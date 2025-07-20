Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
3d

Along with almost all the planets countries, Canada will never recover from its part in these horrific crimes. Our political leaders know, our business leaders know, and they continue to support crimes worse than those perpetrated by the Nazis. There can never be forgiveness and I can’t imagine any decent country (if there is one that’s not somehow complicit) would be able to reconcile. Maybe in 100 years if we had decades of leadership with a conscience. Trudeau and Carney and their governments are guilty of crimes against humanity and genocide. There is no excuse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hachemi Hadjoudj's avatar
Hachemi Hadjoudj
2d

We remain speechless, powerless, unable to put into words the feelings that such abominations inspire in us. For less than that, much less than that (or even without real motives) countries have been attacked, bombed, destroyed, their leaders assassinated, their people massacred! But, in the case of this cursed entity, it is the conspiracy of silence, the Omerta, when it is not an active complicity on the part of these paragons of democracies, these exporters of well-being, these holders of the manifest destiny to dominate and crush the planet. Honestly, does not this failed humanity deserve the worst fate?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture