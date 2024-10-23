They took the children—

and buried them in the earth’s breath.

A pit. A hole.

Mothers screaming,

but the sand—

the sand swallowed their cries.

The tank circled,

over and over,

crushing bones beneath the weight of dust,

beneath the heaviness of the world’s silence.

The children screamed,

the mothers wailed—

but the earth only listened,

held its breath,

and let the dust settle.

And then—

they threw them.

Tossed children like broken things,

scattered limbs, scattered names.

“Take them,” they said.

“Run.”

But whose child was it?

Whose bones were carried away?

Mothers,

with empty arms,

clutching children who did not know their faces,

whose names were not theirs to call.

Imagine,

holding a life that is not yours,

while your own child—

your own heart—

rests in the arms of another.

The world splits there,

in that moment,

in that breath.

And so they ran,

mothers carrying the wrong names,

the wrong hands,

praying the arms that held their own children

would be kind,

would be enough.

But the dust—

the dust only remembers bones.

And the mothers—

they search,

even now,

even as the world turns away.

A new suffering.

A new grief.

Children in the wrong arms,

mothers with the wrong hearts.

Each breath, a question:

Is this one mine?

-Story Ember leGaïe

October 23, 2024