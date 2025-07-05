California’s largest immigrant detention center is being built in a shuttered prison in the desert.

2,500 beds. Razor wire and sagebrush. Another death machine disguised as “logistical necessity.”

This is what bipartisan fascism looks like:

Reactivating carceral infrastructure instead of dismantling it.

Converting cages instead of housing people.

Militarizing land instead of healing it.

California City—an old prison town in a ghosted desert—resurrected not for justice, but for profit.

Concrete rises where nothing should grow.

It’s not reform. It’s expansion.

It’s extraction—of dignity, of time, of life.

You want to talk “green politics”?

Read The Monkey Wrench Gang.

Then look around.

The machines we were told to sabotage are alive and well.

But they don’t just dam rivers anymore—

They cage humans.

If the desert is sacred,

why are we burying people in it?

⚠️ Note: While The Monkey Wrench Gang is iconic in environmental circles, it’s also critiqued for its sexism, dated portrayals of women, and Abbey’s own racist views. It invites celebration andinterrogation. Radical environmentalism must evolve.

Plan to open California’s largest immigration jail sparks outrage

Source: The Guardian

Summary: ICE, partnering with private prison company CoreCivic, aims to convert a shuttered 2,500-bed prison in California City into the state’s largest immigrant detention center. Originally built in 1999 and used by California until March 2024, the facility received $10 million in initial federal funding for a six‑month contract. Local residents and advocacy groups, including the Dolores Huerta Foundation, are mobilizing against the plan—arguing that such expansion perpetuates dehumanization, raids, deportations, and exploitation, rather than investing in housing, healthcare, or education. A small number of local boosters, including a retired police officer and the California City mayor, argue for economic benefits and oversight—but most public sentiment is firm opposition.



🔍 Context from other outlets:

LA Times reports it’ll be a 2,560‑bed facility, a 36 % increase in California’s detention capacity, enabled by FEMA-style no‑bid contracts from ICE/CoreCivic.

San Francisco Chronicle notes CoreCivic has “begun preliminary activation activities” on the site.

KQED confirms the facility closed in 2024, is being readied, and already drew 2,500 job applications.

💬 Reaction & Significance