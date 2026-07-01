Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Bruce Maltby's avatar
Bruce Maltby
11h

I like this distinction between perhaps being in a cage still and the stepping out of the cage that your Anti-Colonial and Decolonial seem to denote.

Not about the person who suddenly seems a saviour who you run to and then their actions entirely disappoint.

No, you stand your ground looking pointedly at them and say this is what a just society looks like, that’s what we want. you make it happen. You are accountable to us the people. That is the only way not to let the Psychopaths run us into the ground.

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Leia's Blaster's avatar
Leia's Blaster
14h

Every word was brilliant and filled me up. Thank you

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