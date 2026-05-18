And the clock on the wall is a mouth that keeps opening and closing on dread, and the dark is a motel manager, and I haven’t been sleeping, I’ve been doing that thing where the body lies down and the mind keeps the score, four twenty two in the morning and seven hours left before the door

becomes a question I can’t answer with anything I’ve got in my pocket,

and god, I am so tired of math. the kind of math that only ever subtracts. the kind that doesn’t care that I did everything right today, that I held it together, that I kept breathing.

They left me with breath and I’m using it, using it up against the wall of this hour, and the fee is a stone, eleven o’clock is a verdict delivered by a man with a jangling pocket and a sneer for a tone, and surviving today means surviving the terrorof today, nothing more, nothing more, nothing more,

that’s the part nobody names. how just continuing to exist inside this particular set of conditions is its own kind of work.

its own kind of wound.

Because breathing inside a crisis is not the same as breathing,

it’s gasp it’s endure,

it’s the lungs doing labor that nobody witnesses, nobody counts, and there is no cure for the way that a deadline feels physical,

sits in the sternum,

lives in the jaw,

I have been clenching my teeth since Thursday. maybe longer. maybe since July. maybe since I was young enough to first understand that safety was conditional and someone else held the condition.

And I want one night, just one, where the alarm I’m waking to isn’t crisis, isn’t cost, where the morning is only a morning, where Monday means nothing but Monday, where nothing is lost before I have even opened my eyes, before the math starts, before the counting begins,

and I think about sleep the way I think about a country I visited once, briefly, before the war, I remember what it felt like to wake up and have the day just be a day.

I am trying to remember.

I am holding that memory like proof of something.

Because this is not living, this gasping from ledge to ledge in the dark, this is surviving, and surviving at this pitch, at this frequency, at this daily cost of the self, is its own kind of dying, slow and unwitnessed and dressed up in the language of bootstraps and choices and luck,

and I am done. I am so done with the language they use to describe what they did to us. I want the word for what this actually is. I want somebody to say it out loud.

And it is 4:58 and the dark is a motel manager and I owe him by eleven, and the door is a question and I am the answer that nobody should ever be asked to become, and I want more,

not much,

not a palace,

just room,

just a breath that doesn’t cost me the next one,

just one morning.

just once.

just a Monday that doesn’t begin with my heart in my throat and the math already running.

that’s the whole dream now.

that’s what it’s come to.

room to breathe.

sleep without the alarm of survival.

an end to this particular chapter of daily panic.

that’s everything.

that’s all of it.

And the clock opens its mouth and it’s 6:46.