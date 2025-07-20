On July 20th, 2025, Israeli occupation forces ordered starving Palestinians in northern Gaza to approach aid trucks with their hands raised—then opened fire. Over 90 people were executed. Over 150 were injured, many critically. They had come for flour. They were met with bullets.

Ramy Abdu: “Israel is using starvation as a weapon of war. In northern Gaza, civilians were lured with promises of food—then gunned down. Over 90 people were executed while waiting for aid.” Source: X post

This is not humanitarian failure. It is premeditated genocide.

According to field documentation by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israeli tanks were already stationed when desperate civilians—driven by days without food—arrived in Al-Waha. IOF militants used loudspeakers: “Raise your hands and walk in front of the tanks—those who want flour, come forward.” Then they opened fire directly at the heads of civilians. Some were left bleeding in the dirt. Some died reaching for bread.

Elsewhere, Israeli forces killed six more civilians near a separate food distribution point in Rafah. Aid routes are being weaponized—turned into kill zones. This is a pattern, not an exception.

What Euro-Med describes meets multiple thresholds of international law violations: war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide under Article II of the Genocide Convention. The method is systematic: forced starvation, entrapment, public execution, obstruction of survival infrastructure.

And Israel is not acting alone.

The so-called “Gaza Relief” body—imposed by Israel to replace the UN aid mechanism—is complicit. Its distribution sites are operating as death traps. Euro-Med calls for urgent international investigation and accountability for its staff, founders, and contracted private security.

States that fail to intervene, that arm or fund this genocide, or that refuse to hold Israel accountable—are legally and morally complicit. There is no neutral ground in the face of mechanized extermination.

The international community must:

Enforce ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leadership.

Impose full diplomatic, economic, and military sanctions.

Freeze assets and suspend agreements with Israeli and U.S. officials and companies involved in genocide.

Demand protection, not liquidation, of Palestinian civilians.

What happened was not a tragedy. It was a crime.

This is limoscide—genocide by engineered starvation.

And it will not stop unless we force it to.

📎 Source: Euro-Med Monitor Report – 20 July 2025