When Private Power Invades the Commons, Who Really Pays the Price?

Amazon’s recent announcement that it will fund the construction of four nuclear reactors along the Columbia River in Washington signals a chilling development: Big Tech’s encroachment into critical infrastructure. This isn’t just about energy; it’s about private capital seizing control of resources that should belong to the public. Amazon, alongside other tech giants like Microsoft and Google, is reshaping the energy sector to meet the soaring demands of AI, cloud services, and the endless expansion of digital capitalism. But at what cost, and for whose benefit?

Nuclear Power as a Corporate Tool: Serving Capital, Not Communities

Amazon’s push into nuclear energy isn’t driven by some noble quest to address climate change. It’s about fueling an empire that depends on endless data processing, all to deepen surveillance, accelerate automation, and maximize profit. Amazon frames this move as part of its “Climate Pledge” to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, but this is corporate greenwashing. The primary goal is to secure cheap, uninterrupted energy to power its data centers. Meanwhile, the environmental and social costs are externalized to communities already impacted by historical nuclear contamination.

The reactors Amazon plans to build are Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), marketed as “safer” and “more efficient” than traditional reactors. But don’t be fooled—nuclear waste is nuclear waste, and it requires secure storage for generations. Situating these reactors near Hanford, one of the most contaminated nuclear sites in the U.S., speaks volumes about who bears the brunt of these “green” initiatives. Richland, Washington, already has a legacy of radioactive waste that has disproportionately impacted local and Indigenous communities, and now, they’re expected to carry the weight of Amazon’s energy demands.

Big Tech’s “Clean Energy” is Another Corporate Land Grab

Let’s call this what it is: a land grab under the guise of sustainability. Tech giants are not just selling products; they’re buying up the resources and infrastructure that power our society, consolidating control over systems we rely on for survival. Nuclear power, a sector historically controlled by governments due to its risks, is now being handed over to corporations. Amazon’s move here is a brazen step towards privatizing yet another aspect of public infrastructure.

This isn’t about a shift to sustainable energy—it’s about monopolizing control over resources. As Big Tech dominates the energy landscape, they create a future where communities have less say in what powers their lives. Once energy is privatized, it becomes a commodity, making communities vulnerable to price gouging, policy manipulation, and environmental degradation dictated by corporate interests.

Environmental Justice? Not When Big Tech Is In Charge

Placing these reactors near Hanford, Washington—a site with a grim history of contamination—is not just a logistical decision; it’s an act of environmental injustice. For decades, Indigenous communities and working-class residents near Hanford have been exposed to the fallout of U.S. nuclear policy. Now, Amazon, with all its greenwashed branding, is choosing to build in the same area, perpetuating a legacy of pollution and inequality.

For Indigenous and rural communities, these decisions are a continuation of colonial violence, exploiting their lands and risking their health for the benefit of corporate profits. Amazon’s project speaks to a broader trend of environmental racism and capitalist exploitation, where the most vulnerable communities are forced to carry the burden of “clean energy” projects that serve the wealthy and powerful. Without their consent or benefit, these communities are reduced to sacrifice zones for corporate gain.

Corporate-Controlled Energy: A Threat to Democracy

The privatization of nuclear energy by tech giants like Amazon is not just a shift in the energy sector; it’s an erosion of democratic control over essential services. Historically, nuclear power has been managed with strict oversight because of its potential for catastrophic harm. By ceding control to corporations, we lose any semblance of public accountability. Amazon’s nuclear reactors won’t be held to the same democratic standards as public utilities. Instead, decisions will be made behind closed doors, prioritizing Amazon’s bottom line over community safety, transparency, and environmental stewardship.

What happens when a corporation that evades taxes, resists unionization, and exploits labor also controls critical infrastructure? Amazon’s history of labor abuses and anti-union practices reveal the dangers of giving such a company control over nuclear energy. We can’t trust a corporation driven by profit to prioritize public safety. Privatizing nuclear power undercuts democratic accountability, putting our lives and the environment at the mercy of corporate agendas.

“Clean Energy” as a Smokescreen for Capitalist Expansion

The “clean energy” narrative Amazon pushes is a convenient smokescreen. In reality, this is about sustaining capitalism’s endless appetite for growth. The energy-intensive demands of AI, cloud services, and data mining aren’t sustainable, but nuclear power allows Big Tech to perpetuate the myth of infinite expansion without consequence. By labeling nuclear power as “clean,” Amazon obscures the real issue: the environmental and social harm generated by unchecked digital capitalism.

This isn’t about reducing carbon footprints for the planet’s benefit; it’s about creating a more palatable facade for a system built on exploitation. The environmental cost of AI and cloud technology is enormous, yet rather than addressing the unsustainable growth of these industries, Amazon and others are opting to mask the damage with a “carbon-free” label, passing off the burdens onto local communities and ecosystems.

Resistance and Accountability

The expansion of corporate-controlled nuclear energy demands a response. We need movements that challenge this takeover of public resources, insist on community-led environmental justice, and demand transparency and accountability. Communities near Hanford—and all communities impacted by corporate energy projects—deserve a say in the decisions that affect their health, safety, and futures.

We can’t let Amazon and Big Tech greenwash their way into monopolizing the energy sector. If nuclear power is part of our future, it should be managed by public institutions that serve the people, not by corporations that serve shareholders. It’s time for a movement that demands energy as a public good, not a private commodity.

Who Controls the Future?

Amazon’s nuclear play on the Columbia River represents a pivotal moment. As corporations continue to gain power over the essentials of life—from information to infrastructure—the need for public ownership and democratic control becomes more urgent. This isn’t just about energy; it’s about who has the right to decide our collective future.

The path forward isn’t through corporate greenwashing or Big Tech monopolies. It’s through community control, environmental justice, and a radical rethinking of how we produce and consume energy. If we’re serious about a sustainable future, we can’t allow it to be dictated by the whims of the ultra-wealthy.