They rewrote childhood in blood and ash.

More than 39,000 children in Gaza are now orphans. That number isn’t metaphor. It isn’t projection. It’s the horrifying tally confirmed by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics and corroborated by on-the-ground relief organizations.

These are not just statistics. These are stolen futures—tens of thousands of children who watched their entire families incinerated in missile strikes, crushed under the weight of collapsed homes, or left to die slowly under siege. And yet somehow, the world dares to ask for “proof of genocide.”

This is paisicide: the deliberate destruction of a people through the annihilation of their children—and their caretakers. It is not simply the murder of a child. It is the calculated elimination of everyone who could raise them. Parents. Siblings. Aunties. Uncles. Teachers. Elders. The social and emotional ecosystem that sustains a child’s development—obliterated.

Manufactured Orphans

In Gaza, orphans are not born from accidents or abandonment. They are manufactured by airstrikes. By blockade-induced starvation. By snipers targeting families as they flee. This isn’t a side effect—it is the strategy. Create unparented, traumatized children with no surviving kin. Dismantle every possible support structure that would allow these children to grow up whole.

And still, somehow, they try. They care for younger siblings. They line up for water. They carry memory and grief in bodies not yet ten years old. But the international system refuses to name what’s happening. Refuses to protect them. Refuses even to see them.

Genocide Is Not Just a Body Count

The genocide in Gaza is not just about the 128,000+ confirmed violent deaths(direct). It’s about who remains—and how. A child who survives without parents, without limbs, without food or trauma care is still a target of genocide. Their life has not been spared. It has been mutilated.

And every time we allow the framing to center "military targets" or “collateral damage,” we erase these children all over again.

There is no “both sides” when one side builds a future by exterminating another’s.

The Lie of Protection

Israel claims to protect its citizens by slaughtering families. But what protection looks like to them is surveillance, siege, and sniper scopes. To target a child’s family and call it security is the language of the morally bankrupt chanting for ethnic cleansing. It’s the logic of eugenics. It’s paisicide as state doctrine.

What nation produces 39,000 orphans in 18 months and claims it is defending itself?

Naming the Crime, Demanding the End

We must name this. Paisicide is the killing of a people by eradicating their children and the structures meant to raise them. It is the method of cultural, communal, and generational extermination.

This isn’t just a war crime. It’s a war against childhood itself.

And yet the world debates phrasing.

Meanwhile, these children bury their siblings with their bare hands.

End the genocide. Dismantle the siege. Stand with Palestine.

Protect Palestine’s children. Protect Palestine.