Saftar

But why does my soul bleed?

Why does it cry out for names I’ve never spoken,

For faces I’ve never seen?

My blood flows to Gaza.

Each drop a word,

A prayer,

A song.

Saftar, I whisper,

But the wind carries it away.

Did you hear it?

Did it reach you?

I wish love were tangible,

Something I could hold in my hands,

Something I could wrap around you,

Send it across the sea,

A heartbeat

In a bottle,

A pulse of hope in the rubble.

But why does my soul bleed?

I grieve for you,

Though I’ve never touched your skin,

Never seen your eyes.

Still, I feel your loss

Like a wound inside me

That will never close.

I wish I could send you love,

Like bread,

Like water,

Like air,

Something you could hold tight,

Cling to in the dark.

But my love is only a shadow,

A whisper,

A ghost.

Saftar.

The stories left unsaid,

The lives cut short,

They echo inside me,

And my heart breaks

For every breath you will never take.

My blood flows to Gaza,

With each beat,

It carries a piece of me,

A piece I’ll never get back.

I wish love were enough—

Enough to heal,

To protect,

To shield.

But all I have are words

And they fall like dust

Into the silence.

But why does my soul bleed?

I want to send you love,

But it slips through my fingers,

And you slip away—

Too far,

Too soon.

My blood flows to Gaza,

An ocean I can’t cross,

A wound I can’t heal,

But I still wish love could reach you,

Wrap you up,

Keep you safe,

In a world that never was.

But still, the blood flows,

Each drop heavy with Saftar,

Not just for the bodies buried beneath the rubble,

But for the futures they will never touch,

The children they will never hold,

The words they will never say.

Every life cut short,

A world gone dark.

I mourn not only for the fallen,

But for the laughter that will never fill the air,

For the songs that will never be sung,

For the hands that will never create,

For the love that will never bloom.

This is Saftar—

The ache of knowing that every lost life

Is more than a body,

It is a story,

A dream,

A universe collapsing in on itself,

Leaving behind only echoes in the silence.

And my heart, oh my heart

My heart bleeds with this knowing,

With this Saftar that grips me,

Pulls me into the depths of its sorrow.

I cannot hold it all,

But I cannot turn away.

For each soul lost to the void,

A piece of me slips away too,

And I am left hollow,

An empty vessel still trying to send love

Across an uncrossable sea.

My soul is shattered,

Bleeding on the floor,

A kaleidoscope of broken glass,

Fragments scattered,

No pattern to this pain.

I pick up the pieces,

But they slip through my fingers,

Sharp edges cutting deeper,

And still, the blood flows.

Saftar.

It hums in my veins,

A dirge for the dreams that die unspoken,

A scream swallowed by the wind.

I reach out—

For what?

For whom?

The faces blur,

The names dissolve like smoke,

And my hands are empty,

Always empty.

The earth trembles,

But my legs give way,

And I fall into the dust,

Into the ache,

Into the void where your future used to be.

Where are you now?

My love can't find you,

It bleeds out of me,

Pooling on the floor like spilled ink,

Writing stories no one will read.

Saftar.

My soul is fractured,

Cracked wide open,

And all I have left are the pieces,

The bleeding shards of hope,

The fragments of a world that crumbled,

Fell apart,

Too soon,

Too soon.

I can’t hold it together,

I can’t stop the flow.

I am unraveling,

Coming undone,

A thread pulled loose,

A wound that will not heal.

And all I can do is bleed,

And hope the blood carries my love,

Even if it never reaches you.

You.

Reaching, reaching, reaching

But the sea is wide,

And love is so fragile,

A thread unraveling in the storm.

I want to tie it to the stars,

Send it soaring above the broken cities,

Let it fall like rain,

Soft, gentle, healing,

But all I have are these words,

These fractured offerings.

My blood flows to Gaza,

A river of silence,

A pulse in the dark.

I wonder—if you could feel it—

Would it comfort you?

Would it light the sky for you?

Or would it slip away,

Like the voices that call your name

And disappear into the night?

Saftar, I whisper again,

But now my voice is shaking,

My heart is unraveling.





I wish I could build a bridge with my bones,

Carve out the distance between us,

Carry you away from the ruins,

But all I can do is bleed.

And so I bleed,

With every beat of my heart,

With every word I cannot send,

With every tear that falls unseen.

I bleed for you,

For the stories you will never tell,

For the dreams that will never wake.

Still, my blood flows to Gaza,

Each drop a song,

Each breath a prayer.

Do you hear it?

Does it reach you?

I wish love were enough to bring you home.

I wish love could make the earth whole again.

But all I have is this echo of hope

That trembles in the air,

Reaching for you,

Reaching forever,

Into the silence.

And still, my blood flows to Gaza,

Each drop a song,

Each breath a prayer,

A pulse that beats in the silence.

I reach—

For the broken pieces of your world,

For the shattered dreams that lie buried in the dust,

For the future that never came.

But my hands are empty,

And the distance between us feels endless,

An ocean too deep,

A chasm too wide.

Still, I send my love,

Fragile as it is,

A thread of hope,

A flicker in the dark,

Knowing it may never reach you.

Saftar.

I whisper your name,

A name I’ll never know,

A life I’ll never touch,

But I feel you,

Somewhere, in the bones of the earth,

In the heartbeat of the sky.

And so I bleed,

For the world that should have been,

For the love that could have grown,

For the hands that should have built,

But were stilled too soon.

My blood flows,

Not just in mourning,

But in defiance.

A vow, a promise,

That even in the silence,

Even in the darkness,

I will not forget.

I will send my love again,

And again,

And again—

Until the earth is no longer hungry,

Until the wounds begin to close,

Until Gaza can breathe again.

Saftar, I whisper one last time,

And though my voice cracks,

Though my heart unravels,

I know that love is never truly lost.

I bleed because I must,

Because love demands it,

And though it may never reach you,

I will send it still—

For you,

For Gaza,

For the world that remains,

For the story that refuses to end.

Story leGaïe