Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Story Ember leGaïe's avatar
Story Ember leGaïe
Jul 25

Typo. Story of my life lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Tucci's avatar
Robert Tucci
Jul 25

I DMed you a question about your Catenas of Genocide

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Story Ember leGaïe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture