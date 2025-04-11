On April 10, 2025, a Columbia University student posted that they had just been suspended and evicted from campus. The punishment? A multi-year exile from their education, housing, and even the right to learn elsewhere. This is not accountability. This is academic authoritarianism.

The letter they received is chilling in its scope:

Suspended from Columbia until September 6, 2027. That’s a 2.5-year severance from their degree, academic records, and future—all without public transparency around the so-called “behavior” that warranted this.

Evicted from campus housing within 48 hours. The notice demanded full removal of all belongings and key return by April 14 at 5:00 PM. That’s barely time to pack, let alone secure stable housing in one of the most expensive cities in the country.

Barred from attending any other institution if there’s a chance they’ll want to transfer credits back. Let that sink in: you’re not allowed to even take classes elsewhere—even non-matriculated ones—unless you renounce your future at Columbia. That is an enforced academic no-man’s-land. Learn elsewhere and you’re out forever.

This is more than a suspension. It’s banishment. And it’s rooted in the carceral logic of neoliberal institutions that frame education as a privilege for the obedient—not a right for the dissenting.

What Columbia Is Really Saying

Columbia’s policy punishes not just protest, but intellectual survival. It uses housing insecurity and institutional blacklisting to isolate and neutralize student voices. The goal isn’t correction—it’s elimination.

This isn’t just “you’re suspended.”

It’s “you’re persona non grata on every level: housing, education, presence.”

It’s “we control not just where you live—but whether you’re allowed to learn.”

The ban on outside classes is particularly fascistic. Denying someone access to education—especially in the guise of academic discipline—is the hallmark of authoritarian regimes. It’s not about justice. It’s about power. About making an example.

An Attack on the Right to Learn

This is part of a broader crackdown on pro-Palestinian students, organizers, and truth-tellers—especially those calling out genocide, apartheid, and U.S. complicity. Whether Columbia admits it or not, this type of “sanction” echoes the colonial and carceral systems it serves:

Evict the undesirables.

Silence resistance.

Enforce intellectual loyalty.

But students are not disposable. And education is not conditional on obedience. This isn’t just punitive—it’s retaliatory. It’s a soft form of expulsion that dares to pretend it’s not.

This Is a Test Case

What Columbia is doing here will be copied elsewhere—by other universities, nonprofits, think tanks, and so-called liberal institutions under the boot of settler-colonial power. This is how academic apartheid works: not just by silencing dissent, but by criminalizing thought.

We are witnessing the weaponization of universities against the very students they claim to serve. The mask is off.