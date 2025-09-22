What I cannot comprehend is how the United States manufactured a drug epidemic, seeding Black neighborhoods and poor communities with poison, and then rewrote the very meaning of family. Parents were told their children were not in pain but in sin, not trapped in survival but ruined beyond repair. Propaganda convinced them that abandonment was virtue, that rejection was salvation, that to throw a child away was to love them rightly. Mothers and fathers were broken into enforcers, taught to patrol their own households as if parenting itself were a prison.

This was not accident. It was policy. Angela Davis reminds us: “Prisons do not disappear social problems, they disappear human beings.” The war on drugs disappeared children—through cages, overdoses, estrangement, and stigma—while preserving the structures that profited from their suffering. bell hooks warned that the family had already been colonized by patriarchy and capitalism; here it was conscripted again, turned into an arm of the state’s policing. As she wrote, “Imperialist white-supremacist capitalist patriarchy” is not an abstraction—it is the script that made mothers shame their sons, fathers abandon their daughters, siblings learn to mistrust one another.

Recovery was marketed as absolution, but it was never designed to work. Twelve steps forward, ten steps back—an endless cycle where relapse was inevitable, profitable, and useful. As Ruth Wilson Gilmore has written, “Capitalism requires inequality, and racism enshrines it.” The addiction industry enshrined inequality by selling cures it knew would fail, shifting blame from state to family, from system to self. It was capitalism feeding on grief, laundering genocide as therapy.

Audre Lorde warned that “the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.” The recovery programs built by the same state that engineered the crisis were never tools of healing. They were tools of deflection, designed to keep the master’s house intact while convincing the wounded they were the architects of their own pain.

The war on drugs was never about substances. It was a war on Black survival, a war on solidarity, a war on the possibility of love standing against empire. It turned parents into wardens, children into casualties, and love itself into contraband. And decades later, the myth still lingers—that this was about individual weakness, not structural violence; that families failed, rather than the state.

“Tough love.”