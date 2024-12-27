One of the most harrowing aspects of genocide is the deliberate violence inflicted on children. This cruelty is not incidental; it is central to the genocidal mission. Children represent the future of a people, the carriers of culture, identity, and collective memory. By targeting them, perpetrators aim to annihilate not just the present generation but also the possibility of renewal and resistance.

In the Holocaust, orchestrated by Nazi Germany, 25-30% of the victims were children. This translates to approximately 1.5 million children, Jewish children, Romani children, disabled children, and others deemed “undesirable” by the regime. Their systematic murder was a calculated strategy to erase entire communities from existence.

In the ongoing Nakba—the genocide carried out by Israel against Palestinians—the brutality against children is even more staggering. Reports indicate that 44% of those killed in Gaza are children. This unprecedented proportion reveals an intentional strategy to destroy not just individual lives, but the very heart of Palestinian society. It is an attempt to sever the ties between generations, to ensure that the trauma and destruction endure long after the bombs stop falling.

The deliberate targeting of children is a hallmark of genocidal regimes. It embodies their ultimate goal: the total erasure of a people, their history, and their future. These acts are not collateral damage; they are the cornerstone of a systematic plan to annihilate a culture, a community, and its most vulnerable members.

Let me be clear: these are not numbers. These are children. Children with dreams, with families who love them, with lives that could have been. They are not statistics or collateral damage. They are the future that genocide seeks to obliterate.

When we see 44% of the deaths in Gaza are children, or remember that 25-30% of those killed in the Holocaust were children, we are witnessing genocide laid bare. It is a pattern we cannot ignore, a reality we must confront, and a crime we must name for what it is.

Note: The term “genocide” is used here deliberately and with precision. Both the Holocaust and the ongoing Nakba meet the criteria defined under international law, including the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.