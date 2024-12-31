Last night, a chilling act of violence unfolded in the occupied West Bank. Ziyad Halayka, a Palestinian man returning home to Ash-Shuyukh town from work, was abducted and brutally assaulted by a mob of extremist Jewish settlers. According to reports, the settlers took Halayka to the illegal settlement of Asfar, where they savagely beat him before dumping his unconscious body in Wadi Sa’ir.

This was not an isolated attack but a systemic act of terror emblematic of the ongoing settler-colonial violence Palestinians endure under occupation. Halayka’s wife, who found him two hours after his abduction, described his body as covered in bruises and wounds. He was rushed to the Princess Alia Governmental Hospital, yet his scars, physical and psychological, will remain long after his body begins to heal.

This assault underscores the impunity settlers enjoy under Israeli occupation. Illegal settlements, like Asfar, not only violate international law but serve as hubs of violence, often targeting Palestinians in acts of terror designed to displace and intimidate. Settlers are emboldened by state complicity: lenient legal consequences and military protection make pogroms like this not only possible but alarmingly routine.

The term “pogrom” is deliberate here. Historically used to describe violent attacks against Jewish communities, it now applies tragically to the actions of extremist settlers who invert the horrors of their ancestors’ persecution into tools of oppression against Palestinians. This irony is not lost on those witnessing the weaponization of historical trauma to justify colonial violence.

Halayka’s brutalization is a reminder of the systemic nature of Israeli apartheid—a system that prioritizes settler supremacy at the expense of Palestinian lives. It is a stark reflection of how settler colonialism operates: through the destruction of bodies, the desecration of communities, and the relentless stripping away of dignity.

But Halayka’s survival and the resilience of his community stand as acts of defiance against this dehumanizing machinery. As the world bears witness, solidarity must move beyond outrage to action. Recognizing these crimes for what they are—state-sanctioned violence—is a necessary first step in dismantling the structures enabling such atrocities.

To remain silent is to stand complicit. It is to allow pogroms like this to be reduced to footnotes in history when they are cries for justice that demand global attention.

For more reading on pogroms against Palestinians, here’s a great reference: B’Tselem’s report on pogroms.