Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Peter Shepherd's avatar
Peter Shepherd
2d

Clear, passionately clear as always, handling the details with the respect truth deserves.

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DragonflySiouxsie's avatar
DragonflySiouxsie
1d

Sad, there’s never been a real choice.

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