We keep making the same mistake, and it is an understandable one, which is exactly why it keeps working on us.

A leader expels an occupying army. A government breaks with its former colonizer. A president gives a speech that names extraction as extraction, that refuses the polite vocabulary empire prefers, and something in us exhales. Finally. Someone. We have been waiting so long for a person to be what the moment demands that we crown them before the coronation is earned, and then we defend the crown instead of watching the hands.

Here is the distinction we keep collapsing, and it costs us every time: anti-colonial is not decolonial.

Anti-colonialism is a posture toward a particular enemy. It says: this colonizer, out. This army, gone. This currency, this military base, this ambassador, expelled. It is real. It matters. People die for it and people are freed by it, and nothing in this essay is written to diminish that. But anti-colonialism can be aimed at one empire while shaking hands with another. It can evict the old landlord and sign a lease with the new one. It is directional. It has a target, and targets can be swapped.

Decoloniality is not a posture toward an enemy. It is a commitment against the logic itself. The logic of domination, of extraction, of peoples as resources and land as inventory, of some lives as negotiable line items in someone else's cooperation framework. A decolonial politics cannot expel one empire's soldiers on Thursday and accredit another settler project's diplomats on Friday, because decoloniality does not recognize the category of acceptable colonialism. There is no version of it where the occupation of someone else's homeland becomes tolerable because the occupier offers you economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation.

Anti-colonialism asks: who is my colonizer? Decoloniality asks: what would I refuse even if it were offered to me freely? Those are different questions, and history is a graveyard of movements that answered the first brilliantly and never let themselves be asked the second.

The Hunger Is Not the Flaw

I want to be careful here, because the easy move is to scold people for wanting heroes, and I refuse to do that. The hunger for principled leadership is not naivety. It is the accumulated residue of generational betrayal. If your people have been sold out by every structure that promised protection, by governments and churches and NGOs and courts and the neighbors who watched, then of course you scan every horizon for the one who will not do it. That scanning is not stupidity. It is a survival adaptation that outlived the conditions it was built for and now gets exploited by the conditions we live in.

Because it does get exploited. Every state PR apparatus, every lobby that launders atrocity through friendly faces, every propaganda operation on every side of every conflict understands one thing perfectly: people will forgive almost anything from a figure they have already decided is the exception. Get crowned first. The amnesty comes included.

So the desperation is human. What we do with it is politics.

We Romanticize Crumbs

Watch what we accept as proof. One rupture. One expelled garrison. One thundering speech. A single act of defiance against a single empire, and we extrapolate an entire ethics from it. We take the crumb and we call it the loaf, and then we defend the loaf that was never baked.

The pattern is almost always visible if we let ourselves look. The multilateral vote that costs nothing sits beside the bilateral accord that means everything. The rhetoric runs on one track and the signatures run on another, and the two tracks are allowed to diverge precisely because we have agreed to only watch one of them. Symbolic solidarity is cheap. That is not a cynical observation, it is an accounting one. A yes vote in a general assembly costs a government nothing, no lost investment, no severed trade, no consequence. The measure of any government's principles was never its votes. It is what it signs, what it buys, what it sells, and who it lets in the door when it believes the cameras have moved on.

And when someone points at the second track, at the signature, at the handshake, we reach for the incantation: no revolution is perfect.

It is true. No revolution is perfect. It is also the most efficient amnesty ever drafted, because it is issued in advance, covers acts not yet committed, and never expires. "No revolution is perfect" was meant to describe the tragic friction of remaking a world with human hands. We have repurposed it into a bylaw that says the revolution's leadership may not be audited by the people it claims to serve. Those are not the same sentence. The first is humility. The second is a loyalty oath.

The test is simple and almost nobody applies it: would you accept this compromise if a leader you distrusted made it? If the answer is no, then what you are defending is not the act. It is the crown.

The Fallible Human Is Who We All Are

Here is the part we forget, the part that would actually protect us if we remembered it: the fallible human is not a disappointing exception to the revolutionary. The fallible human is the only material revolutions are ever made of.

Every leader we have ever crowned was a person making tactical decisions inside an apparatus with its own appetites, under pressures we mostly never see, carrying wounds and vanities and debts. Some of them were brave beyond measure and compromised anyway. Some were principled on one axis of empire and blind, or worse than blind, on another. This is not a scandal. This is the species. The scandal is only ever our refusal to build politics that expects it.

Because if we expected fallibility, we would defend actions instead of persons. We would say: this expulsion of empire, yes, fully, in the streets if necessary. And this accord with a genocidal project, no, named plainly, no matter whose signature is on it. We would let both be true at once without needing to resolve them into a verdict of Good Leader or Fallen Leader, because verdicts are for icons and accountability is for humans.

If we expected fallibility, no one could cash in yesterday's defiance as credit against tomorrow's betrayal. The ledger would stay open. It is supposed to stay open.

The Measure

A decolonial politics has one measure, and it is not proximity to our own enemy. It is the most distant victim. The people we will never meet, whose land is the subject of someone else's cooperation framework, whose deaths are the price folded quietly into someone else's sovereignty project. If a leader's liberation requires their erasure to stay unmentioned, it is not liberation. It is a franchise transfer.

So keep the hunger. The hunger is honest. But feed it principles instead of persons. Crown nothing. Audit everything. Celebrate the rupture the day it happens and read the signatures the day after, and when the two contradict each other, say so out loud, especially about the leaders you wanted most to believe in.

Especially then. That is the whole discipline. That is the difference between a politics and a fandom.

We are all the fallible human. The point was never to find the one who is not. The point is to build the kind of collective vigilance that no single human, however beloved, is ever exempt from, and to hold the measure every crowned leader eventually asks us to forget: there is no liberation of some. It must be liberation of all.