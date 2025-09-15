When Care Becomes a Profit Target

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced a new experiment: the Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) model. Beginning January 1, 2026, in six states (Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington), CMS will enlist artificial intelligence vendors to review certain Medicare claims. If the claims are rejected, the AI companies will receive a percentage of the “savings” generated.

In plain terms: AI firms will get paid to help Medicare deny care.

CMS insists this only affects a narrow list of procedures it already deems overused—like some skin substitutes, knee arthroscopy for osteoarthritis, or spinal nerve stimulators. Inpatient and emergency services are excluded. Every non-affirmation, CMS says, will still require human clinician review. There will be audits, penalties, and the possibility of recouping money if denials are overturned on appeal.

On paper, this is oversight. In practice, it is iatrocide: the weaponization of healthcare systems against the very people they claim to serve.

Iatrocide Defined: Violence Through Medicine

Iatrocide, as developed in the Genospectra Framework, refers to the intentional harm or destruction inflicted to or through medical systems—whether by neglect, denial, or active weaponization of healthcare. It is not an abstraction. It describes a pattern where medicine, instead of healing, becomes a tool of punishment, exclusion, or extermination.

In Gaza, iatrocide looks like bombed hospitals, assassinated medics, and blockade-induced medical collapse. In the U.S., it often wears a bureaucratic mask: prior authorization backlogs, life-saving drugs withheld as “not covered,” disabled patients told to prove their pain again and again. WISeR represents the next frontier of this violence: automated denial at scale, wrapped in the rhetoric of efficiency.

The Profit Motive: From Insurance to Medicare

Private insurers already deploy prior authorization as a gatekeeping tool—often delaying or outright denying treatment. Appeals exist but are grueling, confusing, and slow. Many patients die waiting.

Now, that same logic is being imported into Traditional Medicare, a program long defended as more straightforward than Medicare Advantage’s privatized maze. WISeR’s innovation is not just the technology—it’s the incentive structure. By giving AI firms a direct cut of savings from denied claims, CMS is transforming them into bounty hunters.

This is not neutral cost-cutting. It is a structural conflict of interest: every successful denial is money in the AI vendor’s pocket.

Bureaucratic Violence: Denial as Harm

Even if a patient eventually wins an appeal, the damage is already done. Denials mean:

Delayed surgeries that allow conditions to worsen.

Interrupted therapies that break continuity of care.

Psychological harm from being told by a machine that your pain, your body, your need is invalid.

Financial devastation when people pay out-of-pocket to survive.

These harms don’t exist on the margins. They are the point. The very design of WISeR enshrines denial as a method of “savings.”

The Myth of Narrow Scope

CMS stresses that only “wasteful” services are targeted, with examples like arthroscopic procedures for advanced arthritis, which many studies show offer little benefit. But medicine is rarely that neat. What counts as “wasteful” is historically loaded with bias—against women, against disabled people, against Black and Brown communities, against anyone whose suffering does not fit a statistical model.

Scope creep is inevitable. Today it is knee scopes; tomorrow it is cancer drugs, dialysis hours, or psychiatric care. Once the infrastructure of denial is normalized, expansion becomes an administrative detail.

The Broader Structure: Neoliberal Iatrocide

WISeR is not a glitch. It is a continuation of a long neoliberal project: shifting healthcare from a human right to a profit ledger. Every “efficiency” measure—whether it is AI denial, narrowed formularies, or privatized Medicare Advantage—further erodes patient autonomy in favor of institutional control.

This is iatrocide not because bombs are falling but because lives are predictably shortened, dignity is predictably stripped, and suffering is bureaucratically engineered.

Resistance: Naming and Breaking the Nexus

The danger of WISeR is not just policy. It is precedent. If AI-driven denial is normalized here, it will spread to Medicaid, to veterans’ care, to private insurance on an even larger scale.

Resistance begins with naming: this is iatrocide. Not efficiency. Not modernization. It is the weaponization of medicine against the vulnerable, the elderly, the disabled.

And resistance requires organizing. Doctors, nurses, and patients must refuse to rubber-stamp machine rejections. Advocates must demand transparency on criteria, real-time reporting on denial rates, and legislative firewalls against scope creep. Most of all, we must reclaim healthcare from the death-logic of profit.

Life Beyond Denial

WISeR presents itself as a clever acronym for cutting waste. But what it really cuts is the fragile thread of trust between patients and the system meant to keep them alive. It inserts an algorithm where compassion should be, a bounty system where care should be unconditional.

This is not modernization. It is medicalized violence. It is iatrocide.

And naming it as such is the first step in refusing it.

