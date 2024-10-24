Israel’s genocidal agenda has torn through Gaza,

leaving 2.3 million lives suspended in devastation.

Fifty-seven years of occupation,

seventeen years of closures—

and now this—

this genocide, stretching beyond numbers, beyond time.

What was once dire has now become unimaginable.

They’ve long warned us—

decades, they said, to rebuild Gaza under blockade.

But now they speak in centuries.

It will take 350 years,

until Gaza returns to what it was.

More than a year into the genocide,

and they speak of lifetimes,

as though time itself is crumbling beneath the weight

of shattered neighborhoods,

of roads and infrastructure ground into dust.

Mountains of rubble,

where bodies decompose in the dark,

silent witnesses to destruction,

laced with unexploded ordnance.

The streets are no longer streets—

just a labyrinth of ruins,

where homes, schools, and hospitals

have been erased.

“The message is clear,” they say.

“Gaza’s recovery depends on the conditions under which it happens.”

But what conditions?

Under occupation, under siege, under threat—

what recovery can exist in the shadow of erasure?

They tell us it will take 350 years,

but what they’re really saying is—

Gaza may never recover.

Even in the best-case scenario, they whisper,

decades—decades to return to the status quo,

as if the status quo was ever enough.

Once a ceasefire is reached, they repeat.

Once a ceasefire is reached.

Once a ceasefire is reached.

But will it?

Will it ever come?

Or will the silence between bombs

be the only thing that remains?

Even in silence, the scars linger.

The far-reaching repercussions will stretch across generations,

far beyond the rubble,

far beyond the bodies.

Gaza’s recovery may begin someday,

but 350 years—

and maybe then,

maybe—

Gaza will be more than just a memory of what once was.

-Story Ember leGaïe

October 23, 2024