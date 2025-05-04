Please wait… buffering… buffering…

Every time someone dares to critique the Israeli regime’s genocide against Palestinians or call out U.S. complicity in funding and arming it, the same hollow taunt slithers into the replies:

“Why don’t you go to Gaza then?”

“They’d kill you in Gaza.”

“Say that in Gaza and see what happens.”

It’s predictable. Rehearsed. Almost scripted.

But let’s be clear: this isn’t debate. It’s not a challenge. And it’s not a rhetorical question.

It’s a genocidal threat.

What’s disguised as smug rhetoric is, in reality, a thinly veiled death wish. These statements don’t operate in good faith—they operate on a very clear logic: You support a population we want erased, so we hope the genocide we’re cheering for happens to you too.

These aren’t just bad takes—they’re evidence. Evidence that the speaker knows Palestinians are being starved, bombed, and ethnically cleansed. And instead of opposing that violence, they’re offering it as punishment for solidarity.

This isn’t about Gaza. It’s about dehumanization. It’s about the violent fantasy that anyone who challenges settler supremacy should be exiled, punished, and ultimately annihilated. When someone says “go to Gaza,” what they mean is go die, go suffer, go be crushed like them. It’s the settler-colonial wet dream of turning support into a death sentence.

It’s not clever. It’s not hypothetical. It’s not apolitical.

It’s genocidal speech.

Let’s break down exactly why this phrase is an act of violence—and why every person who utters it is confessing more than they realize.

It’s an Admission That Genocide Is Happening

Saying “go to Gaza” only functions as a threat if Gaza is understood—consciously or unconsciously—as a site of unlivable, mass suffering. You can’t wield a place as punishment unless you know it’s a place people are being punished. The phrase relies on the speaker’s knowledge that Gaza is under siege: bombed relentlessly, starved deliberately, and isolated with deadly force.

You’re not saying “go visit a city.” You’re saying “go to the open-air prison.”

“Go where the death toll is in six figures.”

“Go where Israel drops U.S.-funded bombs on aid workers and children.”

You are acknowledging—without hesitation—that entering Gaza is dangerous because people there are being killed. You know it’s a war zone, a starvation zone, a genocide zone.

And instead of condemning that, you’re using it as a punchline. A warning shot. A tool of humiliation.

In doing so, you’re admitting what many still try to deny: that Gaza is uninhabitable because it’s being made that way. By force. Intentionally. With genocidal intent.

You’re not just aware of the conditions—you’re leveraging them. That is a form of complicity. That is a confession.

So let’s be absolutely clear:

When you say “go to Gaza” to someone you disagree with, you’re saying:

“I know they’re starving. I know they’re being killed. And I want that to happen to you too.”

That’s not just admission.

That’s alignment with genocide.

It’s a Wish for Someone to Be Killed in a Genocide

Let’s not sanitize it. “Go to Gaza” isn’t a statement about geography—it’s a death wish. It’s not saying “take a trip” or “see for yourself.” It’s saying: I want you to suffer the fate of the people you defend. I want you bombed, starved, silenced, erased.

This isn’t passive speech. It’s active incitement—the use of genocidal conditions as a punishment, a threat, and a violent fantasy directed at anyone who dares show solidarity with Palestinians.

When someone says “they’d kill you in Gaza,” what they’re really saying is:

I know people are dying there.

I believe that’s justified.

I think you should join them.

That’s not debate. That’s not hyperbole. That’s a naked endorsement of mass murder.

What kind of person sees images of emaciated children, bombed hospitals, and mass graves—and responds with “good, go join them”?

A person who views genocide as not only acceptable, but desirable. A person who sees Palestinian death not as tragedy, but as tool—one to wield against anyone who disrupts their colonial comfort.

It’s also deeply revealing:

If you can only “win” an argument by wishing your opponent dead under aerial bombardment, you’re not defending a cause. You’re upholding a killing machine—and fantasizing about feeding it more bodies.

This phrase doesn’t emerge from ignorance. It emerges from hatred sharpened by power—the kind that wants to shut people up not with facts, but with missiles.

So let’s name it with precision:

“Go to Gaza” is not a rebuttal.

It’s genocidal fantasy, spoken aloud.

A verbal execution masked as sarcasm.

And if you’ve ever said it?

You didn’t debate someone.

You tried to sentence them to death.

It’s a Dehumanizing Erasure of Palestinians

When someone says “go to Gaza” as a threat, they aren’t just wishing death on the person they’re addressing—they’re erasing the entire population that already lives there. Gaza becomes shorthand not for a city, not for a home, but for a graveyard. Not a place where people live, but where people are buried.

This isn’t accidental. It’s the logic of genocide: strip a people of their humanity until their suffering is unremarkable and their existence is disposable.

To use “Gaza” as a threat is to imply that the people who call it home are subhuman. It turns a population of 2.3 million—half of them children—into a metaphor for punishment, chaos, or violence. Gaza becomes a dumping ground for those deemed inconvenient. An unplace. A zone of extermination, rather than a community.

You don’t say “go to Paris” or “go to Nairobi” with the implication that someone should die there. But you do say “go to Gaza”—because you’ve been taught that the Palestinians in Gaza don’t count. That their lives don’t matter. That their existence is so worthless it can be wielded as an insult.

But Gaza is full of life.

Of parents teaching children to read by flashlight.

Of doctors performing surgery without anesthesia.

Of poets, farmers, journalists, bakers, athletes, and elders.

Of children who have survived more airstrikes than birthdays.

To invoke Gaza only as a site of suffering is to participate in a settler-colonial mythology that erases everything Palestinians have built despite the siege, despite the bombs, despite the blockade.

This is the language of every genocidal regime in history:

“Send them to the camps.”

“Push them into the desert.”

“Let them rot in the ghetto.”

“Go to Gaza.”

It doesn’t just wish death on your opponent.

It normalizes death for the people already living there.

It renders the ongoing genocide invisible by making it feel inevitable. Expected. Deserved.

And in doing so, it denies Palestinian humanity altogether.

It’s Genocide Incitement

Under international law—specifically the Genocide Convention (1948) and Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court—direct and public incitement to commit genocide is a crime. Not the act itself. The invitation. The normalization. The speech that lays the groundwork for annihilation.

To say “go to Gaza” as a threat is to use an active genocide as the punchline. It doesn’t just reference violence—it endorses it. It weaponizes it. It communicates, often smugly:

“I hope the machinery of ethnic cleansing claims you too.”

This isn’t passive commentary. It’s an invocation. The phrase doesn’t merely reference suffering—it calls on it to expand. It frames genocide not as a horror, but as a justified outcome for disobedience. A necessary tool to keep “supporters of the enemy” in check.

This kind of speech:

Publicly encourages the destruction of a group (Palestinians) and those who stand with them.

Dehumanizes the victims , casting Gaza not as a site of survival and resistance but as a place to dispose of people.

Signals to others that this language—and the violence behind it—is permissible, even desirable.

Let’s be very clear:

If you say “go to Gaza” and mean it as a threat,

you are calling for someone to be dropped into a genocide—and left there to die.

That’s not a hot take.

That’s incitement.

And under the Genocide Convention, incitement doesn’t require success.

It doesn’t require death to follow.

It requires intent—and this is exactly what intent looks like.

The phrase is a rhetorical drone strike.

It performs ideological work.

It’s not just about the person being threatened.

It’s about reinforcing genocide as a valid system of control—and inviting its further use.

It’s the digital equivalent of saying:

We know what’s happening, and we think it’s the right solution. Let it continue. Let it grow. Let it reach you, too.

And that, by every legal and moral standard, is complicity in genocide.

It’s a Form of Targeted Silencing

At its core, “go to Gaza” is not an argument—it’s a threat disguised as a mic drop. It functions not to engage, but to shut people up. And the targets are rarely random. These phrases are almost always deployed against those most vulnerable to structural violence: Black people, Indigenous people, Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims, women, queer folks, and dissidents of color.

It’s a form of gatekeeping through violence. A declaration that if you want to speak out against genocide, you must be willing to suffer under it—or die in it. That you don’t get to critique oppression unless you’re physically subjected to its most lethal form.

That is not discourse. That is terror performance.

It’s a digital reenactment of the same colonial logic that says:

“If you resist empire, you deserve the wrath of empire.”

“If you stand with the oppressed, you should be buried with them.”

It mimics state violence by using genocidal reality as a weapon to instill fear and compliance. The message is simple:

“Speak up, and we’ll throw you in the fire too.”

This rhetorical violence works hand-in-hand with actual state repression:

It mirrors how Israel targets Palestinian journalists, poets, and academics —those who speak truth, not just those who carry weapons.

It echoes the surveillance, blacklisting, and firing of Arab and Muslim scholars in the West who dare to criticize the Zionist regime.

And it aligns with white supremacist logic, where speaking out against systems of oppression marks you as a target worthy of destruction.

What’s more, this silencing tactic is intensely gendered and racialized. Women of color—especially Black and Muslim women—face a disproportionate share of these threats, because empire always punishes those who dare to speak while marginalized. Figures like Rania Khalek and Hebh Jamal have been subjected to coordinated smear campaigns, surveillance, and career reprisals simply for refusing to stay silent.

“Go to Gaza” becomes a coded death wish, but also a social warning:

“You’re stepping out of place.”

“You’re not allowed to speak unless we give you permission.”

“And if you do—may you be starved, bombed, or buried like the people you defend.”

This is not debate culture. This is state-sanctioned terror cosplay.

It’s the digital equivalent of colonial show trials or public executions—meant to chill solidarity, punish dissent, and frighten others into silence.

It doesn’t win arguments. It enforces silence through fear.

And that is a hallmark of every genocidal regime.

It Replicates the Logic of Death Camps

“Go to Gaza” is not just a genocidal wish—it is a modern echo of fascist, carceral logic that has been used throughout history to justify mass displacement, isolation, and extermination. It follows a brutal lineage of commands issued by regimes bent on erasing the inconvenient, the dissenting, the racialized:

“Go to the ghetto.”

“Go to the reservation.”

“Go to the camps.”

“Go back to Africa.”

“Go to Gaza.”

At its core, the phrase carries the same ideological payload:

You don’t belong among the “civilized.”

You’ve forfeited your right to safety, to voice, to life.

So go—somewhere far away where you can be punished, hidden, or destroyed.

Gaza—like every other zone of state-imposed abandonment—is framed not as a place where 2.3 million people live, resist, and raise families, but as a holding cell. A containment zone. A death perimeter. That’s exactly what Zionist and Western narratives have made it into:

A place of exception, where the laws of humanity are suspended.

A place where surveillance drones and starvation are normalized.

A place you send people to disappear them.

So when someone says, “Go to Gaza,” they’re not making a geopolitical statement. They are deploying the logic of genocidal geography—the belief that certain bodies deserve to be confined to unlivable zones until they either assimilate, break, or die.

It’s the same logic that fueled:

The Warsaw Ghetto : a walled-off zone of starvation and death before deportation to camps.

The Herero and Nama concentration camps in Namibia: zones of extermination cloaked in containment.

The U.S. Indian reservations and boarding schools: territories designed to erase the “Indian problem.”

The Rohingya detention zones: ethnic quarantine disguised as state policy.

Gaza is the 21st-century manifestation of these systems.

It is the digital-era death camp, complete with surveillance towers, biometric borders, and AI-generated targeting. It’s where the settler-colonial machine sends those it wants to erase—and now, those who dare to speak in their defense.

To tell someone to “go to Gaza” is to say:

You belong in the cage. In the hunger zone. Under the drone. In the place we’ve already marked for slow death.

It is an act of violent sorting. A verbal act of logistical genocide.

Not just eliminating people, but assigning them a place to be disappeared.

And just like the ghettos and camps before it, the point is never just exile—it’s to make you vanish. Not only from space, but from thought. From worth. From life.

This is not hyperbole. It is the repetition of a genocidal pattern dressed in 21st-century clothing.

It Betrays Settler Fascist Projection

When someone says, “They’d kill you in Gaza,” they aren’t speaking from knowledge—they’re speaking from projection. Specifically, settler-colonial, fascist projection: the violent, dehumanizing assumption that any group resisting occupation must be barbaric, bloodthirsty, and incapable of moral or political complexity.

This trope—often used against leftists, queers, feminists, or dissident Jews who support Palestinian liberation—relies on a colonial fantasy:

That Palestinians are so inherently savage or backward that they would murder their allies just for standing with them.

It’s not only false. It’s deeply revealing.

Because what the speaker is doing is projecting their own genocidal mindset onto the people they oppress.

They know they would kill their enemies—or anyone who dissents. That’s the logic of settler violence: eliminate, disappear, dominate. So they assume that Palestinians must think the same way.

But that projection erases the actual record of Palestinian resistance, which has consistently welcomed solidarity across race, gender, and political identity. It ignores the reality that Palestinians have organized with Jews, queers, anarchists, and leftists for decades, from Ghassan Kanafani to the General Union of Palestinian Women to queer liberation groups in the West Bank and diaspora.

This line—“They’d kill you in Gaza”—is also meant to undermine the moral clarity of solidarity.

It says:

“Why stand with people who wouldn’t stand with you?”

“Why risk your safety for those who supposedly hate you?”

But what it actually does is frame the oppressed as the true threat.

It shifts the spotlight away from the genocidal regime and onto its victims—who are cast as inherently violent, intolerant, or undeserving of support.

This is a classic move of settler fascism:

Paint the colonized as irrational and dangerous.

Frame liberation movements as threats to “freedom.”

Suggest that solidarity with the oppressed will get you killed—not by the oppressor, but by the people you tried to help.

It also exploits homonationalist and feminist-washed imperialist rhetoric, where Zionists and Western imperialists pretend to care about LGBTQ+ rights or women’s rights—only when they can weaponize those identities to demonize Muslims, Arabs, or anti-colonial movements.

But ask yourself:

Who is bombing journalists, starving babies, murdering queer Palestinians, and dropping AI-targeted bombs on entire families?

It’s not Gazans doing that to their allies.

It’s the Israeli regime doing that to everyone—especially those who resist.

The truth is this:

Palestinians are not the threat to solidarity.

Zionism is.

And the people who say “they’d kill you in Gaza” are not warning you.

They’re trying to undermine solidarity with a slander that mirrors their own cruelty—because they can’t imagine any politics that doesn’t end in extermination.

It Pretends Gaza Is Not a Real Society

When someone says “go to Gaza” as a threat, they aren’t just invoking genocide—they’re erasing the living, breathing society that exists in Gaza altogether. In this framing, Gaza is not a city. It is not a home. It is not a place full of families, culture, or history. It’s a wasteland. A graveyard. A punishment zone.

Gaza becomes, in the mind of the speaker, nothing more than a backdrop for Israeli military theater—a canvas on which bombs fall and brown bodies are meant to bleed in silence. The lives that continue within it—however precariously, however courageously—are rendered invisible. Not because they don’t exist, but because settler logic refuses to see them.

This isn’t just ignorance. It’s deliberate.

It is far easier to dehumanize Palestinians if you pretend they don’t write, don’t organize, don’t dream, don’t live.

But the truth?

Gaza is filled with poets and playwrights.

With resistance educators, street medics, and carpenters.

With students learning by candlelight and teachers rebuilding classrooms between airstrikes.

With journalists, engineers, muralists, birth workers, and breakdancers.

With entire generations carrying memory, struggle, and survival like breath.

To reduce Gaza to a death sentence is to engage in colonial mythmaking—the fantasy that it is not a society, but a necropolis. That Palestinians are not people, but props. Disposable, voiceless, and interchangeable.

And this framing is essential to Zionist propaganda.

Because in order to justify siege, starvation, and slaughter, you must first make the public forget that real people live there. People who fall in love. Raise children. Organize protests. Tell jokes. Paint walls. Care for elders. Mourn their dead.

Instead, Gaza is turned into a monolith of “terror,” a flattened landscape where violence is expected—and even deserved. Palestinians become background bodies in a genocidal narrative authored by those who bomb, blockade, and erase them.

This isn’t new. It’s how every genocide has operated:

The Armenians were branded traitors before being disappeared.

Jews in Nazi propaganda were painted as vermin before the camps.

Tutsis were called cockroaches before the machetes came.

And Palestinians are now portrayed as "human animals" in an “infestation zone” to justify the bombs raining down.

Saying “go to Gaza” isn’t just about punishing dissent.

It’s about pretending the place you’re banishing someone to is already lifeless—already ruined beyond recognition.

That way, you’re not wishing death. You’re just pointing to where it already belongs.

But Gaza is not death.

It is life under siege.

It is hope under fire.

It is resistance in the ruins.

And every time someone flattens it into a symbol of punishment, they betray how little they know—and how much they’re willing to erase to justify genocide.

It Aims to Isolate and Discredit Solidarity

When someone says “go to Gaza,” they’re not just targeting Palestinians—they’re targeting everyone who dares to stand with them. This phrase functions as a weapon of isolation, aimed at discrediting solidarity and punishing anyone who refuses to align with empire.

The message is clear:

If you stand with the oppressed, you deserve their fate.

You don’t belong in this fight unless you’re willing to be destroyed.

And if you won’t shut up, we’ll rhetorically place you in the blast zone—(mirroring Israel’s creation of mass-murder zones under euphemisms like “safe corridors.”)

It’s not about Gaza—it’s about severing the bonds of internationalism that threaten systems of power.

This is a deeply familiar tactic. We’ve seen it before:

Black liberationists were smeared as violent thugs or terrorist sympathizers.

Anti-apartheid activists were told to “move to South Africa if you care so much.”

Anti-war protesters were branded unpatriotic traitors.

Abolitionists were told to “spend a night in jail” if they hated prisons so much.

Queer and trans activists are constantly told to “go live under Sharia law” for critiquing Western imperialism.

This tactic operates through two primary mechanisms:

A. Social Isolation

The phrase “go to Gaza” is meant to other you. To suggest that by standing with Palestine, you’ve aligned yourself with something foreign, threatening, or savage. It strips you of moral legitimacy and repositions solidarity as deviance.

It tells allies—especially those who are queer, Jewish, or from the global North—that their political commitments make them suspect. That they are traitors to their identity, to their nation, to “civilization” itself.

It’s the rhetorical equivalent of exile.

B. Strategic Discrediting

More than just isolating you, it aims to destroy your credibility. To portray your support for Palestinian liberation not as principled, but as naïve, suicidal, or extremist.

It casts you as irrational. “You’d be killed in Gaza.”

It casts you as hypocritical. “Why don’t you live there if you love them so much?”

It casts you as deserving of harm. “Go die like the rest of them.”

These are not arguments. These are punishments. Designed to delegitimize the cause by delegitimizing its supporters. Designed to make solidarity dangerous.

Because empire fears nothing more than when people connect across borders, across struggles, across identities. When Ferguson links arms with Gaza. When queer Jews stand beside Palestinian resistance. When anti-Zionist voices from every walk of life speak as one.

So what do they do? They threaten you. They try to make Gaza not just a location, but a consequence.

And in doing so, they expose what solidarity actually is:

A threat to empire. A disruption of control. A refusal to be complicit.

To stand with Gaza is to stand against genocide.

To tell someone to “go to Gaza” is to punish them for that clarity.

And to accept that threat is to let empire define the boundaries of your empathy.

It’s the Verbal Equivalent of a Death Drone

When someone says “go to Gaza” in response to solidarity with Palestinians, they are not simply voicing disagreement—they are weaponizing language with intent to harm. This phrase is not a comment. It is a calculated act of verbal warfare.

Like an Israeli drone hovering overhead, unseen until it strikes, the phrase is designed to instill fear, assert dominance, and deliver psychological punishment. It mimics the exact function of a death drone: to target, isolate, and destroy—without accountability.

It’s not about having a conversation.

It’s about issuing a warning.

A verbal drone strike doesn’t rely on facts. It doesn’t argue. It declares you expendable. That your words, your ethics, your solidarity, your body—deserve to be obliterated. It’s a sentence disguised as a sentence.

Because “go to Gaza” is never about Gaza. It’s about punishment. It’s about using the reality of genocide—the rubble, the starvation, the mass graves—as a linguistic missile.

You support Palestinians? Then go be bombed like them.

You care about Gaza? Then go die in it.

That is the logic behind the phrase. That is the brutality hidden beneath its casual phrasing.

And just like a drone strike:

It is delivered remotely, often behind anonymity.

It requires no proximity to the person harmed.

It is justified post-impact, if justified at all.

It leaves no room for response—only aftermath.

But it’s not just personal. It’s structural.

These linguistic drone strikes reinforce genocidal impunity. They normalize the idea that Palestinians—and those who stand with them—are legitimate targets. They extend the kill zone from Gaza’s skies to every comment thread, classroom, and protest stage.

This is how genocide metastasizes in public consciousness—not only through bombs and bullets, but through speech that desensitizes, speech that intimidates, speech that turns genocide into a joke, a threat, a debate point.

And like actual drones, these verbal attacks are backed by systems:

Zionist propaganda machines that dehumanize Palestinians.

Media framing that treats “both sides” as equally responsible.

Algorithmic amplification of hate speech disguised as commentary.

So let’s call it what it is:

A phrase that mimics the structure of fascist violence—remote, targeted, and designed to silence dissent by invoking the logic of extermination.

You don’t need explosives to deliver a kill message.

Sometimes, all it takes is five words:

“Why don’t you go to Gaza?”

Anyone Going to Gaza Is 99.9% More Likely to Be Slaughtered by Israel—Not Palestinians

Let’s drop the pretense.

When someone says “go to Gaza,” they pretend the threat is from Palestinians. But the truth—documented, indisputable, and saturated in blood—is that anyone entering Gaza is at risk of being killed by Israel. Not by the people under siege, but by the regime enforcing the genocidal blockade with relentless violence.

Journalists. Doctors. Paramedics. Aid workers. Children. Foreign nationals. Even Palestinians trying to return to their families—deliberately targeted under Israel’s shoot-to-kill policies or AI-assisted drone strikes—have been executed.

None were killed by Hamas. None by the people of Gaza. They were murdered—by Israeli airstrikes, sniper fire, white phosphorus, and remote-controlled drones.

Just in the past two years, we’ve seen:

At least 412 aid workers have been killed in Gaza, including 291 United Nations staff members.

Hundreds of medical personnel —doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers—systematically targeted by Israeli forces. Many were killed while performing surgeries, treating patients, or sheltering in hospitals like Al-Shifa , Al-Nasser , and Al-Awda .

Entire families annihilated mid-evacuation after obeying Israeli “relocation orders,” only to be bombed in so-called “safe zones,” proving these corridors are part of the extermination strategy.

Over 280 journalists killed or targeted in Gaza since October 2023—making it the deadliest period for media workers in modern history, with no other warzone approaching this level of press extermination.

So when someone says “they’d kill you in Gaza”, they’re not warning you of violence—they’re deflecting from it.They’re erasing the truth that Israel is the primary threat to life in Gaza and OPT—just as it has been for 100+ years.

This statement becomes even more sinister when you consider who it's often directed at:

Jewish anti-Zionists

Black and Brown activists

Queer and trans solidarity organizers

Decolonial scholars

Whistleblowers, aid workers, students

It’s not a hypothetical. It’s a dog-whistle. A wink. A masked endorsement of state murder.

Because if you did go to Gaza?

The person who said “go to Gaza” knows what would happen.

They know the Israeli regime would likely target you.

They know that standing in solidarity—especially from within—marks you as an enemy in the eyes of apartheid.

So when they say it, what they mean is:

“I want Israel to kill you.”

“I want you bombed like them.”

“I want to outsource your execution to the regime I support—so I don’t have to say it out loud.”

That’s not a debate position. That’s genocidal complicity.

It’s the violent fantasy of death by proxy.

It’s what fascism has always done: make the state the weapon, and words the trigger.

Let’s be clear:

No one fears being killed by Palestinians for standing with Gaza.

People fear being targeted by Israel for refusing to be silent.

So the next time someone says “go to Gaza,” know exactly what they’re asking for.

They don’t want you to learn.

They don’t want you to understand.

They want you in the crosshairs.

Conclusion: They Just Confessed

Let’s strip away the pretense.

When someone says “go to Gaza” in response to your solidarity with Palestinians, they’re not engaging in debate.

They’re issuing a threat.

They’re rehearsing the logic of extermination.

They’re playing fascist theater with genocidal stakes.

This isn’t disagreement—it’s genocide incitement masquerading as discourse.

It’s a verbal lynch rope.

A kill command passed off as casual commentary.

It doesn’t just echo fascist speech patterns—it is fascism.

It weaponizes Gaza’s suffering to say:

You too should be starved.

You too should be bombed.

You too should be erased.

And the cruelty is the point.

Because the people who say this don’t want you to think.

They want you to shut up.

To back down.

To second-guess your rage, your ethics, your grief.

They want to humiliate you into silence while pretending they’re “just asking questions.”

But here’s the truth:

No one who invokes Gaza as punishment is neutral.

They know exactly what’s happening.

They know Gaza is being destroyed, child by child, street by street.

And still—they use that destruction as a threat.

That’s not ignorance.

That’s alignment.

So the next time someone says “go to Gaza,”

don’t educate them.

Don’t debate them.

Don’t get pulled into the trap of proving your humanity to someone who’s already cheering for your annihilation.

Call it what it is.

A confession.

An admission that they know genocide is happening—and they’re fine with it.

Worse: they want more of it.

They want it to extend to you.

They just told you who they are.

Believe them. Name it. Mark it. Remember it.

Because language like this isn’t harmless.

It’s the rhetorical spine of genocide itself.

And history shows us that every mass atrocity begins with phrases that sound like "debate"—until the bodies pile up.

(Below is an excerpt from my prose book I’m writing, Clickbait)

⨹⨹⨹

"GENOCIDE™ END USER LICENSE AGREEMENT"

(A clickwrap elegy assembled from UN resolutions, weaponized euphemisms, and the fine print of your silence)

STEP 1: THE INVITATION

You care, therefore we flag…

security risk.

(error message in diplomatic font)

"404 HUMANITY NOT FOUND.”

Please retry solidarity after:

☑️ Denouncing Hamas™

☑️ Condemning anti-Semitism®

☑️ Agreeing starvation is regrettable collateral

(All fields required. Soul verification may apply.)

STEP 2: THE MECHANISM

Your tears are cached as propaganda,

your rage compressed to bufferable bytes,

while our drones livestream apocalypse

in 4K atrocity – ad-free subscription required.

(pop-up from DemocracyOS®)

↑UPGRADE TO MORAL SUPERIORITY↑



"For just your eternal soul, enjoy:

• Plausible deniability

• Legacy systems of oppression

• Premium victim-blaming filters

Cancel basic decency anytime!"

STEP 3: THE COMPLIANCE

1. Click ↑I AGREE↑ to massacre as metaphor

2. Scroll past Article II(c) (content may disturb shareholders)

3. Accept famine as counter-terrorism

4. Certify you’re not a human shield by continuing

(auto-fill genocide bingo)

☐ "Complex situation"

☐ "Both sides"

☐ "Hamas human shields"

☐ JACKPOT! ←(You’ve won 6 million dead neurons)

FINAL STEP: THE FULFILLMENT

(unrendered microprint in missile blueprints)

"By clicking ↑I ACCEPT↑, you consent:

• To being reclassified as antisemitic malware

• To having your grief mined for hashtag campaigns

• To the eternal recycling of Never Again®

as a trademarked slogan for Always Again™

(system alert)

INSTALLING UPDATE: Genocide 10.24

New features:

• Improved civilian-to-combatant ratio algorithms

• Streamlined media blackout protocols

• ↑UPGRADE NOW↑ to unlock Nuclear Option DLC

Why This Works:

Form as Mass Production Line: Clickwrap format mirrors industrialized death; bingo card reduces horror to game. Tone: Oscillates between Helpdesk cheer and death squad efficiency (standard neoliberal atrocity). The Killer Feature: The real product is you—the compliant consumer of extinction.

Next-Level Atrocity:

Embed AI-generated “balanced takes” that auto-delete casualty reports.

Add NFT mass graves (collect all 168,000!).

Monetize memorials via grief-targeted ads.

This isn’t hyperbole—it’s the app store of apocalypse. Your morality is bloatware. Click ↑I AGREE↑ to proceed.

By Story Ember leGaïe