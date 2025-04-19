While Gaza bleeds, Britain protects its executioners.

This week, the UK government actively intervened to shield Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar—a senior figure in the apartheid regime’s genocidal war cabinet—from arrest in London. A legal team, including GLAN, @ICJPalestine, and the Hind R Foundation, had urgently sought a warrant for Sa’ar’s arrest over war crimes and torture in Gaza.

The British response?

Immunity for genocide. Hospitality for apartheid.

Immunity for Torture, but Not a Head of State

Despite UK law specifying that diplomatic immunity does not apply to foreign ministers (only to heads of state), the UK Attorney General rejected the arrest request. Sa’ar, directly complicit in mass killing and starvation, was given cover. Not only that—reports suggest David Lammy personally relayed this decision to Sa’ar, enabling him to safely leave the country.

This isn’t legal nuance—it’s state-sponsored obstruction of justice.

Sa’ar’s Crimes: Genocide by Starvation

Gideon Sa’ar is not a detached diplomat. He is a senior member of Israel’s war cabinet, responsible for:

Halting all humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Blocking food, water, and medicine to 2.3 million people.

Fueling famine as a weapon of war.

His role is not theoretical—it is actionable under international law. This is Iatrocide. This is Genocide. This is deliberate.

UK Complicity is Not Passive—It’s Active

This is not about neutrality. The UK knowingly shielded a war criminal, ignored the legal limits of diplomatic immunity, and coordinated his safe exit.

This is the same UK that:

Sends weapons to the Zionist regime.

Gaslights its own population about Gaza.

Arrests protestors for saying “From the river to the sea.”

It is not failing to uphold international law—it is deliberately sabotaging it.

Accountability Deferred, Not Denied

GLAN and others are preparing further legal action. But let this be clear:

When governments protect genocidaires, they become accomplices.

Britain did not just shield Gideon Sa’ar—it affirmed its allegiance to the Zionist death machine.

Sa’ar should be in The Hague, not strolling through Westminster.

And until justice is served, we name them all:

The war criminals. The collaborators. The shields.

From Gaza to London—we are watching.

And we remember every name this empire tries to bury.