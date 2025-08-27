Marginalia Subversiva

Clif Brown
1d

I read in Haaretz that there are a significant number of Israelis who are leaving the country, many with no plans to return. Do you suppose the homes they are leaving will be made available to Palestinian families at no charge? Since in 1948 many Palestinian homes were taken by Zionists without compensation, this would only be fair, but I don't think it is going to happen.

Dieter
1d

Genocidal fucking lunatics

