many schools have been turned into shelters for displaced families, and ongoing violence makes regular attendance impossible. This disruption not only affects their immediate learning but also their future prospects and psychological well-being. The targeting of educational facilities has robbed a generation of children of their right to education, limiting their future opportunities and exacerbating the cycle of poverty and violence.

Orphaned and Displaced

Thousands of children have been orphaned by the violence, losing one or both parents. These children often end up living with extended family members or in overcrowded and under-resourced shelters. The displacement crisis has forced many children to live in makeshift conditions, without access to basic necessities such as clean water, adequate food, and safe shelter.

Reported Missing

A staggering number of children are reported missing. Over 21,000 children are unaccounted for, including those who have been separated from their families, trapped under rubble, presumed dead, buried in unmarked mass graves, or abducted by "Israeli" forces. As organizations like Save the Children report, many of these missing children may be dead, detained, or lost, with a significant number trapped beneath the rubble of their homes or buried in unmarked graves.

Malnutrition and Health Issues

The blockade has led to widespread malnutrition among children in Gaza. The shortage of food, combined with the destruction of infrastructure, has left many children without adequate nutrition. This has long-term implications for their physical and cognitive development. Additionally, the lack of access to vaccinations and regular medical care has led to the resurgence of preventable diseases. Children are particularly vulnerable to these conditions, which can lead to severe health complications and increased mortality rates.

Medical Challenges

An open letter from 45 US physicians highlights the dire situation for Gaza's children, emphasizing the severe lack of medical supplies and facilities. Many children are undergoing amputations and operations without any anesthetic, exacerbating their suffering. Children are given sedatives to ease their pain, but the treatment they require is often unavailable due to the blockade. Testimonies also report that "Israeli" snipers have been targeting children, deliberately shooting them in the head and chest, adding to the medical and psychological trauma endured by the young population.

Polio Epidemic

The 2024 Gaza Strip polio epidemic is an ongoing outbreak of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in the Gaza Strip, first discovered on 16 July 2024 and officially declared an epidemic by the Gaza health ministry on 29 July. The Gaza health ministry stated that the epidemic presented a significant risk to Gaza's citizens and to bordering countries, and called the outbreak "a setback to the global polio eradication program".

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that it was "very likely" that polio cases were spreading among Gaza's population, although detecting cases would be very challenging due to the virus being asymptomatic in most cases and due to "Israeli" medical blockades preventing confirmation of cases. This epidemic marked the first occurrence of poliovirus in the Gaza Strip since the virus was completely eradicated from the region 25 years prior.

The outbreak has exacerbated the already dire health situation in Gaza, where the healthcare system is overwhelmed, and medical supplies are severely limited due to the blockade. The spread of polio, a highly infectious disease that primarily affects children, poses a grave threat to the young population of Gaza, who are already suffering from malnutrition and lack of access to proper medical care.

Education in Ruins

The assault on educational institutions in Gaza has been equally devastating. Over 39,000 students were unable to take their crucial secondary school exams, and more than 800,000 students have been deprived of their right to education. The destruction of 117 schools and universities, combined with the partial damage to another 332 institutions, has crippled Gaza’s education system, leaving a generation of children and young adults without access to learning.

The deliberate targeting of educational institutions, including schools, teachers, and professors, is a component of genocide. This systematic destruction of education is referred to as "scholasticide," a term first coined by Oxford professor Karma Nabulsi during the 2008-2009 "Israeli" assault on Gaza. Scholasticide describes the systemic destruction of Palestinian education within the context of "Israel’s" decades-long settler colonization and occupation of Palestine. Recently, a group of scholars working under the name Scholars Against the War on Palestine broadened the definition to include a more comprehensive picture of what is happening during the current war.

These scholars outline the intimate relationship between scholasticide and genocide. They state that scholasticide includes the intentional destruction of cultural heritage: archives, libraries, and museums. It involves killing, causing bodily or mental harm, incarcerating, or systematically harassing educators, students, and administrators. It also includes besieging, closing, or obstructing access to educational institutions, and can involve using universities or schools as military bases, as was done with Al-Israa University. The magnitude of destruction has led them to conclude: “Israeli colonial policy in Gaza has now shifted from a focus on systematic destruction to total annihilation of education” .

The long-term impact on Gaza’s educational system cannot be overstated. The destruction of educational infrastructure and the loss of educators have created a gap that will take decades to fill. This not only affects the current generation of students but also has long-term implications for the development and stability of Palestinian society.

The Impact Against Palestinian Women and Girls

The conflict has had a particularly devastating impact on Palestinian women and girls, who are increasingly becoming targets of gender-based violence amidst the ongoing genocidal assault by “Israel.” Reports of sexual assault and exploitation have surged dramatically during this period. The blockade and continuous violence have severely limited access to essential health services for women and girls, exacerbating maternal and infant mortality rates.

Sexual Violence as a Tool of War: Testimonies and Reports

Sexual violence has been systematically employed by “Israeli” forces as a tool of war against Palestinian women and girls. According to reports from various human rights organizations and testimonies from survivors, women and girls have been subjected to horrific acts of sexual violence. Palestinian women released from detention reported instances of being forced to strip naked, photographed in degrading positions, and subjected to physical abuse, including beatings. These acts of sexual violence are part of a broader strategy to terrorize and subjugate the Palestinian population.

In April 2024, the main UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, reported instances of women being forced to strip naked, photographed, and beaten. Many of these women had to be hospitalized due to severe injuries or illness resulting from such abuse. These acts are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic campaign to break the spirit of the Palestinian people.

Health Impacts and Mortality Rates

The ongoing blockade has left many Palestinian women and girls without access to essential health services, significantly increasing maternal and infant mortality rates. Pregnant women face severe risks due to the lack of medical supplies, restricted access to healthcare facilities, and the constant threat of violence. The destruction of healthcare infrastructure and the shortage of medical professionals have further exacerbated these risks. As a result, many women are forced to give birth in unsafe conditions, leading to complications and deaths that could have been prevented with adequate medical care.

Pregnancy and Infant Mortality Rates

The blockade and continuous violence have had a catastrophic impact on maternal and infant health in Gaza. Pregnant women often face insurmountable obstacles in accessing prenatal and postnatal care due to the destruction of healthcare facilities and the severe shortage of medical supplies. As a result, many women are forced to give birth in unsafe conditions, without the necessary medical support.

The infant mortality rate in Gaza has risen sharply due to the lack of essential healthcare services. Newborns are particularly vulnerable, with many dying from preventable conditions such as infections and complications during birth. The destruction of healthcare infrastructure, combined with the blockade’s restriction on the import of medical supplies, has created a dire situation for both mothers and infants.

A lack of access to proper nutrition and healthcare during pregnancy has also led to a rise in premature births and low birth weights, further increasing the risk of infant mortality. The psychological stress of living in a war zone also adversely affects maternal health, leading to complications during pregnancy and childbirth.

Psychological Impact

The psychological impact of sexual violence on Palestinian women and girls is profound. Survivors of sexual violence often suffer from severe mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression. The lack of mental health services in Gaza exacerbates their suffering, as there are few resources available to help them cope with their trauma. The prolonged stress and trauma of living in a war zone can have long-lasting effects on mental health, potentially leading to chronic conditions and developmental delays in children.

The ongoing conflict has created an environment where gender-based violence thrives, with Palestinian women and girls bearing the brunt of these atrocities. The systematic use of sexual violence, combined with the blockade and destruction of healthcare infrastructure, has created a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions. Immediate international intervention is crucial to halt these violations, provide necessary medical and psychological support to survivors, and ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

Collective Punishment

Dehumanization and Violence Against Palestinian Men and Boys

The collective punishment of Palestinians includes a systematic campaign of dehumanization and violence specifically targeting Palestinian men and boys in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which includes Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

"Israeli" forces routinely subject Palestinian males to brutal violence, including beatings, torture, and humiliation during military raids and at checkpoints. This violence is designed to break the spirit of the Palestinian people and maintain control over the occupied territories. Reports of dehumanization are widespread, with "Israeli" soldiers often using degrading language and treating Palestinians as subhuman during interactions.

Sexual Violence

A disturbing element of the collective punishment is the use of sexual violence against Palestinian men and boys. In a report issued by the UNRWA in April 2024, Palestinians released from detention in Gaza reported instances of being forced to strip naked, photographed in humiliating positions, and subjected to beatings on their genitals. One detainee recounted being forced to sit on an electrical probe that burned his anus. Many of the returned prisoners had to be hospitalized due to severe injuries or illness resulting from such abuse.

A June 2024 report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory highlighted that both "Israel" and Hamas had committed acts of sexual violence and torture, along with intentional attacks on civilians. The report noted that men and boys experienced specific persecutory acts, including sexual and gender-based violence amounting to torture and inhumane treatment. These acts were part of a broader strategy to enforce the subordination of an occupied people in both Gaza and the West Bank.

Detainees have reported being forced to strip in public, walk while being sexually harassed, and endure abuse while blindfolded with their hands tied. Some victims recounted that "Israeli" forces inserted "hot metal sticks" and "electric sticks" into their rectums, resulting in the death of at least one man. Furthermore, there are testimonies of prisoners being raped by dogs and subjected to systematic rape and sexual violence in detention camps.

Forced Disappearances and Abductions

Forced disappearances and abductions are common tactics used by "Israeli" forces.

Thousands of Palestinians, including minors, have been forcibly taken from their homes or off the streets, often without any legal process. These individuals are frequently held in undisclosed locations, without contact with their families or legal representation. The goal is to instill fear and uncertainty within the community, making it clear that anyone can be taken at any time.

Illegal Detention and Extrajudicial Killings

"Israeli" forces have detained thousands of Palestinians illegally, holding them without charge or trial under administrative detention orders. This practice violates international law and the rights of the detainees. Additionally, there have been numerous reports of extrajudicial killings, where "Israeli" forces have executed Palestinians without due process. These actions are often justified under the guise of security operations but serve as a tool of terror and repression.

Targeting of Palestinian Men and Boys

Palestinian men and boys are specifically targeted by "Israeli" forces, as they are seen as potential threats to the occupation. This targeting includes arbitrary arrests, beatings, and shootings. Young boys are often subjected to violence and intimidation, disrupting their education and normal development. The targeting of males aims to weaken the Palestinian community by instilling fear and removing those who could resist the occupation.

Psychological Impact

The psychological impact of these actions on Palestinian men and boys is profound.

The constant threat of violence, detention, and death creates a pervasive sense of fear and insecurity. This trauma affects their mental health, leading to issues such as PTSD, anxiety, and depression. The societal disruption caused by the targeting of males also undermines the social fabric of Palestinian communities, contributing to long-term instability and hardship.

A particularly disturbing aspect of this psychological warfare is the use of the phrase "breaking the buck." This term, historically used to describe the brutal subjugation of enslaved individuals, implies a deliberate strategy to dehumanize and control through extreme violence and psychological abuse. The normalization of such language underscores the severity of the abuse and the systematic efforts to break the spirit of the Palestinian people. The use of this phrase and the actions it describes have profound implications, further entrenching a culture of dehumanization and legitimizing horrific acts of violence and abuse.

Manufactured Famine and Starvation

One of the most egregious forms of collective punishment employed by "Israel" against the Palestinian people is the use of starvation as a weapon of war. The blockade imposed on Gaza has led to severe food shortages, exacerbating malnutrition and creating a manufactured famine. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry and a group of UN-backed independent experts, at least 34 people, most of them children, have died of malnutrition since October 2023. These deaths are a direct result of "Israel's" intentional and targeted starvation campaign.

Human Rights Watch has confirmed that children in Gaza are succumbing to "starvation-related complications" as "Israel" continues to use starvation as a weapon of war. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that more than 50,000 children need urgent treatment for acute malnutrition. Additionally, at least 3,500 children are at risk of death due to malnutrition and food shortages, while 82,000 children have shown signs of malnutrition, with 35% exhibiting severe symptoms.

Organizations have supplies for children approved and waiting to enter Gaza, but the unloading zone at the Kerem Shalom/Karam Abu Salem border crossing has been full for weeks due to illegal "Israeli" military operations. This blockade on humanitarian aid further compounds the suffering of Gaza's children and highlights the cruel nature of the collective punishment being inflicted on the population.

Blockade and Economic Strangulation

The comprehensive blockade imposed by "Israel" on Gaza is not a new issue but has been a significant factor in the region's suffering for over a decade. The blockade severely restricts the movement of people and goods, leading to widespread shortages of essential items, including food, medicine, fuel, and construction materials. The restriction on imports and exports has crippled Gaza’s economy, leading to high unemployment rates, widespread poverty, and a lack of basic economic opportunities.

Historically, the blockade began in 2007, following the democratic election of Hamas by the Palestinian people in Gaza. "Israel" and Egypt enforced the blockade to prevent Palestinian resistance to an illegal occupation and systematic oppression and violence. However, this blockade has had devastating effects on the civilian population. Over the years, the economic strangulation has deepened, leading to a situation where Gaza's economy is in a state of near-collapse. The fishing industry, once a vital part of Gaza's economy, has been severely restricted, with "Israel" limiting fishing zones and frequently targeting fishermen.

Due to the blockade, Gaza has become heavily dependent on international aid. However, the blockade also restricts the entry of humanitarian aid, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. According to a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the blockade has resulted in economic losses exceeding $16.7 billion between 2007 and 2018, contributing to high levels of poverty and unemployment. This is why the current genocidal act of restricting aid is especially vile, as "Israel" has already devastated Gaza’s infrastructure and economy, forcing Gaza to depend on international aid in the first place.

Attacks on Humanitarian Zones and Organizations

"Israeli" forces have targeted hospitals, schools, and UN facilities that were designated as humanitarian zones. These attacks not only result in casualties but also disrupt essential services and discourage the provision of aid. Aid workers face immense risks, and the delivery of humanitarian assistance is constantly threatened, making it difficult to provide necessary relief to the affected population.

Furthermore, recent legislative actions by "Israel," such as passing bills to close UNRWA and label it as a terrorist organization, further complicate the delivery of aid and support to the Palestinian people. This legislative move is seen as part of a broader strategy to delegitimize and dismantle international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Psychological Warfare

The psychological impact of the constant threat of violence, including frequent airstrikes, shelling, and the use of psychological warfare tactics such as sonic booms and the distribution of threatening leaflets, has left deep scars on the population. The long-term psychological trauma experienced by the population, especially children, due to continuous exposure to violence and insecurity, cannot be overstated.

Restricted Access to Health Care

The blockade has created significant barriers to accessing health care, including restrictions on patients needing to leave Gaza for treatment, the destruction of medical facilities, and the shortage of medical supplies. The impact on critical health services, such as maternal and child health, treatment for chronic diseases, and emergency medical care, has been devastating.

Reports indicate that "Israeli" restrictions on the movement of Palestinian doctors and medical supplies have severely hindered healthcare delivery. This includes preventing medical professionals from leaving Gaza for training and barring essential medical equipment from entering the region. The destruction of healthcare infrastructure has led to increased mortality rates and preventable deaths.

"Israeli" strikes have targeted areas designated for humanitarian aid, further complicating the delivery of medical assistance. Hospitals are overcrowded and lack basic supplies, forcing many patients to endure surgeries without anesthesia or proper postoperative care. This has compounded the health crisis, with the blockade creating a dire situation for those requiring urgent medical attention.

International Legal Context

Historical Context of Human Rights Violations Reports

The volume of reports filed by Palestinians and international observers regarding human rights violations, war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed by “Israel” is vast and well-documented. Over the decades, numerous organizations, including United Nations bodies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and independent human rights monitors, have collected and published evidence of systemic abuses.

UN Reports and Investigations

The United Nations has been a primary source of documentation and condemnation of “Israeli” actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The UN Human Rights Council, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and various UN Special Rapporteurs have issued countless reports detailing violations. These reports cover a wide range of abuses, including illegal settlements, excessive use of force, arbitrary detention, and collective punishment. For instance, the UN Commission of Inquiry on the 2014 Gaza Conflict documented extensive evidence of war crimes and called for accountability .

A critical document to highlight is the report titled “Anatomy of a Genocide”, presented by the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967. This report, submitted to the Human Rights Council, provides a comprehensive analysis of the systematic violence and policies implemented by “Israel” in Gaza. The Special Rapporteur concludes that “Israel’s” actions meet the threshold of genocide, with a clear intent to destroy the Palestinian people as a group. The report emphasizes the distorted application of jus in bello principles by “Israel,” which has subverted their protective functions to legitimize genocidal violence. The Special Rapporteur’s recommendations call for immediate international intervention to halt the genocide, ensure accountability, and provide reparations to the victims, while also urging the global community to address the longstanding settler colonial processes contributing to these atrocities .

Human Rights Organizations

Organizations like Amnesty International and Palestinian human rights organizations such as Al-Haq and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) have been instrumental in documenting abuses. These organizations have repeatedly highlighted “Israel’s” violations of international humanitarian law, including the use of live ammunition against protesters, home demolitions, and the blockade of Gaza. Amnesty International has published detailed reports on issues such as administrative detention, torture, and extrajudicial killings. These organizations often work closely with local Palestinian groups to collect testimonies and evidence, ensuring that the voices of the victims are heard on the global stage .

However, it must be noted that Human Rights Watch (HRW) has recently faced severe criticism for allegedly promoting a debunked propaganda narrative that was used to manufacture consent to justify and continue widespread genocidal acts of violence, sexual violence, and mass killings. According to recent critiques, HRW’s latest reports have been accused of downplaying or misrepresenting the extent of “Israel’s” human rights abuses. This propaganda was also used to obscure “Israel’s” actions of mass sexual violence against Palestinians, further diminishing HRW’s credibility as a reliable source of information on the conflict .

Palestinian Organizations and Advocacy Groups

Palestinian human rights organizations, such as Al-Haq, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), and Addameer, have been at the forefront of documenting and reporting violations. These groups provide critical on-the-ground perspectives and are often the first to respond to incidents of violence and abuse. Their reports are frequently used by international bodies to support broader investigations and advocacy efforts. These organizations face significant risks and challenges, including threats and harassment from “Israeli” authorities .

EuroMed Rights has also been a major advocate for Palestinians, working to report violations and provide a platform for Palestinian testimonies. This organization has been pivotal in raising awareness and pushing for accountability on the international stage.

Legal Actions and International Courts

Numerous legal actions have been taken on behalf of Palestinians in international courts and tribunals. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has received multiple submissions alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by “Israeli” forces. In 2021, the ICC announced it would investigate these allegations, focusing on the 2014 Gaza war, the West Bank settlement enterprise, and the use of lethal force against protesters. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has also issued advisory opinions, such as the 2004 ruling on the illegality of the “Israeli” separation barrier .

ICJ Mandated Orders

1. January 26, 2024: The ICJ issued provisional measures ordering “Israel” to prevent genocidal violence, acts, and killings, and to preserve evidence of alleged genocide. This order is based on the Court’s jurisdiction under Article 41 of the Statute of the Court to prevent irreparable harm to the rights of the parties involved.

2. March 28, 2024: The ICJ modified its provisional orders to include directives for “Israel” to ensure the unhindered provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians throughout Gaza, including food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene, and sanitation requirements. The order also mandates “Israel” to increase the capacity and number of land crossing points and to keep them open for as long as necessary to facilitate the delivery of these services.

3. May 24, 2024: The ICJ reaffirmed its provisional measures and issued additional orders requiring “Israel” to halt its military offensive in the Rafah Governorate and maintain the Rafah crossing open for the unhindered provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance. The order also mandates unimpeded access for UN investigations into allegations of genocide.

Documented Cases and Statistics

The sheer number of documented cases is staggering. According to Al-Haq, from 2000 to 2020, there were over 70,000 incidents of human rights violations reported in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The Palestinian Ministry of Health and various NGOs have documented thousands of deaths and injuries resulting from military operations, settler violence, and state-sanctioned brutality. These statistics are not just numbers; they represent individuals and families who have suffered immeasurable losses.

Impact and Response

The consistent and detailed reporting by Palestinians and international observers has played a crucial role in raising global awareness and calling for accountability. Despite the significant challenges, these efforts have led to increased scrutiny of “Israel’s” actions and have provided a basis for legal and diplomatic initiatives aimed at securing justice for the Palestinian people.

However, it must be acknowledged that “Israel” has been granted a degree of immunity due to the political and diplomatic support it receives from powerful allies, particularly the United States. The United States has consistently used its influence in international forums to suppress and vilify those who criticize “Israel,” ensuring that many of the reported abuses do not lead to substantive international action. This political shield has allowed “Israel” to continue its policies with little fear of repercussions, perpetuating the cycle of violence and impunity.

Recommendations and Calls to Action

Immediate International Intervention

The international community must urgently intervene to halt the ongoing atrocities against the Palestinian people. Immediate actions should include:

Armed Intervention and Protection: Deploying international peacekeeping forces to provide immediate protection to Palestinian civilians and prevent further violence. This intervention should be mandated by the United Nations and involve forces from neutral countries committed to protecting human rights. Rapid Armed Intervention: Only immediate and overwhelming armed intervention can halt ongoing genocide. Safe Areas and Refugee Corridors: Establish real safe areas or refugee escape corridors with robust international protection; unsafe areas are worse than none. Multilateral Force Authorization: A multilateral force authorized by the U.N. should intervene if politically feasible. Options include the Standing High Readiness Brigade, EU Rapid Response Force, or regional forces (NATO, ASEAN, ECOWAS). U.N. Security Council Authorization: The U.N. Security Council should authorize intervention. If the U.N. is paralyzed, regional alliances can act under Chapter VIII of the U.N. Charter. Uniting for Peace Resolution: The UN General Assembly may authorize action under the Uniting for Peace Resolution (GA Res. 330, 1950), which has been invoked 13 times for armed intervention. Support for Regional States: If major powers do not provide troops, they should support regional states with airlift, equipment, and financial resources for intervention. International Responsibility to Protect: The international duty to protect takes precedence over the interests of individual nation states. Sanctions and Embargoes: Imposing comprehensive sanctions on “Israel” and enforcing arms embargoes to prevent the further supply of weapons used in the conflict. Humanitarian Aid Mobilization: Mobilizing and ensuring the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and shelter to Gaza. Humanitarian corridors must be established to allow unimpeded access for aid organizations.

Accountability and Justice for the Victims

There must be a concerted effort to hold “Israeli” forces accountable for their actions. This includes pursuing legal avenues through international courts such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to prosecute those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Establishing truth and reconciliation commissions can also help document abuses and provide a platform for victims to seek justice and reparations.

Long-Term Solutions to Address the Root Causes of the Conflict

To achieve lasting peace, it is essential to address the root causes of the conflict, including the illegal occupation and systemic oppression of Palestinians. Long-term solutions should focus on ending the occupation, ensuring the right of return for Palestinian refugees, and establishing a sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. Comprehensive peace talks should be facilitated by neutral international mediators to ensure fair and just outcomes for all parties involved.

Role of the International Community in Supporting Palestinian Rights and Sovereignty

The international community has a crucial role to play in supporting Palestinian rights and sovereignty. This includes providing political and financial support to Palestinian institutions, advocating for the enforcement of international laws and resolutions, and ensuring that “Israel” complies with its obligations under international law. Governments, NGOs, and civil society organizations worldwide should amplify Palestinian voices and work towards ending the injustices faced by the Palestinian people.

Statements from the Gaza Government

The Gaza Government Media Office has provided detailed statements highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis and calling for immediate global action. These statements emphasize the need for urgent intervention to stop the genocide and address the dire conditions faced by the people of Gaza.

Specific Calls to Action from the Gaza Government Press Conference

The Gaza Government has made specific calls to action, urging:

• The international community to condemn the genocidal crimes committed by “Israel” and to take decisive action to stop the violence.

• Humanitarian organizations to provide immediate assistance, including food, medical supplies, and shelter, to alleviate the suffering of the displaced and injured.

• Governments around the world to pressure “Israel” to lift the blockade and allow the free flow of goods and people in and out of Gaza.

• Support for initiatives aimed at rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure, including healthcare, education, and housing, to restore normalcy and improve living conditions.

Emphasis on the Urgency of the Situation and the Need for Global Response

The Gaza Government’s statements underscore the urgency of the situation, highlighting the escalating death toll, widespread destruction, and severe humanitarian crisis. They call on the global community to act swiftly and decisively to prevent further loss of life and to support efforts to achieve justice and lasting peace for the Palestinian people.