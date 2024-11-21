In a deeply disappointing and dangerous move, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted in favor of H.R. 1449, a resolution that codifies a definition of antisemitism designed not to combat hate but to criminalize dissent against Israel’s 76-year-long genocide of Palestinians. By condemning any characterization of Israel as a “racist” or “colonial” state, this resolution does more than distort the meaning of antisemitism—it provides the political foundation for silencing anyone who dares to speak out against apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and settler colonialism.

Let’s not sugarcoat this: this vote is a betrayal. It’s a betrayal of free speech, a betrayal of the Palestinian people, and a betrayal of the very principles of justice and human rights that progressives like AOC claim to stand for. H.R. 1449 is not about combating antisemitism—a genuine and pressing issue—it’s about weaponizing the term to shield Israel from accountability and delegitimize anyone who criticizes its policies of apartheid and genocide.

H.R. 1449: A Tool of Suppression

The resolution incorporates a definition of antisemitism that equates criticism of Israel with hatred of Jewish people. This conflation is not just intellectually dishonest—it’s dangerous. By framing accusations of Israel as a “racist” or “colonial” state as inherently antisemitic, it erases the lived experiences of Palestinians who have endured 76 years of systematic violence, displacement, and oppression at the hands of a settler-colonial regime.

Israel is a colonial state. This is not a controversial opinion; it’s an established historical fact. Israel was founded through the forced displacement of over 750,000 Palestinians during the Nakba in 1948, an ongoing process of ethnic cleansing that continues to this day. It is a state built on stolen land, sustained by apartheid policies that deny Palestinians their most basic human rights. To call this out is not antisemitic—it’s a moral and factual obligation.

H.R. 1449 weaponizes antisemitism to silence dissent, criminalize protest, and delegitimize the Palestinian liberation movement. By codifying this definition, the resolution lays the groundwork for targeting activists, organizations, and even elected officials who advocate for Palestinian rights. It seeks to suppress movements like Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS), which challenge Israeli apartheid through nonviolent resistance, by labeling them as inherently hateful. This isn’t about fighting bigotry—it’s about protecting Israel from accountability.

AOC’s Vote: Complicity in Genocide

AOC’s vote in favor of this resolution is a devastating reminder of how even so-called progressive politicians can fall in line with imperialist and Zionist narratives. As someone who has built her political identity on the promise of challenging the status quo and standing with marginalized communities, her decision to support H.R. 1449 is nothing short of a betrayal.

This isn’t the first time AOC has disappointed those who look to her for principled leadership on Palestine. From withdrawing her support for conditioning U.S. military aid to Israel, to abstaining on funding for Iron Dome, her track record on Palestinian rights has been inconsistent at best, cowardly at worst. But this vote goes beyond inconsistency—it’s complicity. By voting for H.R. 1449, AOC has aligned herself with a narrative that seeks to erase the realities of Israeli apartheid and criminalize those who fight against it.

Let’s be clear: the genocide of Palestinians is not up for debate. Over 76 years, Israel has displaced millions, demolished entire communities, imposed a brutal siege on Gaza, and carried out countless massacres. In the last 13 months alone, over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the majority of them children. Hospitals have been bombed, families obliterated, and critical infrastructure destroyed—all with the support of U.S. military aid. By supporting H.R. 1449, AOC has chosen to shield these atrocities from criticism rather than stand in solidarity with their victims.

The Bigger Picture: Criminalizing Dissent

H.R. 1449 is not just a resolution—it’s a weapon. It will be used to attack students, academics, activists, and anyone else who dares to speak the truth about Israel’s apartheid regime. This resolution will chill free speech on college campuses, where students advocating for Palestinian liberation are already targeted by Zionist organizations and blacklisted for their activism. It will embolden governments to pass anti-BDS laws, criminalizing peaceful protest and economic resistance to Israeli apartheid. It will give cover to smear campaigns that label anyone critical of Israel as an antisemite, regardless of their actual views or intent.

This isn’t just about Palestine—it’s about the fundamental right to dissent. If H.R. 1449 becomes a template for silencing criticism of Israel, it sets a dangerous precedent for shutting down any movement that challenges power. Today it’s Palestine; tomorrow it could be climate justice, workers’ rights, or racial justice movements. The fight for Palestinian liberation is inseparable from the fight for free speech and the right to resist oppression.

The Time for Accountability

AOC’s vote for H.R. 1449 is a stark reminder that we cannot rely on politicians to lead the fight for justice. The Palestinian liberation movement has never depended on the goodwill of elected officials—it has always been driven by the courage and resistance of ordinary people. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t hold those in power accountable.

AOC must answer for her betrayal. She must explain how she can claim to stand with marginalized communities while voting to silence one of the most oppressed peoples in the world. And she must decide whether she wants to continue enabling Israel’s genocide or join the growing global movement demanding justice for Palestine.

For the rest of us, the path forward is clear: we must resist. We must continue to speak out, organize, and demand an end to U.S. complicity in Israeli apartheid. We must challenge resolutions like H.R. 1449 that seek to criminalize dissent. And we must remember that the fight for Palestine is part of a larger struggle for justice everywhere. The voices of the Palestinian people will not be silenced, no matter how many politicians vote to suppress them.

The question is not whether justice for Palestine will come—it’s whether people like AOC will stand on the right side of history when it does.