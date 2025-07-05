📣 CAMPAIGN: End Pantheon’s Complicity in Genocide Propaganda

AP NEWS: The UN human rights office said it has recorded 613 killings in Gaza near humanitarian convoys and at aid distribution points run by an Israeli-backed U.S. organization since it first began operations in late May.

Zionism Observer (@receipts_lol on X) has 50K followers—and they’re using every one of them to demand accountability. Not clout. Not branding. Action.

🧵 Here’s what’s happening and how you can help:

⚠️ CONTEXT: GHF is not a humanitarian org

The so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF) has been exposed for facilitating genocidal policy under the guise of aid. Reports reveal:

🇨🇭 Switzerland revoked GHF’s tax ID

🇺🇳 The UN condemned the foundation

🆘 Amnesty International said GHF is complicit in genocide

🤝 Over 170 aid orgs , including Oxfam, demanded its shutdown

📉 Their director resigned

📸 The AP revealed GHF-linked forces are murdering Palestinians at aid sites

And yet… Pantheon still hosts their website.

Maybe pantheon is not aware that 15 leading human rights and legal organizations - including war crimes prosecutors - warned all GHF enablers (like @getpantheon) they risk 'aiding and abetting' liability.

United Nations | Gaza | GHF

“The term humanitarian absolutely cannot be utilized in a serious fashion toward that thing,” said UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, calling the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation “absolutely a death trap.”

GHF violates every core principle of aid: it causes harm, denies dignity, and fails to deliver. Over 600 Palestinians have been killed trying to reach “relief” that never comes—yet states still frame it as a solution.

“It’s ludicrous,” Albanese said.

“The only sensible thing… is to break the blockade.”

🖥 WHO IS PANTHEON?

Pantheon is a major web hosting platform trusted by governments, nonprofits, and developers across the globe. Right now, it’s giving infrastructure support to a project fueling mass displacement, engineered famine, and mass death in Gaza.

Whether knowingly or not, Pantheon is hosting genocidal propaganda.

🔴 THE ASK

This isn’t a cancel campaign. This is a call for accountability.

Zionism Observer is urging supporters to alert Pantheon staff, board members, and affiliated dev communities that their services are being exploited to launder genocide.

🧷 Keep it professional.

🧷 Keep it factual.

🧷 Be clear: GHF is not humanitarian. It is a propaganda tool for genocide.

📬 WHO TO CONTACT?

Reach out to Pantheon’s leadership team. You can find them on LinkedIn, X, or developer forums:

Sameer Kazi – CEO

Josh Koenig – Co-Founder

David Strauss – Co-Founder

Michelle Curless – Chief Customer Officer

Kha Nguyen – SVP, General Counsel

Chris Yates – SVP Product

Kallie McConkie – Chief of Staff

Also on the Board of Directors: Chris Moody, Rory O’Driscoll, Edward Gilhuly, Elissa Fink, Bill Ingram, Zack Rosen.

Even if Pantheon isn’t aware yet, inaction is complicity.

💡 WHAT TO SAY?

📝 Sample message:

Dear Pantheon team,

I’m writing to alert you that your platform is currently hosting the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an organization internationally condemned for complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Switzerland revoked their tax ID. The UN, Amnesty, and 170+ aid orgs have condemned them. Eyewitness reports confirm GHF-linked sites are places of death, not relief.

I hope you take swift action to dissociate from this violence and refuse to be complicit in genocide.

Kindly,

[Your Name]

🛠 CREATIVE IDEAS

Create graphics or memes tagging @getpantheon.

Use the hashtag #DropGHF or #StopGenocideHosting #

Alert developer communities (WordPress, Drupal, Next.js).

Use polite mass-email or public letter tactics.

Boost Zionism Observer’s X posts.

🧠 REMEMBER:

This isn’t just about GHF. It’s about infrastructure-level complicity in genocide.

The servers, contracts, and platforms that power violence behind the scenes are just as critical as the bombs. Expose the machine. Disable its gears.

Zionism Observer said it best:

“50K followers doesn’t mean a thing if we can’t create change.”

Let’s create it. Together.