You don't need a tinfoil hat to see what's happening—you just need a pulse and a Medicaid card.

On July 15, 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) quietly signed an information-sharing agreement with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) giving ICE agents direct access to sensitive data for nearly 80 million Medicaid enrollees. No warrants. No court oversight. Just logins.

ICE can now sift through names, home addresses, phone numbers, race, ethnicity, birthdates, diagnoses, and Social Security numbers. All in the name of locating “aliens” inside the United States. Not criminals. Not fraudsters. Just people. People trying to survive.

And let’s be very fucking clear: this was not an accident. This was not a loophole. This was policy.

This Is the System Working as Designed

This isn’t a breach—it’s a feature. The so-called health system is being retrofitted as an extension of law enforcement. CMS didn’t just grant access to ICE; it invited them in. Through the Transformed Medicaid Statistical Information System (T-MSIS), ICE now has real-time access to a database tracking Medicaid recipients nationwide, including children and disabled adults.

This is state surveillance disguised as public health administration. It is a coordinated shift from care to control, and it is targeting the poor, the undocumented, the racialized—by design.

The goal isn’t to root out fraud. The goal is deterrence through fear.

Let’s walk through the math:

Undocumented immigrants are already excluded from Medicaid in most states.

Medicaid fraud is overwhelmingly committed by providers and U.S. citizens.

There is already a fraud investigation system. ICE is not part of it.

So why give ICE access?

Because this isn’t about fraud.

It’s about building the infrastructure to make fleeing a medical form of resistance.

HIPAA Was Never Going to Save You

Every time a story like this breaks, someone chimes in with, “But what about HIPAA?”

Let me explain something: HIPAA was not built for this moment.

HIPAA is not an abolitionist tool. It does not function as a shield against the government. It was designed to manage liability, not to protect human dignity. And in the hands of a state determined to criminalize care, it becomes little more than a bureaucratic courtesy.

The agreement between CMS and ICE cites the Privacy Act, claiming the data can be shared to “assist another federal agency.” That clause was meant for healthcare coordination—not mass deportation operations. But DHS is using it anyway, stretching legal language until it screams.

No meaningful oversight. No updated System of Records Notice. No congressional debate. Just a signature and an open door.

They Are Building a Healthcarceral State

This isn’t just a data-sharing issue. It’s a blueprint for a two-tier system:

One tier for “deserving” patients. Those deemed “legal,” “law-abiding,” and “American.”

One tier for surveillance subjects. Where every diagnosis, prescription, or ER visit is a potential ICE trigger.

They are telling the public it’s about “preserving taxpayer dollars.” What it’s really doing is engineering a culture of fear that will cause people to avoid life-saving care altogether. It targets the undocumented now—but it won't stop there. This will be used to justify purges of disabled people, houseless folks, single mothers on assistance, trans patients in red states.

It is the gradual criminalization of care itself.

They are turning Medicaid into a tracking tool. And the hospitals and clinics become the net.

This Is What Iatrocide Looks Like

Iatrocide isn’t a metaphor. It’s not future-tense. It’s now.

When the state uses healthcare infrastructure to target, punish, or eliminate the vulnerable, that’s iatrocide: the death-dealing function of medicine under authoritarian rule. It doesn’t require a gunshot. Just a login. Just silence when someone stops showing up for treatment. Just bureaucratic violence in a hospital gown.

People will die because of this policy.

They will die from untreated infections because they’re too scared to go to the ER.

They will die from chronic illness flare-ups because they skipped appointments to avoid being tracked.

They will die from avoidable complications because their clinic became a surveillance site.

They will die in detention centers after being flagged for deportation by the very system that promised them care.

This is not collateral damage. It’s the intended outcome of medical infrastructure repurposed for carceral control.

It’s what happens when the same agency that oversees health coverage is aligned with border militarism.

When public health becomes a shell game, and ICE holds the cards.

When survival depends on disappearing.

Iatrocide is the quiet erasure of human beings under the pretense of policy.

It is murder-by-abandonment, systematized.

And the fact that it’s being done through Medicaid—the most basic, last-resort care for the poor—only sharpens the cruelty. We’re not watching a glitch in the system. We’re watching the system do exactly what it was designed to do: manage the life and death of the unwanted.

If You’re Not Outraged, You’re Not Paying Attention

This isn’t theory. This isn’t hypothetical. This is already happening. A former HHS employee confirmed to WIRED that more than 50 ICE agents already had access to the Office of Refugee Resettlement’s database for unaccompanied minors. They’ve been building this dragnet. And now they’re aiming it at the entire Medicaid population.

79 million lives.

Zero consent.

Elizabeth Laird, from the Center for Democracy and Technology, put it plainly: “Over 90 percent of entitlement fraud is committed by U.S. citizens.” But this is not about stopping fraud. It’s about giving ICE a backdoor into the lives of the most vulnerable people in this country—under the guise of “efficiency.”

They don’t want oversight.

They want obedience.

This Is the Time to Say No

If you think this will stop with immigration, you’re missing the point. This is the rollout of the healthcarceral state. It blurs every line between medicine, policing, and surveillance. It criminalizes survival. It transforms your chart into a risk profile.

You cannot reform this.

You can only resist it.

HIPAA won't save you.

Voting won't stop it.

Data ethics panels won't dismantle it.

Only an unapologetic, coordinated, collective refusal to cooperate with fascist infrastructure will.

Abolish ICE.

Abolish data pipelines that criminalize the poor.

Abolish the carceral state masked as healthcare policy.

If this terrifies you, good. It should.

Now do something with it.