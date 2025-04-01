The Israeli military executed 15 Palestinian rescue workers—medics, civil defense, a UN staffer—then buried them beneath the rubble of their own vehicles. It wasn’t a mistake. It wasn’t crossfire. “Israel” admitted to deliberately firing on what they later acknowledged were ambulances and fire trucks.

And yet The New York Times, with all its resources and global reach, ran with the cowardly line:

“The Times could not independently verify the claims of either side.”

That is not objectivity.

That is not journalism.

That is participation.

It is the normalization of atrocity, the laundering of state violence, the quiet burying of Palestinian death beneath “balanced language” and “neutral framing.” While emergency responders were being hunted and buried in mass graves, the NYT buried the truth in passive voice and denialism.

When a media outlet echoes the talking points of a genocidal regime and silences survivor testimony, it is not reporting—it is collaborating.

And history will remember it as such.