[Detroit, MI | Palestinian Genocide | Silencing Dissent]

“So Kamala is the SOLE person responsible for the palestinian genocide?” -Threads post, 2 July 2026

The Grammar of Deflection

Nobody said sole.

This is the oldest move in the book: take a claim about a system, shrink it down to a claim about one person, inflate that shrunken claim into an absurdity, then spend all your energy destroying the absurdity instead of the system. It works because it feels like a gotcha. It works because “sole” sounds like the kind of word a careless person might use, and nobody wants to be seen as careless when the subject is genocide.

But genocide has never had a sole architect. Not once, not anywhere in the historical record, and not now. It takes a state. It takes a military. It takes a funding pipeline. It takes a Congress that keeps voting yes. It takes a press that launders the language. It takes an electorate that stops paying attention once the news cycle moves on. And it takes every official who had the power to interrupt it and chose, instead, to manage the optics of it.

Kamala Harris is one name on that list. A significant name. A name with real power and real choices behind it. But one name on a long list is not the same claim as “sole,” and the difference between those two claims is not a technicality. It is the entire argument.

What the Law Actually Says

The Genocide Convention does not require a single hand on the trigger. Article III names five punishable acts, and one of them is complicity in genocide.1 Another is direct and public incitement to commit genocide.1 The Convention makes this explicit: liability attaches to “constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials or private individuals” alike.1 It was written this way on purpose, because the drafters understood something that gets erased every time someone tries to reduce genocide to a single villain: atrocity of this scale is never the work of one person. It is bureaucratic. It is distributed. It is made possible by hundreds of smaller yeses that add up to an unbearable total.

So when someone pins the entire crime on one figure so they can knock her down and declare the argument defeated, that is not an accurate reading of complicity. It is a misreading of the law itself. Complicity was written into the Convention precisely because internationally recognized genocide requires a web of actors, not a single villain with a single signature.

She Had the Numbers

Here is the part that gets left out whenever this argument gets flattened into a partisan reflex: this was never a case of an official operating in the dark, doing her best with incomplete information. She had the data. She had it early, she had it often, and she had it from more than one source.

By September of 2024, a compiled review of thirty four separate polls showed a consistent, repeated pattern.2 A Data For Progress poll from July found that a generic Democrat’s lead over Republicans doubled, from three points to six, once voters were told the candidate supported an immediate ceasefire and a halt of arms sales to “Israel.”2 An AAI poll from late July and early August found Harris’s own support rising from forty four percent to forty nine percent under the same condition.2 A YouGov and IMEU poll of swing state voters found more than a third of voters in Pennsylvania, over a third in Arizona, and nearly forty percent in Georgia said they would be more likely to support a Democratic nominee who pledged to withhold weapons from “Israel.”2

And here is the number that makes “she didn’t know” impossible to sustain: on election night, Trump’s margin was 2.3 points in Pennsylvania, 1.7 in Michigan, 0.8 in Wisconsin, 2.3 in Georgia, 3.7 in Arizona.3 Every single one of those margins sits inside the five to six point swing the polling said an arms embargo position could deliver. This was not a hard call made with murky information. It was a spreadsheet with the answer already circled, sitting on a desk that had every incentive, moral and electoral, to act on it.

The Blueprint poll taken at the end of August found that a majority of swing state voters wanted her to reverse or rebuild the Biden administration’s approach to “Israel” and Palestine, with only about one in ten wanting her to stay the course.2 The Cato Institute and YouGov survey found that across three key swing states, more than eighty eight percent of Democrats and over seventy eight percent of independents supported an immediate ceasefire.2 This was not a fringe position asking her to gamble her campaign on a moral hunch. It was, repeatedly, tested, mainstream, majority opinion among the exact coalition she needed to turn out.

Calculation, Not Confusion

This distinction matters because it changes what kind of complicity we are naming. Confusion is forgivable. Calculation is not.

If she had lacked the information, this would be a different essay, one about institutional failure and bad advisors and a campaign operating on outdated assumptions. That is not what the record shows. The record shows a campaign that had access to more than two dozen data points saying the same thing from different angles, across different pollsters, across different time frames, and chose, every time, to hold the line on unconditional support instead.

That choice tracks with money. AIPAC linked spending and contributions tied to her totaled over nine point four million dollars, the majority of it channeled through JStreet.4 I am not suggesting a single wire transfer bought a single policy position. I am saying that when the electoral data points one direction and the donor class points the other, and the candidate consistently chooses the donor class, that pattern has a name, and the name is not confusion.

Even after the loss, even after the office ended, the posture did not change. Her October 2025 statement on the ceasefire centered the reunion of Israeli hostages with their families, described Palestinian suffering in passive, authorless terms, thanked “the President and his team,” and called for a future where both peoples could live in security, without once naming who had caused the suffering or what accountability for two years of siege would look like.5 Titles end. The instinct to manage the narrative rather than name the harm did not.

The Wider Net

None of this means the net closes only around her. This was written plainly in July of 2024, months before the election, when it cost more to say than it does now: every member of an administration that participates in genocidal policy shares in that responsibility.6 That is the actual argument, not the strawman version of it.

Joe Biden. Antony Blinken. Every senator who voted yes on another arms package. Every member of Congress who took a photo op with a war criminal wanted for arrest and called it an honor.7 The DNC, whose full autopsy of the 2024 loss did not contain the words Gaza, genocide, or “Israel” a single time across nearly two hundred pages, which tells you plainly what lesson they refused to learn.8 The donor apparatus that made the incentive structure what it was. The media outlets that reported troop movements as though they were weather.

Naming Kamala Harris is not the ceiling of this argument. It is the floor. It is where the accountability starts, not where it ends. Anyone using her as a shield to avoid the rest of that list is doing the same rhetorical trick as the “sole” question, just pointed in a different direction: reduce a structural indictment down to a single figure so the rest of the structure gets to walk away clean.

Remember Their Names

It is worth remembering, in the middle of an argument about polling margins and donor totals, what all of this data was actually measuring the willingness of American voters to trade for. Wadea Al Fayoume was six years old when he was stabbed to death in his own home in Illinois, targeted because he was Palestinian, in the same season officials were using language that treated Palestinian life as a subject for debate rather than a fact requiring protection.9 Reem, and the tens of thousands of children like her whose names did not make it into an American news cycle, were not abstractions weighed against a polling memo. They were children, with families, with mornings and favorite foods and people who loved them, whose survival was treated, by people with the power to choose otherwise, as a variable to be managed rather than a demand to be met.

Continuance is the word I keep returning to. Genocide does not just end lives, it tries to end the future those lives were building toward: the children who would have been born, the elders whose knowledge would have been passed down, the neighborhoods that would have been rebuilt. Naming names, including hers, is not about spectacle. It is about refusing to let that continuance be erased twice, once by the bombs and once by the euphemism.

[New York, NY | Palestinian Genocide | Political Deflection]

Back to the Question

So. Is Kamala Harris the sole person responsible for the Palestinian genocide?

No. She never was, and nobody with a functioning understanding of how atrocity actually operates has ever claimed she was. What she is, is one of many people who had access to the exact information that could have moved the needle, who had a documented, repeated, thirty four times over incentive to act on it, and who chose the donor class and the machine over the numbers on the page and the children behind them.

That is not a lesser charge than “sole.” It is a heavier one. Sole responsibility would almost be a comfort, a single villain to remove and be done with it. What the record actually shows is a system with dozens of exits she could have taken, lit up by her own campaign’s internal data, and a decision, repeated at every juncture, to keep walking straight through the genocide instead.

Nobody said sole. We said complicit, informed, and calculating. Those words do not need anyone’s permission to be true.

The Rehabilitation Tour

Two years is apparently long enough.

On July 1, 2026, Axios reported that Harris had privately called New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani the week before, and had been holding a string of closed door meetings with progressives and pro-Palestinian organizers, including Uncommitted Movement co-founder Abbas Alawieh and longtime Palestinian rights advocate James Zogby. The timing tells its own story. The call to Mamdani came two days after his endorsed candidates swept three congressional primaries in New York City, unseating two incumbents in the process. This was not outreach prompted by conscience. It was outreach prompted by a vote count.

The same woman who told a room of protesters months earlier that there was nothing she could do is now, apparently, doing quite a lot.

None of this happened in the abstract. Alawieh, describing the meeting afterward, said he told Harris what he has always told anyone willing to listen: that American tax dollars should never be used to target civilians or destroy entire communities, and that people in the community he represents have lost family members to Israeli strikes carried out with U.S. support. He did not report that she offered anything back. No apology for the arms package she oversaw. No accounting for the silence during the two years he was describing to her in that room. Just a listening ear, extended now, when it costs her nothing and might buy her something later.

Mamdani confirmed the contact publicly, telling a radio audience only that the two had been in touch for months and that he appreciated her outreach. Measured words. Not an endorsement. Not absolution. An acknowledgment that a phone call happened, nothing more, which is itself a quieter rebuke than a rejection would have been. He is not certifying her rehabilitation. He is confirming that she is auditioning for it.

Rania Batrice, a Palestinian American strategist, said what needed saying without flinching: “Why should we trust her now?” And then, sharper: “If this change is real, she has an opportunity to prove it. Until then, skepticism isn’t just understandable, it’s warranted.”That is the entire argument of this essay, compressed into two sentences by someone who has every right to be exhausted at having to make it again.

And here is the detail that confirms the calculation this piece has been tracing from the start: Axios also reported that the party’s own internal review of the 2024 loss concluded that Harris’s alignment with Biden’s “Israel” and Gaza policy had been a net negative with voters, a finding shared quietly with pro-Palestinian organizers rather than the public. The data that could have changed the outcome in 2024 is now, two years later, being used as an internal talking point to justify a charm offensive aimed at the exact coalition she needed then and ignored. The polling was always there. The willingness to act on it only appeared once the political cost of not acting became too obvious to keep managing quietly.

This is not repentance. Repentance names the harm, sits with the people harmed by it, and changes behavior at a cost to itself. What is happening here costs Harris nothing yet. A phone call is not a ceasefire she fought for and did not get. A closed door meeting is not an arms embargo she declined to call for when it could have ended the siege sooner and won her the election in the same breath. This is inventory management, a check of which relationships still hold value ahead of a 2028 run, run by the same instincts that produced “I’m not president right now, there’s nothing I can do” a matter of months before. The genocide does not need to end for this rehabilitation to succeed. It only needs enough people willing to mistake a phone call for a reckoning.

Notes

[1]: Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Article III. United Nations, 1948. https://www.ohchr.org/en/instruments-mechanisms/instruments/convention-prevention-and-punishment-crime-genocide

[2]: Nader, Julian. “Here Are 34 Polls That Show A Ceasefire & Weapons Embargo Help Kamala Win.” Use These Numbers, 21 Sep 2024. https://use-these-numbers.ghost.io/here-are-34-polls-that-show-a-ceasefire-weapons-embargo-help-kamala-win/

[3]: Swing state general election margins, 2024, as compiled and cited in Nader, Use These Numbers, 6 Nov 2024 thread.

[4]: AIPAC Tracker (@TrackAIPAC). Independent expenditure and campaign contribution total from pro-”Israel” interest groups to Kamala Harris, sourced via FEC.gov, published 26 Jan 2025.

[5]: Harris, Kamala. Statement on the Middle East ceasefire. X, 13 Oct 2025.

[6]: LeGaïe, Story Ember. Thread, Threads/marginaliasubversiva, 23 Jul 2024.

[7]: Gallant, Yoav (@yoavgallant). Statement on meeting with Sen. Cory Booker. X, 12 Dec 2024.

[8]: DNC post election review, referenced in Nader, Julian. “If The DNC Autopsy Was Honest About Gaza.” Use These Numbers, 21 May 2026.

[9]: Vega, Tanzina, and Michael Levenson. “6 Year Old Boy Fatally Stabbed in Hate Crime, Officials Say.” The New York Times, 15 Oct 2023.

[10] “Harris reaches out to Mamdani, pro-Palestinian activists in run-up to 2028.” Axios, 1 Jul 2026. https://www.axios.com/2026/07/01/harris-mamdani-progressives-2028

[11] Internal Democratic National Committee review of the 2024 loss, reported via Axios, 1 Jul 2026, summarized in “Kamala Harris Courts Mamdani, Progressives, Ahead of Possible 2028 Presidential Run.” The Media Line, 1 Jul 2026.