The genocide never stopped—only the world’s attention wavered. On Tuesday, Israel resumed its full-scale violent extermination campaign against Palestinians in Gaza, slaughtering over 425 people in a matter of hours. Among the dead were 174 children—infants, toddlers, schoolchildren—snuffed out before the world could even learn their names (PAISICIDE). Their lives stolen to satisfy Israel’s insatiable need for blood and destruction.

These are not “strikes.” This is not “war.” What happened on Tuesday is an intentional massacre, a textbook case of genocide, unfolding with the full backing of the West.

The Death Toll: Systematic Erasure in Real Time

The numbers alone should shatter any illusion that this is about military objectives. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza:

174 children killed ( 43.07% of total casualties)

89 women killed ( 22.03% )

32 elderly Palestinians killed ( 7.92% )

109 men killed (26.98%)

These numbers are not incidental. They reflect a deliberate pattern of targeting civilians, especially children, to ensure that the next generation of Palestinians never gets the chance to exist.

The massacre took place as Gaza remains under an unrelenting blockade, cutting off medical supplies, food, and humanitarian aid. Hospitals—already bombed to rubble—are now overwhelmed with the wounded, forced to make impossible choices as supplies run out. Doctors report hearing victims trapped under the rubble but being unable to reach them.

“We hear the voices of victims under the rubble, but we cannot save them.”

— Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya, Director of Al-Shifa Hospital

This is extermination, not warfare.

A ‘Ceasefire’ That Was Never Real

Israel’s attack on Gaza did not come out of nowhere. It was not retaliation. It was not defense. It was premeditated genocide, resuming exactly as planned. For months, Israeli officials made it clear that the so-called ceasefire was nothing but a delay tactic.

“No more free Gaza ceasefire for Hamas.”

— The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board

This language is chillingly clear. Palestinians do not “deserve” to live unless they submit to their own erasure. A ceasefire was never about peace—it was about Israel deciding when to resume its killing spree. And the minute it became politically convenient, the bombs fell again.

Western Complicity: The War Machine Profits

Every missile that fell on Gaza was financed, armed, and enabled by the West. The U.S. bankrolls Israel’s genocide with $3.8 billion a year, ensuring that its weapons industry remains profitable. Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems—corporations raking in blood money—are using Gaza as a weapons testing ground for future wars of empire.

Meanwhile, Western governments remain silent, complicit, and drenched in Palestinian blood. They sanction resistance but enable slaughter. They criminalize those who speak out but reward those who incite genocide.

"Israel has no better friend than the United States."

— Joe Biden, 2023

“We stand with Israel, now and forever.”

— Rishi Sunak, 2024

These words are not empty diplomacy. They are an endorsement of genocide, a blank check for Israel to continue its killing spree without consequence.

Forced Displacement: The Ethnic Cleansing Blueprint

Tuesday’s massacre was not just about the immediate death toll—it was part of the broader ethnic cleansing strategy Israel has pursued for decades.

Israel’s illegal forced displacement orders continue to push Palestinians out of Gaza, a process eerily similar to the Nakba of 1948. The Israeli military ordered civilians to flee yet again, marking new “safe zones” that are just future mass graves. There is no safety in Gaza. There is nowhere left to run.

"Get out of harm’s way, move to safer areas."

— Benjamin Netanyahu, 2024

This is the language of forced displacement, not humanitarian concern. It is the same genocidal strategy Israel has used for 76 years—pushing Palestinians from their homes, erasing their communities, and pretending they never existed.

Genocide Doesn’t End Without Force

There is no “peace process” for a settler-colonial project whose end goal is total domination or destruction. History has already proven this:

Apartheid South Africa did not fall because of negotiations—it fell because of resistance and global pressure.

The genocide of Indigenous peoples in North America did not stop because colonizers suddenly grew a conscience—it only slowed when Indigenous nations fought back.

Genocidal regimes do not stop on their own. They are forced to stop. Israel will not stop its campaign of ethnic cleansing unless it is made to.

No amount of diplomacy will halt a state built on slaughter. No ceasefire will hold when the goal is the erasure of an entire people. The international community must act not with words, but with direct disruption of Israel’s ability to function.

What Must Happen Next?

Besiege the Embassies

Every Israeli embassy should be treated as an outpost of a genocidal regime. The pressure must be relentless. Disrupt the Arms Pipeline

The U.S., UK, and EU continue to ship weapons to Israel. The factories, ports, and supply chains must be targeted and shut down. Destroy the Economic Lifelines

Israeli corporations, banks, and industries must face full-scale boycotts, strikes, and sanctions—not symbolic ones, but ones that bite. End the Media Propaganda Machine

Western outlets like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and CNN continue to frame genocide as “self-defense.” Their complicity must be called out at every turn.

Palestine’s survival depends not on the goodwill of world leaders, but on the resistance of the people.

Gaza Bleeds—The World Must Respond

Tuesday’s massacre was not an isolated event. It was another chapter in Israel’s ongoing campaign to erase Palestine from existence. Every child buried, every family obliterated, every hospital bombed is part of a calculated, deliberate attempt to finish what they started.

If the world still had any moral backbone, Israeli officials would be in handcuffs, not in government. Western leaders would be standing trial, not signing arms deals. But history is watching. Every crime is recorded. Justice will come—not through empty words, but through action.

The only question left is: how much more must Gaza endure before the world decides to act?