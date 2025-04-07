The Israeli regime is not just violating ceasefires—it is waging calculated genocide. And the world is watching.

In just 20 days, 490 Palestinian children have been killed. That’s nearly 25 children per day—slaughtered under a genocidal siege after Israel violated the ceasefire agreement. According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, the total number of children martyred since the truce was broken has now reached 1,350.

These are not battlefield casualties.

This is not collateral damage. This is systematic erasure.

And yet, the so-called international community continues to equivocate—offering press statements instead of sanctions, expressions of “concern” instead of justice, and photo ops with Netanyahu instead of accountability.

Let it be known:

The U.S. administration is complicit.

European governments funding and arming this regime are complicit.

The silence of international bodies is complicity.

What is happening is not ambiguous. It is not complicated. It is genocide—documented, livestreamed, and rationalized in real time.

The Government Media Office’s statement names it plainly:

“The continued shameful international silence… amounts to clear complicity in a genocide taking place in full view of the world.”

And they’re right.

Every dead child has a name, a story, a toy left behind, a bed that won’t be slept in again. And each one was killed while Western powers funded the weapons and blocked the ceasefires.

490 children in 20 days.

Over 24,000 children since October 2023.

And still, the world debates language while bodies are buried.

Let history show:

The genocide was televised.

And the world looked away.