There Is No One Else to Blame

It’s almost April 2025. Kamala Harris lost the election, months ago. Donald Trump is back in office. And fascism no longer wears a mask.

ICE is raiding churches. Trans families are disappearing. Protesters are being arrested under new federal “dissent extremism” classifications. Medicaid has been gutted. Schools have become surveillance hubs. History is being rewritten in real time.

And yet, liberals aren’t organizing against fascism.

They’re organizing against the people who refused to vote for it wearing a blue tie.

“This is what happens when you don’t vote.”

“You let the fascists win.”

“You abandoned democracy.”

No. What happened is this:

We refused to vote for genocide.

And now the people who voted for it want us to carry their shame.

Let’s be absolutely clear: the genocide in Gaza did not begin with Trump. It was already happening under Biden and Harris—funded by them, politically shielded by them, and morally defended by the liberal establishment. By the time Harris lost, over 300,000 Palestinian children were estimated dead. Not from disease. Not from famine. But from bombs, from siege, from dehydration, from burial beneath rubble and bureaucracy.

The numbers were not hidden.

The photos were not censored.

The screaming was not silent.

You just didn’t care until your candidate lost.

And now, instead of turning your rage on the empire that murdered those children, you turn it on the people who refused to validate it with a ballot.

You’re not angry that genocide happened. You’re angry we didn’t vote for the person who made it look nicer.

This isn’t about confusion. It’s not a messaging problem. It’s not a matter of “strategy.”

What we are witnessing is liberal delusion hardening into liberal fascism—a terminal stage of empire in decline. One that cloaks itself in diversity and decency while burning down the world. One that would rather criminalize grief than reckon with power.

Because the truth is this: both parties chose genocide.

Both parties militarized the border.

Both parties gave Israel the weapons.

Both parties expanded the surveillance state.

Both parties watched a generation of children die and said: “But Trump is worse.”

You cannot export genocide and expect democracy to hold.

You cannot normalize settler violence abroad and then act shocked when it returns home in the form of fascism.

You cannot vote for empire and demand we pretend it's liberation.

The U.S. didn’t draw the line at genocide.

And now it’s too late to pretend you did.

This is not a story of “Trump vs. Biden.”

This is the story of a death machine that both parties serve—and how fascism is what happens when empire turns inward.

We didn’t cause this collapse. We warned you about it.

We said: No more genocide.

You said: Vote Blue No Matter Who.

And now here we are.

There is no one else to blame.

Let That Land in Your Chest: The Numbers of Erasure

By the time Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election, 128,761 Palestinians had already been confirmed dead in Gaza. Nearly half of them were children. That figure is not a projection, not an “estimate,” not propaganda—it is a conservative count based on verified deaths. And it doesn’t come close to showing the full scale of devastation.

These were not deaths of war. These were not battlefield casualties. These were engineered deaths—starvation by design, dehydration by siege, amputations without anesthetic, infections left to spread through bombed-out bodies because antibiotics were blocked by policy. They were deaths by paperwork and aerial surveillance and drone targeting algorithms.

And they were funded, approved, and greenlit by the administration whose defeat liberals now mourn more than they ever mourned the children.

Based on a corrected direct death estimate of ~128,761 by March 2025, with children comprising roughly 44–47% of the dead, we arrive at the following breakdown:

Children (0–17 years) :

~56,000 direct deaths × 9 = ≈504,000 total child deaths

→ Implies ~448,000 indirect child deaths

Adults (18+ years) :

~72,000 direct deaths × 6 = ≈432,000 total adult deaths

→ Implies ~360,000 indirect adult deaths

Combined death toll:

≈504,000 children + ≈432,000 adults = ~936,000 Palestinians killed (direct + indirect)

That’s not a tragedy.

That’s a political decision.

That’s a war crime disguised as "security."

That’s genocide—not in metaphor, but in every legal, medical, and moral sense of the word.

This Is What Paisicide Looks Like

What’s happening in Gaza is not just genocide. It is paisicide—a term I use as a genocide scholar to describe the targeted annihilation of a people’s children, present and future, as a strategy of elimination. In settler-colonial frameworks, it is not enough to remove the living. One must also ensure that the people will not exist tomorrow.

It’s not just a death toll.

It’s a deliberate obliteration of lineage.

And it is happening before our eyes.

And still, the Democratic Party couldn’t bring itself to call for an arms embargo.

Estimated Child Deaths in Gaza (Oct 7, 2023 – Mar 25, 2025). Compiled by Story Ember leGaïe using data from The Lancet , UN OCHA, Save the Children, and independent projection models. Nearly half of all confirmed deaths in Gaza were children. Indirect fatalities—due to starvation, disease, and siege—are estimated to push the true child death toll above 386,000.

The Numbers Were Always Knowable

In July 2024, The Lancet warned that as many as 186,000 Palestinians would die in Gaza once the uncounted indirect fatalities were included—deaths from disease, dehydration, untreated injuries, hunger, infection.¹ In February 2025, a peer-reviewed capture–recapture study estimated 64,252 additional deaths from violent trauma alone, suggesting official numbers have grossly underreported the actual toll.²

And those are just the deaths.

We don’t have space here to list the maimed.

The children with limbs amputated by drones and no access to painkillers.

The newborns who suffocated in incubators when the electricity was bombed.

The orphans still sleeping in open rubble because every shelter has been razed.

The girls in Rafah who chew on grass because their stomachs haven’t held food in two weeks.

Every one of these was a policy decision.

Made under Biden.

With Harris as vice president.

While liberals screamed at us to “vote blue no matter who.”

You think genocide is the price of democracy.

We know it was the price of your comfort.

Let that land in your chest.

Not just the numbers. The names. The siblings. The voices. The silence.

The ghosts.

You can’t say “protect democracy” while funding ethnic cleansing.

You can’t say “don’t let fascism win” while watching children get starved to death under your party’s watch.

You can’t mourn Kamala’s career more than you mourn 500,000 dead children and still call yourself progressive.

This isn’t about choosing the lesser evil.

This is about demanding our participation in a machine designed to kill.

And when we said no—when we said we will not vote for genocide—you turned your anger not at the killers, but at the ones refusing to help you rebrand them.

“She could have won.

She chose genocide instead.”

So did you.

We told you what the cost was.

You paid it anyway.

With someone else’s blood.

When Empire Wears a Blue Suit

Fascism doesn’t always goose-step. Sometimes it high-fives drag queens on campaign stops while signing off on airstrikes. Sometimes it wears a kente cloth, quotes Audre Lorde, and sends a $14 billion weapons package to an apartheid regime. Sometimes it kneels in kente while kneecapping ceasefire resolutions.

Sometimes fascism calls itself “historic,” calls itself “progress,” and asks you to die quietly for the sake of its electability.

This is what I call Blue Fascism: the settler-imperial death drive wearing a denim jacket and a pronoun pin. A rainbow flag next to a surveillance budget. A Black Lives Matter hashtag next to a shipment of Hellfire missiles. It’s not a kinder fascism. It’s not a gentler occupation. It’s the same structure of dehumanization—outsourced through press briefings, legalized through bipartisan bills, and branded through identity.

It is the State saying:

“Let us kill, but let us look good doing it.”

And Kamala Harris was its perfect emissary.

Kamala Was Never the Victim

Let’s name it clearly: Kamala Harris did not lose because she’s a Black woman. She lost because she was a Black woman defending genocide, mocking dissent, and criminalizing resistance.

She lost because she chose empire over humanity—repeatedly, unapologetically, and on camera.

She laughed when asked if the U.S. would pressure Israel to stop killing civilians.

She condemned anti-genocide protesters as “despicable,” “unpatriotic,” and “terrorist-adjacent.”

She spoke more harshly about flag burning than she ever did about the burning of babies under U.S.-funded bombs.

She reassured donors that there would be “no policy change” on Israel.

She attended AIPAC events while ICE raided Palestinian neighborhoods.

And when we said: we will not vote for this, the liberal machine called it betrayal.

But that wasn’t betrayal.

That was a boundary.

That was survival.

That was a refusal to be complicit in the erasure of another people.

Identity Is Not Innocence

The liberal establishment didn’t want Kamala Harris the policymaker. They wanted Kamala Harris the symbol. They wanted her face, her story, her aesthetics. They wanted her Blackness. Her womanhood. Her Jamaican and Indian lineage. Her curated playlists and curated politics.

What they didn’t want was her accountability.

They wanted her as a vessel for settler legitimacy. As a weaponized performance of diversity.

They wanted to say:

“Look who we elected!”

While never asking:

“Who did she protect?”

“Who did she silence?”

“Who did she bomb?”

Because what Kamala did with that identity once in power was simple:

She upheld empire.

She expanded incarceration.

She stood behind apartheid.

She swallowed protest and spit back propaganda.

And still, when we said no more, they claimed we were attacking her “as a woman of color.”

Let me be absolutely clear:

We didn’t attack her identity. We attacked her complicity.

And we will never apologize for doing so.

Just because your war criminal looks like your auntie doesn’t make her less of a war criminal. Just because she wears Chuck Taylors doesn’t mean she’s not walking over bones.

This is what happens when identity is stripped of principle.

When aesthetics are mistaken for values.

When representation is weaponized to deflect, rather than to transform.

The Aesthetic of Inclusion as a Weapon of Mass Distraction

This is the brilliance—and the danger—of Blue Fascism: it offers the illusion of justice without ever interrupting empire. It speaks the language of liberation while funding its extinction.

It doesn’t say: “We will bomb Gaza.” It says: “This is a difficult situation, and we must support Israel’s right to defend itself… while continuing to advance gender equity and racial justice here at home.”

As if bombing a NICU in Khan Younis doesn’t collapse the moral framework of every so-called “progressive” value.

As if you can be pro-trans and pro-occupation in the same breath.

As if the life of a Palestinian child in Rafah is somehow negotiable—for the sake of electoral strategy.

But that’s not liberation. That’s state-managed multiculturalism. That’s diversity in the service of death.

Kamala Harris didn’t stand for Black people. She stood for the carceral state.

She didn’t stand for queer people. She stood silently as trans kids were banned from healthcare, and then condemned the people who protested.

She didn’t stand for immigrants. She expanded deportations, backed border militarization, and funded refugee containment abroad.

And she didn’t stand for Palestinians. She laughed.

And the worst part? She could have won.

Over thirty-four polls showed that had Kamala Harris endorsed a ceasefire and called for an arms embargo against Israel, her support would have surged. In swing states, among Independents, and especially among young and Muslim voters, she had a path—but she chose genocide over strategy. She chose AIPAC over humanity. Her campaign clung to military loyalty and settler appeasement, even as her polling collapsed beneath the weight of a war crime. When confronted with a clear political incentive to do the right thing, she still said no.

That’s not just complicity. That’s calculation.

This wasn’t a failure of representation.

This was the success of representation under empire.

Kamala Harris didn’t lose because voters were too radical, too ungrateful, too anti-establishment.

She lost because we recognized the mask.

And we refused to hand our survival over to a smiling executioner.

She didn’t stand for the oppressed. She stood between them and the cameras.

She stood in front of a burning world and asked us to clap.

Let me say it without metaphor:

If your feminism bombs children,

If your racial justice platform is built on apartheid,

If your queer allyship ends at the checkpoint,

If your version of “diversity” is just genocide in a new package—

Then what you’re offering isn’t progress.

It’s imperialism in drag.

It’s fascism in a blue suit.

Receipts, Surveillance, and Deportations

There is a mythology in liberal discourse that repression begins when the Republicans take power.

But if you were Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, undocumented, queer, or a protester of empire—you know that was never true.

The infrastructure of fascism was already in place under Biden and Harris.

What changed in 2025 was not that the boot landed.

It’s that it no longer bothered to lie about what it was stepping on.

The foundations were bipartisan:

Surveillance was bipartisan.

Deportations were bipartisan.

Police militarization was bipartisan.

Protest criminalization was bipartisan.

Zionist propaganda was bipartisan.

Silence around genocide was not only bipartisan—it was required.

Biden Built the Box Trump Now Locks Us In

Under Biden and Harris:

The Department of Homeland Security expanded surveillance contracts tracking pro-Palestinian students, scholars, and journalists.

Palestinian organizers were detained, denied re-entry to the U.S., or had their visas revoked— without cause, without hearing, without recourse.

Muslim civil society groups were quietly folded into “domestic extremism” threat assessments— as early as 2023 .

Anti-BDS legislation flourished across statehouses while the administration stood silent.

Campus protesters were doxxed, suspended, and surveilled—not only now under Trump, but under Kamala Harris’s "watchful" eye.

This isn’t theory. These are receipts.

Palestinian students at Harvard lost job offers for signing a solidarity letter.

Students for Justice in Palestine chapters were suspended or banned— in blue states like New York and California.

Arab American activists —born and raised here—were flagged for extra screenings and travel restrictions.

Black-Palestinian coalitions were targeted as “domestic security threats” while actual white nationalist groups were left alone.

Protests were reclassified as “threats to Jewish safety” by Democratic mayors—even when they were led by Jewish Voice for Peace.

This isn’t the dystopia that arrived in January 2025.

This is liberal authoritarianism in practice.

Biden built the machine. Trump simply removed the mask.

Criminalizing Grief, Erasing Resistance

What both parties understand is that genocide is not just about mass death—it’s about controlling the story that survives it.

The Biden-Harris administration didn’t just fund the bombs.

They helped criminalize mourning.

They helped de-platform voices.

They helped write the script that made grieving Gaza look like extremism.

You couldn’t say “Free Palestine” without getting flagged.

You couldn’t attend a vigil without getting photographed.

You couldn’t wear a keffiyeh in public without being treated as a threat.

This is the logic of occupation—transplanted to U.S. soil.

It’s not just a war on land.

It’s a war on memory.

A war on truth.

A war on the right to name your own oppression.

And the consequences were not abstract.

In October 2023, six-year-old Palestinian American child Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed to death in Illinois by his family’s landlord. His mother was also stabbed repeatedly but survived.

This wasn’t random. It was political.

The killer told police he targeted them because they were Palestinian.

And why did he feel empowered to do that?

Because Biden and Harris had spent weeks dehumanizing Palestinians.

Calling them “terrorists”.

Dismissing genocide as “complicated.”

Standing by while Israeli officials called Gaza’s civilians “human animals”—and matching the language with silence.

Kamala Harris said nothing when that child was killed.

Nothing.

No statement. No apology. No accountability.

Because in their eyes, he was already erased.

This wasn’t just about geopolitics.

This was about teaching Americans that Palestinian life does not matter—not abroad, and not here.

That a six-year-old could be slaughtered in his own home—and the liberal class would treat it like a tragic misstep instead of a predictable result of their own rhetoric.

This is what happens when state-sanctioned dehumanization becomes ambient.

It doesn’t just kill abroad.

It licenses killing here.

This wasn’t the beginning of fascism.

This was its domestic debut in high definition.

The Bipartisan Zionist Consensus

Let’s say it plainly: there is no neutral ground in genocide.

The Biden-Harris administration:

Did not try to stop the genocide in Gaza. They armed it.

Did not protect Palestinian Americans. They criminalized them.

Did not challenge Zionism. They enshrined it as policy.

They labeled Palestinian resistance as “hate,” while calling the ethnic cleansing of Gaza “Israel’s right to defend itself.”

This wasn’t passive complicity. It was active participation.

And now, after they lost, liberals are scapegoating those of us who refused to participate.

They’re not mad that a genocide happened.

They’re mad we didn’t vote for the people who ran it more politely.

We didn’t cause the fire.

We refused to carry the matches.

This isn’t a new wave of repression.

This is the same wave—finally crashing on those who thought it would never touch them.

They built the machine.

Trump is just using it without the euphemisms.

And still, the liberal chorus:

“This isn’t the time to critique Harris.”

“This isn’t the time to divide the left.”

“We need to unify against fascism.”

What they mean is:

“Unify behind the tools that made fascism possible.”

And to that we say:

No.

We unify against genocide.

We unify against erasure.

We unify against empire.

Not behind the party that made fascism bipartisan.

Not behind the politician who told us resistance was terrorism.

And not behind the silence that murdered half a million children—and one little boy in Illinois.

The Logic of Genocide Is the Logic of Empire

Genocide is not a glitch in the system.

It is the system functioning at full capacity.

It is not an overreaction. It is not a policy failure.

It is not the collapse of diplomacy. It is its endpoint.

Genocide is what empire does when it no longer needs you to believe the lie.

When its masks slip and it stops pretending to be anything other than what it is:

A machine built to erase, control, and extract.

It is what settler states do when the existence of the colonized becomes unbearable—not because they are violent, but because they persist. Because they return. Because they bury their dead, rebuild their homes, teach their children, refuse to disappear.

That is the logic of Gaza.

And now, it’s the logic of the United States.

Genocide Is Policy, Not Tragedy

The United States did not “stumble into” genocide.

It didn’t trip and fall into ethnic cleansing.

It didn’t “fail to prevent” mass death.

It chose genocide.

It budgeted for it.

It coordinated it.

It justified it.

It branded it.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, genocide was not an oversight—it was a strategy.

It chose siege warfare.

It chose to block food, fuel, water, and medicine.

It chose to back an occupying regime that assassinated journalists, bombed ambulances, and dropped 2,000-pound bombs on civilians sheltering in UN facilities.

It chose to suspend its own arms export laws by invoking “emergency exemptions” for Israel.

It chose to lie to the press, gaslight the UN, and ridicule international courts.

That’s not tragedy.

That’s doctrine.

And that doctrine—of extermination-as-stability—is now being redirected inward.

From Targeted Demolition to Total Collapse

What was done to Gaza—surveillance, siege, starvation, information control, infrastructure destruction—is not unique to Palestine. It is the test site for broader imperial enforcement. It is where empire practices its newest technologies of annihilation. And then, once normalized, it deploys them everywhere else.

Gaza is the empire’s laboratory.

The U.S. is next in line for the experiment.

In 2025, we’re watching that blueprint scale:

Trans healthcare is banned in 32 states.

Universities are defunded for hosting ceasefire teach-ins.

ICE raids are active again in sanctuary cities.

Pro-Palestinian and abolitionist organizers are being flagged by DHS watchlists.

Student organizers are being snatched off the street by ICE agents in plainclothes.

Mutual aid networks are being investigated under foreign agent laws.

Whole communities—trans, disabled, immigrant, Black, Indigenous—are being described as “national security vulnerabilities.”

But make no mistake: the prototype was Gaza.

If a settler regime can justify starving half a million children abroad,

it can justify sterilizing your child at home.

If it can call protests in Rafah “terrorism,”

it can call your teach-in “domestic extremism.”

If it can raze hospitals in Khan Younis,

it can defund yours in Chicago.

The Line Was Palestine. You Let Them Cross It.

They perfected the language of silencing.

They perfected the weaponization of grief.

They perfected the gaslighting, the surveillance, the dehumanization, the algorithmic erasure.

And when they were done testing it on Gaza,

they turned around and pointed it at the rest of us.

Now they’re writing new lines:

Through your neighborhoods.

Through your libraries.

Through your families.

Through your silences.

Death by Design: Gaza as Blueprint

Let’s talk about the numbers—because the numbers are an indictment.

The Lancet estimated that up to 186,000 Palestinians may have died as a result of Israel’s war and the U.S.-backed siege.

A February 2025 capture–recapture study confirmed over 64,000 traumatic deaths were uncounted in official tallies.

Half a million children are dead, starved, or missing under rubble—disappeared not just from the land, but from global memory.

These are not statistical errors.

They are deliberate obfuscations.

They are technologies of plausible deniability—built by states, funded by taxpayers, and sanitized by liberal complicity.

Gaza was not erased accidentally.

It was erased structurally.

And those structures are now being imported into the U.S.—through:

Data manipulation

Narrative discipline

Media blackout

“Extremist” labels

Algorithmic de-boosting

Legal erasure of dissent

This isn’t a foreign crisis. It’s a mirror.

What you saw there—if you dared to look—was your own future.

What was normalized in Gaza is now being rebranded as domestic policy.

The Logic of Genocide Is the Logic of Empire

The logic is simple:

If a people will not disappear on their own, they must be made to.

If a resistance will not quiet down, it must be crushed.

If a truth is too dangerous, it must be censored, discredited, or drowned out in a sea of spin.

This is not a temporary condition.

This is the permanent operating system of empire.

And yet, the liberal answer is always:

“But Trump is worse.”

“This isn’t the time for division.”

“We need to protect democracy.”

But democracy died with the children in Gaza.

And you didn’t even hear the funeral over the sound of your campaign ads.

What did Kamala Harris say to the disrupters asking about the slaughtered children in Gaza? Oh, that’s right, “I’m talking now.”

You cannot build liberation on the back of annihilation.

You cannot drop bombs on one people and expect another to be free.

You cannot fund genocide and expect peace at home.

What happened in Gaza wasn’t an accident.

It was a blueprinted warning.

It was policy rehearsal.

And now, the empire is coming for the rest of us—

with the same blueprints, the same tools,

and the same bipartisan silence.

You let them perfect it on Palestine.

Now they’re deploying it on you.

No Safe Empire: How Fascism Comes Home

Empires do not collapse peacefully.

They rot from the inside out, and then they turn on the people who once believed they were safe.

What we are witnessing now is not the death of democracy—it’s the violent afterlife of settler colonialism.

This is not new. This is not a deviation from American history.

This is American history, laid bare and finally done pretending.

The United States Is a Settler Colony Drenched in Blood

The United States is not a democracy with imperial tendencies.

It is an empire with democratic branding. A settler colony built on the scorched bones of Indigenous nations and the whipped flesh of enslaved Africans.

Its foundation is genocide.

Its economic rise was enslavement.

Its moral currency has always been theft dressed up as law.

It began with Wounded Knee and Sand Creek.

It scaled through plantations, lynchings, and the carceral state.

It metastasized through Hiroshima, Vietnam, Baghdad, and Gaza.

And it partnered with “Israel” not in spite of these crimes—but in kinship.

These are not “two allies.” These are two blueprints of settler supremacy:

Both born of displacement and myth.

Both armed to the teeth and drenched in theology.

Both founded on the erasure of Indigenous people, the criminalization of their survival, and the narrative laundering of their resistance.

Two settler colonies. One ideology. Two peas. One pod.

Both weaponize religion to justify ethnic cleansing.

Both call genocide “security.”

Both reduce resistance to “terrorism.”

Both rely on “demographic management” as policy.

Both uphold apartheid as normal and claim it as self-defense.

Both turn human bodies into militarized real estate problems.

The only difference is geography.

The tactics are shared. The language is shared.

The surveillance contracts are literally shared.

And so is the blood.

Gaza Was the Boomerang

For decades, the United States exported violence across oceans, believing it would never return.

It tested its weapons in the Global South, thinking the North would always be immune.

It normalized death through sanctions, drone warfare, disinformation, and siege—on the assumption that the homeland was sacred.

But empires always collapse inward.

And Gaza was the warning shot.

The technologies used to annihilate Palestinians are now being turned against U.S. citizens:

Facial recognition software used in Hebron is now deployed in Ferguson.

Predictive policing algorithms tested on Black neighborhoods now flag Muslim activists.

DHS fusion centers built to monitor "terror threats" now watch campus protestors and TikTok organizers.

Anti-boycott laws once justified as foreign policy are now silencing U.S. citizens for supporting human rights.

And in 2025:

Trans healthcare is banned in over 30 states.

Teachers are being arrested for showing banned books.

Palestinian organizers are being blacklisted from employment.

Mutual aid networks are being criminalized as “logistics fronts.”

Protestors are on no-fly lists.

ICE raids have resumed in cities that once called themselves sanctuaries.

Dissent is being algorithmically throttled in real time.

Gaza was never just a foreign crisis. It was a domestic dress rehearsal.

The war came home. And the weapons are the same.

You Can’t Have a Settler State Without Fascism

We need to stop treating fascism like it’s new to this country.

Fascism is not a rupture. It is the mature form of settler colonialism.

It is what happens when the tools built to suppress others are finally turned inward—when the U.S. can no longer contain the contradictions of its own mythology.

A settler state is fascism in slow motion.

The border wall is not new. It’s a monument to manifest destiny.

The police state is not a flaw. It’s the natural evolution of slave patrols.

The prison-industrial complex is not reformable. It’s an echo of the plantation.

The school-to-deportation pipeline is not accidental. It’s design.

The denial of genocide is not a moral lapse. It’s the scaffolding of American identity.

This country was born in blood, baptized in conquest, and raised on lies.

Its textbooks are sanitized, its media manufactured, and its civics performative.

There is no safe empire.

There is only a temporarily protected class—and everyone else under surveillance, under threat, or under the boot.

Kamala Harris didn’t block fascism. She administered it.

Not in spite of her politics—but because her politics were a costume.

She smiled. She quoted Baldwin. She dropped bombs.

She co-signed a genocide and called it pragmatism.

She didn’t resist the machine.

She greased it.

Liberalism Was the Warm-Up Act

What we are witnessing now is not the collapse of America.

It’s the final act of liberalism’s theater of control.

Liberalism has always been empire’s PR department:

Smoothing over massacres with policy papers.

Selling war as humanitarian aid.

Rebranding fascism as civic duty.

Putting a Black face on a blue drone.

The collapse we are living through is not an aberration.

It is the logical outcome of decades of bipartisan betrayal.

Democrats had the data. They had the power. They had the polling.

They could have stopped the genocide. They could have ended the arms shipments.

They could have chosen justice. Instead, they chose:

AIPAC over Arab lives.

Chevron over clean water.

Donors over ceasefires.

“Civility” over survival.

Kamala Harris over accountability.

And now they want the very people they silenced, surveilled, deported, and erased to save them from a fascism they co-authored.

They want you to wear their shame.

They want your silence.

They want your grief without your rage.

They want your compliance—but not your truth.

But we know what they did.

And we know what they are.

This Is the End of the Lie

Palestine was the boundary.

Gaza was the threshold.

And the U.S. stepped over both—with bipartisan consensus and liberal applause.

Now they want your fear.

Now they want your forgiveness.

Now they want your help surviving the very system they weaponized against the world.

But we remember what you said to us:

“Vote blue no matter who.”

“Don’t be divisive.”

“Trust the process.”

“Genocide is complicated.”

“Israel has a right to defend itself.”

“Resistance is terrorism.”

You burned the bridge.

And now you want us to carry the water across it.

There is no safe empire.

Only people deluded enough to think they could coexist with it.

And now that empire is collapsing—

and it’s taking your illusions with it.

Palestine Was the Line. You Crossed It.

Palestine was never a side issue.

It was never just “foreign policy.”

It was never “too complicated.”

It was never “divisive.”

It was the line.

The test.

The question every government, every institution, every person has to answer:

Do you believe some people deserve to live—and others don’t?

And the U.S. answered:

Yes.

Loudly.

Repeatedly.

And with both parties in agreement. A bipartisan standing ovation.

Palestine was the line.

The line between performative politics and principled resistance.

The line between selective outrage and universal liberation.

The line between allyship and abandonment.

Between solidarity and supremacy.

Between life and the logistics of death.

Palestine was the line—and you crossed it.

You called genocide a “complex issue.”

You called resistance “divisive.”

You told us to be quiet while they bombed aid, babies, and hospitals.

You told us to vote harder, organize better, protest nicer—while they dropped white phosphorus on children.

You told us we were “letting fascism win”

because we refused to vote for the party funding the genocide.

But let’s be honest:

It wasn’t about fascism.

It was about power.

It was about you wanting to keep your politics intact, even if it meant looking away from mass death.

You didn’t just cross the line.

You tried to erase it.

You called it “unrealistic.”

You called it “too radical.”

You said it wasn’t worth losing an election over.

But we didn’t draw that line in pencil.

We carved it in every mass grave, every amputated limb, every starving infant denied water, every trans kid denied care, every deported protestor, every bullet fired with our tax dollars.

And now you want to pretend there was no line at all.

But Palestine remembers.

And we remember.

We remember who fell silent.

We remember who told us “now isn’t the time.”

We remember who erased us, who deflected, who cried at the ballot box and not at the morgue.

We remember who cried for Kamala’s loss more than Gaza’s children.

We remember who used identity as a shield for complicity.

And we will not forget.

Because the stakes were never just electoral.

They were existential.

This wasn’t a disagreement. It was a betrayal.

You don’t get to call yourself an ally if your solidarity stops at the edge of a ballot.

You don’t get to quote Audre Lorde while funding apartheid.

You don’t get to weep at MLK Day brunch and cheer for drones over Rafah.

You don’t get to say “Black Lives Matter” while voting for genocide in technicolor.

You don’t get to raise your fist and stay silent while an entire people is flattened into dust.

You don’t get to stand on both sides of the line.

There is no both sides when the bomb drops.

Palestine was the line.

And you crossed it.

And now we see you.

Clearly.

And permanently.

We see your silence.

We see your scapegoating.

We see your rebranding of empire as inclusion.

We see your fear dressed up as strategy.

We see your shame dressed up as “unity.”

We see the bloody footprints trailing behind your campaign slogans.

You can’t walk it back now.

We stood with Palestine not because it was popular—but because it was right.

Because justice doesn’t require consensus.

Because truth doesn’t need permission.

Because survival is not a partisan issue.

Because genocide doesn’t need a second opinion.

Because the line was always there.

And you crossed it.

You Chose Empire. Own It.

You can’t claim ignorance.

Not after the livestreams.

Not after the body counts.

Not after the burned babies, bombed hospitals, bulldozed shelters, and bulldozed lies.

You weren’t misinformed.

You were unwilling to look.

You weren’t powerless.

You had the vote. You had the voice. You had the platform.

And you used it—to defend the machine.

You chose decorum over disruption.

You chose civility over survival.

You chose “representation” over liberation.

You chose the optics of progress over the substance of justice.

You chose to brand genocide as “diplomacy” and call us divisive for naming it what it was.

You chose empire.

And now you want to act surprised?

You watched as an entire people were starved, erased, dismembered—and you called it “security.”

You watched protestors deported and surveilled—and called it “necessary.”

You watched truth throttled and labeled it “misinformation.”

You watched a six-year-old boy stabbed to death on U.S. soil and said nothing—because speaking might make your side look bad.

That boy had a name.

And so did every child in Gaza who died with no food, no morphine, no air.

You erased them.

You blamed us.

And now you want to unite?

No.

You do not get to “unite” with the people you tried to disappear.

You do not get to silence us in October and co-opt us in April.

You do not get to call us “spoilers” and then quote our language like scripture.

You do not get to disappear us from the ballot and then demand our solidarity in the streets.

We warned you.

We begged you.

We buried our own while you gaslit us in real time.

And now, you want grace?

You want healing?

Start with the truth.

Start with admitting that you didn’t lose to fascism.

You handed it the tools.

You built the surveillance.

You funded the bombs.

You mocked the ceasefire movement.

You lied to our faces.

And now you want a coalition?

There is no coalition without accountability.

There is no shared struggle without shared truth.

There is no future unless you own what you enabled.

Not a vague regret.

Not a half-hearted tweet.

Not a post-election reckoning behind closed doors.

Say it: We chose empire. And we were wrong.

We funded genocide. And we were wrong.

We erased Palestinians. And we were wrong.

Until you can do that—

we are not on the same side.

We are not in the same movement.

And we will not carry your shame for you.

We said: No more genocide.

You said: Vote blue no matter who.

And now you're blaming us for the consequences of your cowardice.

You chose empire.

Own it.

Liberation Requires Rupture

But let’s be clear: owning it is not enough.

Apology is not enough.

Even grief is not enough.

Liberation requires rupture.

Liberation demands a break—not just with empire, but with everything in us that made empire livable.

We cannot reform our way out of this.

We cannot vote our way to justice without dismantling the structure we’re voting within.

We cannot fight for a new world with the tools of the old one still in our hands.

We have to tear it out by the roots.

Even when the roots live in us.

For liberation to happen, we have to pull the rug out from under ourselves.

We must be willing to lose our footing in order to gain our freedom.

And that requires more than critique.

More than anger.

More than resilience.

It requires transformation.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rupture What if the floorboards hum with the lie we sleep on—safe, sound— (unsound) and everything steady was always a spell? We worship the war like it’s worthy. We love the way our wounds make us real— but not the healing. Not the whole. We kiss the fall like it’s a revolution. But listen— liberation isn’t the bruised knuckles, isn’t the slogans we swallow like songs, isn’t the flags that flutter, false. It’s the stillness after the scream. The moment the lie loses its name. We must— tear the rug from under our own feet, let the crash teach us something unflinching. Not love the war more than the world we want to be born. It’s not enough to want empire gone— We have to make it nothing. Have to unmake ourselves, the obedient echoes we became just to survive. Fall, yes. Fight, yes. But more— build. birth. become. Love freedom so hard it breaks the pattern. So fierce it scares the silence. Because nothing collapses unless we push. And no one is free who will not jump.

This is the leap.

This is the letting go.

This is the rupture that becomes a beginning.

If you want liberation—

you must choose it over everything else.

Even your comfort.

Even your party.

Even your illusions of safety.

Even yourself.