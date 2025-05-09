“Respondents have done nothing to disabuse the Court of the most obvious conclusion: prolonging the Petitioner’s detention was intended to be punitive.”

— Judge Angel Kelley, U.S. District Court

Breadcrumbs of Retaliation

On April 8, 2025, Betar Worldwide—a U.S.-based pro-Israel extremist group—tweeted a Canary Mission dossier targeting Turkish student Efe Ercelik, tagging the U.S. State Department and announcing:

“We have submitted his name for deportation.”

Less than 24 hours later, the State Department revoked Ercelik’s student visa.

Within 48 hours, DHS and ICE fabricated a warrant for his arrest—falsely claiming that a removal proceeding was already underway.

It wasn’t.

The Court Wasn’t Buying It

In a brutal 31-page ruling, Judge Angel Kelley granted Ercelik’s habeas petition and accused ICE of violating his constitutional rights—namely:

First Amendment: Retaliation for protected political speech (pro-Palestine protest and criticism of Zionism).

Fifth Amendment: Punitive detention with no lawful justification.

Due Process violations: Fabricated evidence, false warrant dates, and pretextual imprisonment.

“Petitioner’s detention serves no lawful purpose beyond retaliatory punishment for his political speech.”

Judge Kelley didn’t just disagree with ICE—she documented a pattern of bad faith:

ICE issued a detainment order before any removal proceedings were filed.

The charging document (NTA) was falsified to appear earlier than it was.

DHS attorneys openly told the court that “actions have consequences”—an admission of punitive intent.

Canary Mission’s Collusion Pipeline

This wasn’t just bureaucratic “overreach”—it was a test-run for a fascist partnership between private Zionist surveillance groups and federal enforcement power.

Canary Mission and Betar Worldwide targeted Ercelik through smear tactics.

ICE followed suit, executing an arrest within days of public pressure.

Ercelik had already resolved his minor criminal charges, was not deportable by law, and had booked a voluntary flight home to Turkey.

He wasn’t running. He wasn’t hiding. He wasn’t a threat.

So why did ICE camp outside his home, lie to a court, and try to force detention?

A Government Program to Help You Leave—Unless You’re Pro-Palestine

Just two days before Ercelik’s arrest, DHS unveiled a program offering $1,000 stipends and free travel to encourage voluntary self-deportation. They called it the “safest and most cost-effective” removal strategy.

Ercelik—who’d bought his own ticket, posed no threat, and was ready to leave—should have been the model case.

Instead, ICE detained him in court, fabricated his immigration status retroactively, and tried to block his departure. Why?

Because he was Palestine-aligned, visible, and unrepentant.

Judge Kelley pointed out the hypocrisy directly:

“It rises to the level of near absurdity that Respondents are working to deport many people quickly and at minimal expense... but absent an improper purpose, intend to extend Petitioner’s detention.”

This Is Not Just About One Student

This case—Ercelik v. Hyde—is a blueprint of political retaliation under fascist policy. It shows:

How ICE and DHS can be weaponized by online smear campaigns.

How “visa revocation” is being used to silence pro-Palestinian voices.

How the federal government is in direct conversation with private Zionist groups when choosing targets for deportation.

This time, they got caught.

But how many others have been disappeared quietly?

What Comes Next

The Court granted a full injunction:

ICE must immediately release Ercelik.

ICE cannot rearrest or detain him without first notifying the court.

All personal property must be returned.

No stay pending appeal was granted—ICE cannot delay.

This isn’t just a win for Ercelik. It’s a critical legal precedent protecting political speech from ICE’s retaliatory claws.

It affirms what we already know:

Pro-Palestinian organizing is not a crime. Deportation cannot be a punishment for dissent.

And yes—“actions have consequences.”

So let’s talk about theirs.

Marginalia: Notes Beneath the Text