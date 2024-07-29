In a shocking and highly charged incident, ten occupation soldiers were detained for gang-raping a Gazan detainee at the infamous Sde Teiman torture camp in the Negev desert. The severity of the abuse left the victim hospitalized with serious injuries, prompting immediate action from occupation authorities and igniting a firestorm of controversy and protest.

A Heated Investigation:

When military investigators arrived at Sde Teiman to question the suspected abusers, they were met with fierce resistance. Reports indicate a heated argument erupted as the soldiers refused to comply with inquiries from the military police regarding the extensive allegations of torture and severe sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees.

Resistance and Uprising:

The situation quickly escalated as occupation forces attempted to arrest the reserve soldiers involved in the horrific crimes. In a dramatic turn of events, civilians and soldiers stormed the camp in protest, determined to prevent the arrests. Eyewitnesses reported that soldiers confronted the police, barricaded themselves inside the camp, and even resorted to pepper-spraying the military personnel sent to detain them.

Settlers and Political Intervention:

Adding to the chaos, settlers broke through the walls of Sde Teiman to defend the accused soldiers. Their intervention highlighted the deep divisions within occupation society regarding the treatment of Palestinian detainees.

Political and Public Outcry:

The political response was immediate and polarized. MK Ahmad Tibi (TA’AL) publicly questioned the legitimacy of the soldiers’ actions, asking, “To insert a stick in a person’s rectum, is that legitimate?” In stark contrast, MK Hanoch Milwidsky (Likud) retorted, “Yes! If he is a Nukhba, everything is legitimate to do to him!”

High-ranking officials, including the Finance Minister and Security Minister, came to the defense of the detained soldiers, labeling them “heroic warriors” and “our best heroes.” They demanded the immediate release of the soldiers, with the Security Minister calling their arrest “shameful.” Minister Amichai Eliyahu and MK Almog Cohen joined the protests, with Eliyahu chanting “Death to Terrorists.”

Emergency Session:

Amidst the uproar, the occupation’s Knesset, despite being on summer break, scheduled an emergency session to address the situation. MK Yuli Edelstein convened an urgent discussion in the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee to discuss the arrests and the ensuing riot.

Media and Public Reaction:

Occupation journalists and public figures scrambled to defend the reserve soldiers, with Haaretz reporting on the confrontation between soldiers and police. The incident has stirred deep-seated tensions, with right-wing reservists and government members arriving at Sde Teiman to thwart the arrests, illustrating the fraught nature of the occupation society’s views on military conduct and accountability.

Social Media Reactions:

Ariel Bernstein: Posted a call to action, urging people to leave everything and come to protect the soldiers involved in the abuse.

Adamker: Questioned why MDF investigators had to come masked to arrest reservists, implying the arrests were shameful and unnecessary during wartime.

Context and Aftermath:

In a bid to de-escalate the volatile situation, military police ultimately decided to cancel the arrest warrants and focus on interrogating the soldiers instead. The detainee, whom occupation media labeled a “Nukhba terrorist” to justify the abuse, was, in fact, a civilian never charged or put on trial—an unsettling reminder of the often-overlooked human rights violations occurring within the camp. All detainees at Sde Teiman are civilians, with combatants held elsewhere.

As the occupation grapples with this explosive incident, the broader implications for justice, accountability, and the treatment of detainees remain in sharp focus, challenging the nation’s self-image and the international community’s perception of its actions. It’s unfortunate that we don’t have a UN special rapporteur on torture doing their job and protecting the Palestinians from the horrific atrocities being committed against them by the illegal occupation.