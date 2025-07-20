Aid as Bait, Death as Doctrine: Israel Executes Starving Civilians in Northern Gaza
On July 20th, 2025, Israeli occupation forces ordered starving Palestinians in northern Gaza to approach aid trucks with their hands raised—then opened fire. Over 90 people were executed. Over 150 were injured, many critically. They had come for flour. They were met with bullets.
Ramy Abdu: “Israel is using starvation as a weapon of war. In northern Gaza, civilians were lured with promises of food—then gunned down. Over 90 people were executed while waiting for aid.” Source: X post
This is not humanitarian failure. It is premeditated genocide.
According to field documentation by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israeli tanks were already stationed when desperate civilians—driven by days without food—arrived in Al-Waha. IOF militants used loudspeakers: “Raise your hands and walk in front of the tanks—those who want flour, come forward.” Then they opened fire directly at the heads of civilians. Some were left bleeding in the dirt. Some died reaching for bread.
Elsewhere, Israeli forces killed six more civilians near a separate food distribution point in Rafah. Aid routes are being weaponized—turned into kill zones. This is a pattern, not an exception.
What Euro-Med describes meets multiple thresholds of international law violations: war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide under Article II of the Genocide Convention. The method is systematic: forced starvation, entrapment, public execution, obstruction of survival infrastructure.
And Israel is not acting alone.
The so-called “Gaza Relief” body—imposed by Israel to replace the UN aid mechanism—is complicit. Its distribution sites are operating as death traps. Euro-Med calls for urgent international investigation and accountability for its staff, founders, and contracted private security.
States that fail to intervene, that arm or fund this genocide, or that refuse to hold Israel accountable—are legally and morally complicit. There is no neutral ground in the face of mechanized extermination.
The international community must:
Enforce ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leadership.
Impose full diplomatic, economic, and military sanctions.
Freeze assets and suspend agreements with Israeli and U.S. officials and companies involved in genocide.
Demand protection, not liquidation, of Palestinian civilians.
What happened was not a tragedy. It was a crime.
This is limoscide—genocide by engineered starvation.
And it will not stop unless we force it to.
📎 Source: Euro-Med Monitor Report – 20 July 2025
Along with almost all the planets countries, Canada will never recover from its part in these horrific crimes. Our political leaders know, our business leaders know, and they continue to support crimes worse than those perpetrated by the Nazis. There can never be forgiveness and I can’t imagine any decent country (if there is one that’s not somehow complicit) would be able to reconcile. Maybe in 100 years if we had decades of leadership with a conscience. Trudeau and Carney and their governments are guilty of crimes against humanity and genocide. There is no excuse.
We remain speechless, powerless, unable to put into words the feelings that such abominations inspire in us. For less than that, much less than that (or even without real motives) countries have been attacked, bombed, destroyed, their leaders assassinated, their people massacred! But, in the case of this cursed entity, it is the conspiracy of silence, the Omerta, when it is not an active complicity on the part of these paragons of democracies, these exporters of well-being, these holders of the manifest destiny to dominate and crush the planet. Honestly, does not this failed humanity deserve the worst fate?