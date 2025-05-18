On January 29, 2024, six-year-old Hind Rajab called for help from inside a car full of her murdered family. Her voice, trembling but still pleading, traveled across the static to emergency responders:

“Come get me. I’m so scared.”

She was the only one still alive—until she wasn’t.

When a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance was finally dispatched to reach her, the ambulance itself was deliberately bombed. Everyone was killed. Hind’s body, along with the paramedics who tried to reach her, was later found burned and dismembered. Her voice, her terror, her death, were documented in real time. The world watched her beg for life—and did nothing.

And now?

Hollywood wants to turn her into content.

Hind Rajab | Gaza, Palestine | 6 years old

Cinematic Necropolitics: Turning Genocide into Oscar Bait

According to Variety, a film dramatizing Hind Rajab’s death is already in the works—announced before any formal war crimes investigation, before her mother was contacted, and before the bombs have even stopped falling on Gaza. Produced by Odessa Rae (“Navalny”) and James Wilson (“The Zone of Interest”), the project is already being positioned as “timely,” “harrowing,” and no doubt “award-worthy.”

This is not storytelling. It is theft. It is narrative colonization.

It is yet another example of cinematic necropolitics—the Western impulse to extract stories of Palestinian death to perform empathy for liberal audiences while doing absolutely nothing to stop the genocide producing those deaths.

Let’s be clear:

Hind Rajab was not a symbol. She was a child.

She belongs to her family—not to film festivals, not to Western producers, and not to trauma-harvesters who never lifted a finger to help when it could have mattered.

Consent Is Not an Afterthought—It’s the Ethical Minimum

In a powerful public statement, Hind’s mother—the only person whose voice should matter right now—made clear that no one from the film team had reached out to her. Not a single one. No permission. No collaboration. No consent. Just a press release.

This is narrative violence: the act of repackaging another person’s trauma without their permission, control, or participation. It is the cinematic equivalent of standing over someone’s grave to deliver a eulogy you wrote for your own career.

If your “art” erases the agency of the family, it’s not art.

It’s exploitation.

And when that family is still actively grieving under siege?

It’s complicity in genocide.

What This Actually Looks Like to Palestinians

This is not representation. This is desecration.

Every camera that turns to Gaza after the fact—after refusing to platform Palestinians while they’re alive, while they’re resisting, while they’re starving—becomes a tool of posthumous colonization.

Ask yourself:

Where were these directors when Hind was calling for help?

Where are they now, as her mother asks for justice?

Where are they as the bombs keep falling?

What they’re offering isn’t justice.

It’s visibility without solidarity.

Exposure without accountability.

Aesthetic grief instead of real-world consequence.

Palestinians don’t need their dead daughters turned into screenplay protagonists.

They need the genocide to end.

If You Want to Honor Hind Rajab—Boycott This Film

This film should not move forward unless and until Hind’s mother approves it, is involved in its framing, and directs how her child’s memory is honored. Anything less is theft.

If it proceeds without her:

Boycott every screening.

Call out every film festival that platforms it.

Name every media outlet that treats it as brave rather than predatory.

This is not about art. This is about power.

Who gets to tell the story of a genocide?

And who gets erased—even in death?

Final Words: Her Name Was Hind Rajab

Her name was Hind.

She was six years old.

She was loved, terrified, and left to die while the world watched.

She is not your character.

She is not your Oscar.

She is not your metaphor.

She was a little girl who deserved to live.

If you didn’t fight for her life,

you don’t get to sell her death.