This report investigates the role of the United States in the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the West Bank, specifically focusing on allegations of complicity in what is termed the genocide of Palestinians. The analysis is based on military aid, diplomatic support, and the legal and ethical implications of U.S. actions and policies.

Historical Context

The relationship between the United States and Israel has been a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948. Over the decades, this relationship has been solidified through extensive military, economic, and diplomatic support. The U.S. has consistently backed Israel in various international forums and has provided significant military aid, which has been pivotal in shaping the dynamics of the Israeli- Palestinian conflict genocide of the Palestinian people.

Key Historical Events:

1948 Arab-Israeli War: Following the declaration of the State of Israel, the U.S. was among the first nations to recognize Israel, providing diplomatic and military support.

1967 Six-Day War: U.S. military and economic aid increased significantly after this conflict, during which Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Sinai Peninsula, and Golan Heights.

1979 Camp David Accords: Facilitated by U.S. President Jimmy Carter, these accords led to a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt, with the U.S. playing a crucial role in brokering and supporting the agreement.

1993 Oslo Accords: The U.S. played a central role in the peace process, which aimed to achieve a two-state solution. However, the failure of subsequent negotiations has led to continued conflict occupation and oppression.

2000s to Present: Continued U.S. military aid and diplomatic support, particularly through the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program and various defense cooperation agreements.

U.S. Military Aid to Israel

Financial Allocations:

The U.S. provides approximately $3.8 billion annually in military aid to Israel under the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program. This funding is part of a 10-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in 2016, totaling $38 billion from 2019 to 2028.

This aid is designed to maintain Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME) over potential regional adversaries. It includes grants for purchasing U.S.-made weapons, advanced military technology, and other defense-related equipment.

Types of Military Aid: Advanced Weaponry: Israel receives some of the most advanced military technology available, including F-35 fighter jets, which enhance its air superiority. Precision-guided munitions (PGMs) such as Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) and Hellfire missiles are also provided. Missile Defense Systems: Significant U.S. funds are allocated to missile defense systems like Iron Dome, which intercepts short-range rockets and artillery shells, David’s Sling, and Arrow systems, which counter long-range ballistic missiles. Surveillance and Intelligence Support: The U.S. also provides surveillance, reconnaissance technology, and intelligence sharing, enhancing Israel’s ability to conduct precise military operations. Usage in Gaza: U.S.-supplied arms have been extensively used in various military operations in Gaza, such as Operation Protective Edge (2014), Operation Pillar of Defense (2012), and the recent conflicts Israeli violence in 2021 and 2023-2024. These operations have led to significant civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure. Human rights organizations have documented numerous incidents where U.S.-made weapons were employed in ways that violate international humanitarian law.

Diplomatic Support

Political Backing: The U.S. consistently supports Israel in international forums, including vetoing United Nations resolutions critical of Israeli actions. For example, since 1972, the U.S. has used its veto power more than 40 times to block UN Security Council resolutions critical of Israel. Diplomatic efforts often shield Israel from international sanctions or accountability measures related to human rights violations. This unwavering support is seen in various administrations, irrespective of political affiliation. Peace Process Mediation: The U.S. has played a central role in the peace process, including brokering the Oslo Accords in the early 1990s, which aimed to achieve a two-state solution. However, critics argue that the U.S. has been biased towards Israeli interests, undermining the prospects for a fair and lasting resolution. Initiatives like the Camp David Summit (2000), the Roadmap for Peace (2003), and the Annapolis Conference (2007) have all involved significant U.S. mediation but have failed to achieve lasting peace.

Legal and Ethical Implications

Violations of International Law: The Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols prohibit attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The use of U.S.-supplied arms in such attacks by Israel constitutes a violation of these international laws. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued multiple orders against Israel to prevent genocidal violence and ensure the provision of humanitarian aid. These orders include ensuring basic services such as food, water, and medical aid, and maintaining open land crossings for aid delivery. Specific incidents, such as the bombing of schools, hospitals, and UN facilities, have drawn widespread condemnation from international bodies and human rights organizations. Ethical Considerations: Supplying arms that are used in operations causing civilian harm contradicts the ethical obligations to uphold international humanitarian principles. The principles of distinction (between civilians and combatants) and proportionality (avoiding excessive civilian harm relative to the military advantage gained) are often cited in criticisms. Continued military support for actions that violate human rights standards undermines the credibility of U.S. commitments to global human rights. The ethical implications are compounded by the lack of accountability for these actions.

Human Rights Organizations’ Perspectives

Human Rights Watch (HRW): HRW has condemned the use of U.S.-supplied weapons in Gaza, highlighting incidents that result in civilian casualties and calling for the suspension of military assistance until compliance with international law is ensured. HRW’s reports often focus on the humanitarian impact of military operations, documenting the destruction of homes, schools, and medical facilities. Amnesty International: Amnesty International has urged investigations into possible war crimes, citing incidents where Israeli bombs killed civilians without adequate warning . Their reports emphasize the need for accountability and justice for victims. Amnesty has also highlighted the broader impact of the blockade on Gaza, describing it as a form of collective punishment that exacerbates the humanitarian crisis. UN Human Rights Office: The UN Human Rights Office has expressed grave concerns about the use of heavy bombs and the impact on civilian populations, labeling some actions as potential crimes against humanity. UN experts have consistently called for independent investigations into alleged war crimes and human rights abuses, stressing the need for international accountability mechanisms.

Key Quotes from Israeli Officials

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 15, 2023: “The unwavering support of the United States is crucial for our defense and for maintaining our strategic edge in the region” (Times of Israel). Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on October 20, 2023: “The prompt and substantial support from the United States includes advanced munitions essential for our defense efforts” (Times of Israel). IDF Chief of Staff on November 7, 2023: “The advanced weaponry provided by our American allies has significantly bolstered our operational capabilities in the current conflict” (Times of Israel). National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on November 15, 2023: “The continued flow of arms from the United States ensures that we can sustain our defense operations and protect our citizens effectively” (Human Rights Watch). Prime Minister’s Office on November 28, 2023: “The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the bipartisan support for Israel and hopes that the munitions issue will be resolved soon” (Jerusalem Post). Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on December 1, 2023: “We are working closely with our American allies to ensure that we have the necessary tools to defend ourselves against all threats” (Times of Israel). Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on December 5, 2023: “The United States has been a steadfast partner, providing us with critical defense capabilities in this challenging time” (Times of Israel). Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on December 10, 2023: “Our strategic partnership with the U.S. is stronger than ever, and their support is vital for our national security”. National Security Adviser Tzahi Hanegbi on December 15, 2023: “The arms support from the U.S. ensures that we can effectively respond to the multifaceted threats we face” (Jerusalem Post). Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on December 20, 2023: “The U.S. has provided us with state-of-the-art technology that enhances our operational readiness and effectiveness” (Times of Israel). Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 5, 2024: “The U.S. support, including advanced weaponry, is a cornerstone of our defense strategy” (Times of Israel). IDF Spokesperson on January 10, 2024: “American-supplied munitions have played a crucial role in our defensive and offensive operations” (Times of Israel). Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on January 15, 2024: “We are deeply grateful for the U.S. support which has been instrumental in our ongoing operations” (Times of Israel). Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 20, 2024: “The strategic partnership with the United States is vital for our security and our ability to counter threats” (Times of Israel). Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on January 25, 2024: “The continued U.S. arms support underscores the strength of our bilateral relations and our shared commitment to security” (Times of Israel).

Key Quotes from Human Rights Organizations

Human Rights Watch (HRW): “The Israeli government should immediately cease using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare,” highlighting the severe humanitarian consequences of the blockade and bombardment in Gaza (HRW). HRW’s report: “Israel’s inspection process further restricts humanitarian aid through labeling some humanitarian items as ‘dual use’” (HRW). UN Human Rights Office: “The requirement to select means and methods of warfare that avoid or minimize civilian harm appears to have been consistently violated” (OHCHR). HRW: “The use of white phosphorus in Gaza violates the requirement under international humanitarian law to take all feasible precautions to avoid civilian injury and loss of life” (HRW). UN experts: Bombing of hospitals and schools described as “crimes against humanity” and a call for the prevention of genocide (OHCHR). UN Human Rights Office: “Repeated use of 2,000-pound bombs in Gaza likely violated international laws of war barring the targeting of civilians and disproportionate attacks” (Common Dreams). Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: “Israel’s choices of methods and means of conducting hostilities in Gaza since 7 October have failed to ensure that they effectively distinguish between civilians and fighters” (OHCHR). HRW: “Over a third of agricultural land in the north had been damaged” due to the blockade and bombardment (HRW). HRW: “The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and other countries should suspend military assistance and arms sales to Israel as long as its forces continue to commit widespread and serious abuses amounting to war crimes against civilians with impunity” (HRW). Amnesty International: Urged investigations into possible war crimes, citing incidents where Israeli bombs killed civilians without adequate warning (Amnesty International). Stimson Center: “Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. military assistance since the Second World War” (Global Issues). HRW: “The use of white phosphorus in densely populated areas of Gaza violates the requirement under international humanitarian law to take all feasible precautions to avoid civilian injury and loss of life ” (HRW). UN experts: Condemned the deadly strike at Al Ahli Arab Hospital, calling it “an atrocity” (OHCHR). HRW: Documented the “unlawful denial of humanitarian access and depriving civilians of objects indispensable to their survival” during the conflict (HRW). UN Human Rights Office: Israeli bombings led to “widespread destruction of civilian objects, raising serious concerns under the laws of war” (OHCHR).

Conclusion

The U.S. partnership with Israel, through substantial military and diplomatic support, plays a significant role in the ongoing conflict genocide and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The extensive use of U.S.-supplied weapons in actions that result in civilian casualties raises serious legal and ethical concerns. The documented violations of international humanitarian law and human rights necessitate a critical reassessment of U.S. policies and their alignment with global humanitarian standards.

Fin…nally it’s a thing, let’s not bootlick!

“Doublethink means the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them… To tell deliberate lies while genuinely believing in them, to forget any fact that has become inconvenient, and then, when it becomes necessary again, to draw it back from oblivion for just as long as it is needed, to deny the existence of objective reality and all the while to take account of the reality which one denies—all this is indispensably necessary.” – George Orwell, 1984

In the theater of global politics, the United States consistently casts itself as the virtuous protagonist, the stalwart defender of democracy and human rights. Yet, beneath this carefully constructed facade lies a staggering duplicity—an artful performance of righteousness masking a darker, more insidious reality. As the world watches, the U.S. applauds its own commitment to peace and justice, all while arming, enabling, and shielding the very forces that perpetuate violence and oppression. Nowhere is this hypocrisy more glaring than in its unwavering support for Israel’s brutal campaign against the Palestinians, a relationship that reveals the true extent of America's "righteous" deceit. This is not just a failure of policy; it is a deliberate betrayal of the very values the U.S. claims to champion, a duplicity that is nothing short of رِئاء.

رِئاء (Hypocrisy)

The Irrefutable Case for U.S. Complicity and Responsibility in the Genocide Campaign Against Palestinians

The term “رِئاء” (Riya) denotes hypocrisy, particularly in the context of actions that outwardly appear virtuous but are fundamentally insincere and intended to deceive. This section critically examines the hypocrisy embedded in U.S. foreign policy regarding the Israeli -Palestinian conflict genocide, creating a legally sound and irrefutable case for U.S. complicity and responsibility in the current genocide against Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT).

Legal Foundations of Complicity

Aiding and Abetting Under International Law: The Rome Statute and Genocide: Under Article 6 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), genocide is defined as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group. These acts include killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to bring about the group’s physical destruction, imposing measures intended to prevent births, and forcibly transferring children. Aiding and Abetting Genocide: Article 25 of the Rome Statute extends criminal responsibility to individuals or entities that aid, abet, or otherwise assist in the commission of such crimes. To establish complicity, it is not necessary to prove that the accomplice shared the intent of the principal perpetrator; it is sufficient to demonstrate that the accomplice knowingly provided substantial assistance that had a significant impact on the commission of the crime. Proving U.S. Complicity: Material Support: The United States provides Israel with substantial military aid, including advanced weaponry, intelligence, and logistical support. These resources are instrumental in Israel’s military operations in the OPT, which have resulted in widespread civilian casualties and systematic destruction of Palestinian infrastructure. The provision of this support, knowing that it is likely to be used in operations that result in serious harm to civilians, satisfies the legal criteria for aiding and abetting genocide. Diplomatic Shielding: The U.S. has consistently used its veto power at the United Nations Security Council to block resolutions that would hold Israel accountable for its actions in the OPT. This diplomatic shielding enables Israel to continue its policies of occupation, blockade, and military aggression with impunity, directly contributing to the perpetuation of genocidal acts. Violations of the Genocide Convention: Obligations Under the Convention: The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, to which the U.S. is a signatory, obligates states to prevent and punish genocide. This includes a duty to act when there is evidence of genocide occurring in another state, as well as an obligation to refrain from assisting in the commission of genocide. Failure to Prevent and Punish: The U.S.’s continued support for Israel, despite ample evidence that its actions in the OPT meet the criteria for genocide, constitutes a violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention. By failing to take measures to prevent or punish the genocidal acts committed by Israel, and by continuing to provide material support, the U.S. is complicit in the genocide.

Factual Basis for Complicity in Current Genocide

Current Military Operations in Gaza and the West Bank: Targeted Destruction of Civilian Infrastructure: Israeli military operations in Gaza, supported by U.S. military aid, have systematically targeted civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, hospitals, and water treatment facilities. This destruction is not incidental but is part of a broader strategy to render Gaza uninhabitable, forcing the displacement of its population—a tactic that aligns with the genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinian people. Use of U.S.-Supplied Weapons: Weapons systems supplied by the U.S., such as F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, Apache helicopters, and precision-guided munitions, have been used in airstrikes that have killed thousands of Palestinian civilians(and Israeli citizens on October 7, 2023), including women and children. The repeated use of such weaponry in densely populated civilian areas reflects a pattern of indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks, which are war crimes and can constitute acts of genocide when part of a broader campaign of destruction. Systematic Denial of Humanitarian Aid: Blockade of Gaza: The blockade imposed on Gaza, with tacit U.S. support, has created conditions of life that are calculated to bring about the physical destruction of the Palestinian population. This includes widespread malnutrition, lack of access to medical care, and the destruction of vital infrastructure. The U.S. government’s continued provision of military and economic aid to Israel, without any effort to condition this support on the lifting of the blockade, further implicates the U.S. in these genocidal practices. Starvation as a Method of Warfare: Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have documented how the blockade and repeated military assaults have led to severe food insecurity in Gaza. The use of starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited under international law, and the U.S.’s support for policies that exacerbate this condition directly contributes to the genocidal campaign against Palestinians. Ethnic Cleansing and Forced Displacement: Settlement Expansion and Displacement: The continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is part of a strategy to alter the demographic composition of the area, forcing the displacement of Palestinians. This policy, supported by U.S. diplomatic and military aid, constitutes ethnic cleansing—a crime against humanity that, when combined with other acts, forms part of a genocidal campaign. U.S. Support for Annexation Policies: The Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the proposed annexation of parts of the West Bank under the so-called “Deal of the Century” have further emboldened Israeli policies of annexation and displacement. The U.S. government’s tacit approval of these policies, and its ongoing military support, make it complicit in the forced displacement and systematic oppression of the Palestinian people.

Ethical and Moral Considerations

Active Participation in Genocidal Policies: Moral Responsibility for Military Aid: The U.S. is not merely a bystander but an active participant in the policies and actions that have led to the current humanitarian crisis in the OPT. By continuing to supply Israel with military aid, knowing that it will be used in operations that result in widespread civilian casualties and the systematic destruction of Palestinian society, the U.S. is morally complicit in the genocide. Diplomatic Endorsement of Impunity: The U.S.’s role in protecting Israel from international accountability, through its use of veto power at the UN and its diplomatic influence, is a direct endorsement of impunity. This active shielding allows Israel to continue its genocidal policies without fear of reprisal, making the U.S. complicit in the continuation of these crimes. Hypocrisy in U.S. Foreign Policy: Selective Enforcement of International Law: The U.S. often positions itself as a global leader in promoting human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. However, its actions in the context of the Israeli- Palestinian conflict violence starkly contradict this image. The selective application of international law—whereby the U.S. vigorously enforces sanctions and punitive measures against certain states while turning a blind eye to the violations committed by its allies—exposes the hypocrisy at the heart of U.S. foreign policy. Ethical Failure to Protect the Vulnerable: The U.S. has a moral obligation to protect vulnerable populations from genocide and other mass atrocities. Its failure to fulfill this obligation in the case of the Palestinians, combined with its active support for the perpetrator, represents a profound ethical failure that has contributed to the suffering of millions.

U.S. Press Statements and Public Rhetoric

Public Endorsement of Israeli Self-Investigations: Matthew Miller, State Department Spokesperson, and John Kirby, White House National Security Council Spokesperson, among others, have consistently reiterated the U.S. government’s confidence in Israel’s ability to investigate its own military operations, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. These statements, such as those affirming that “Israel has the right to defend itself, and we trust their investigations into these matters,” directly contradict the reality of Israel’s investigative practices, which have been widely criticized for their lack of thoroughness and impartiality. This public endorsement serves to absolve Israel of responsibility and further entrench the U.S.‘s role as a facilitator of impunity. The repeated assertions of trust in Israel’s self-investigations are not merely diplomatic niceties; they are active endorsements that allow Israel to continue its military operations with the tacit approval of the U.S. government. Contradictory U.S. Policies: The contradiction between the U.S.‘s stated commitment to human rights and its actions in supporting Israel is stark. While U.S. officials publicly assert that they expect Israel to adhere to international norms, these same officials are quick to block or undermine international efforts to hold Israel accountable. For instance, while John Kirby defended U.S. military aid by stating, “We continue to support Israel’s right to self-defense while expecting them to adhere to international laws,” the reality is that there has been little to no effective oversight or enforcement of these expectations. The U.S. government’s reluctance to formally assess Israel’s adherence to international law, despite widespread reports of violations, further underscores this hypocrisy. Statements from U.S. officials often reflect a deliberate ambiguity or avoidance of taking a definitive stance on Israel’s actions, thereby allowing these actions to continue unchecked. Deliberate Ambiguity and Evasion: In various press briefings, U.S. officials have employed language that is deliberately vague or evasive when questioned about Israel’s conduct. For example, when asked about Israel’s adherence to international law, Matthew Miller responded, “The Government of Israel can speak for itself. I will give you our assessment of the situation and what it is we’re trying to do.” This type of response not only avoids accountability but also signals a lack of genuine concern for the legal and ethical implications of Israel’s actions. This deliberate ambiguity is a strategic choice, designed to maintain U.S. support for Israel while avoiding direct confrontation with the growing body of evidence that implicates Israel in serious human rights violations. By refusing to engage substantively with these issues, the U.S. effectively enables Israel to continue its military operations with impunity.

Evidentiary Support and Documentation

The following section will delve deeply into the evidentiary support and documentation that substantiates the case for U.S. complicity in the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT). By providing an extensive analysis of international court findings, human rights reports, legal precedents, and historical analogies, this section aims to present an irrefutable argument that the U.S. is an active participant in these crimes.

International Court of Justice (ICJ) Findings and Orders Summary of the Order of 24 May 2024 The ICJ’s ruling on May 24, 2024, is a critical document that underscores the role of third-party states, such as the United States, in the ongoing violations of international law by Israel in the OPT. The ICJ’s provisional measures against Israel demanded an immediate cessation of military operations in Gaza that threatened to bring about the physical destruction of the Palestinian people. This ruling was based on compelling evidence that the Israeli military’s actions—enabled by U.S. military aid—were not merely violations of human rights but constituted acts that could be classified as genocide. The ICJ’s findings highlight that the ongoing blockade, indiscriminate military assaults, and targeted destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza are systematically contributing to conditions that threaten the survival of the Palestinian population. The U.S.’s role in providing military and financial support to Israel, despite knowing the outcomes of these policies, directly implicates it in these genocidal acts. ICJ’s Position on Complicity The ICJ’s jurisprudence establishes that third-party states can be held accountable if they knowingly assist in the commission of genocide. The principle of state responsibility extends to situations where a state provides material or financial support that facilitates the commission of internationally wrongful acts, including genocide. In the case of the United States, the continued provision of military aid, combined with diplomatic shielding at the United Nations, constitutes a clear case of complicity under international law. The ICJ has also emphasized that states have a duty not to aid or assist another state in the commission of internationally wrongful acts. This principle is enshrined in Article 16 of the Articles on the Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts, adopted by the International Law Commission and widely recognized as reflective of customary international law. The U.S., by continuing its support for Israel in the face of ongoing and well-documented genocidal actions, violates this principle. International Criminal Court (ICC) Proceedings and Amicus Curiae Submissions UN Mandate Holders’ Submission to the ICC (August 2024) In August 2024, UN Mandate Holders submitted an amicus curiae brief to the ICC that presents a detailed account of the systematic violations of international law in the OPT. The submission argues that Israel’s actions, supported by U.S. military aid, meet the legal criteria for genocide. The brief highlights several key points that demonstrate the role of U.S. complicity: Systematic Targeting of Civilians: The submission details how Israeli military operations, supported by U.S.-supplied weapons, have systematically targeted civilians in Gaza. This includes the destruction of homes, schools, hospitals, and essential infrastructure. The use of precision-guided munitions, such as those supplied by the U.S., in densely populated civilian areas has resulted in massive civilian casualties, a key indicator of genocidal intent. Starvation and Deprivation: The submission emphasizes the use of starvation as a method of warfare, a tactic prohibited under international law and classified as a genocidal act when intended to destroy a population. The blockade of Gaza, supported by U.S. policy, has resulted in severe food insecurity and malnutrition among the population, contributing to conditions that could lead to the destruction of the Palestinian people as a group. ICC’s Jurisdiction and the Case for Genocide The ICC’s jurisdiction over crimes committed in the OPT provides a crucial legal framework for holding accountable those responsible for genocide. The Rome Statute, under which the ICC operates, defines genocide as acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group. The evidence provided in the UN Mandate Holders’ submission, along with other reports, strongly suggests that the actions of the Israeli government, supported by U.S. aid, fit this definition. The ICC has the authority to investigate and prosecute individuals and states that are complicit in genocide. The submission to the ICC argues that U.S. officials, by continuing to supply arms and provide diplomatic cover, could be held liable for aiding and abetting genocide under international law. The legal arguments presented in this submission are grounded in well-established principles of international criminal law, making the case for U.S. complicity both compelling and legally sound. Human Rights Organizations’ Documentation Amnesty International’s Reports Amnesty International has been at the forefront of documenting human rights violations in the OPT, and its reports provide extensive evidence of U.S. complicity: “Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime Against Humanity” (2022): This report categorizes Israel’s policies and actions in the OPT as apartheid, a crime against humanity. Amnesty International meticulously documents the severe restrictions on movement, forcible transfers, unlawful killings, and widespread repression that characterize Israel’s occupation. The report explicitly links these actions to U.S. military and financial support, which has enabled Israel to maintain and enforce its system of domination over the Palestinian people. The report details how U.S.-supplied weapons have been used in operations that violate international humanitarian law, including the indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas. It also highlights how the U.S.’s political and financial support has emboldened Israeli policies that aim to permanently alter the demographic composition of the OPT, a tactic that aligns with the intent to commit genocide. “Starvation as a Weapon: The Israeli Blockade of Gaza” (2021): This report focuses on the humanitarian catastrophe created by Israel’s blockade of Gaza, which has been in place since 2007. Amnesty International argues that the blockade, supported by U.S. policy, constitutes collective punishment and could be classified as a form of genocide under international law. The report provides detailed data on the impact of the blockade, including statistics on malnutrition, food insecurity, and the collapse of the healthcare system in Gaza. The use of starvation as a weapon, particularly when it targets a specific group, is prohibited under international law and is considered a genocidal act when intended to bring about the physical destruction of that group. The report implicates the U.S. by highlighting its role in perpetuating the blockade through continued military and economic support, despite the well-documented humanitarian impact. Human Rights Watch (HRW) Reports HRW’s reports provide further documentation of U.S. complicity in the ongoing genocide: “A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution” (2021): This report categorizes Israel’s policies in the OPT as crimes against humanity, specifically apartheid and persecution. HRW provides extensive evidence of how these policies are enforced through military operations that rely on U.S.-supplied weapons and technology. The report details how U.S. aid has been used to fund and support the Israeli military’s activities, which have resulted in the systematic oppression and destruction of Palestinian society. HRW’s investigation includes on-the-ground research, interviews with victims, and forensic analysis of weapon remnants, many of which were manufactured in the U.S. The report underscores the role of U.S. complicity by documenting specific instances where U.S.-supplied munitions were used in attacks on civilian areas, contributing to the broader genocidal campaign against Palestinians. “Gaza: Deliberate and Indiscriminate Attacks on Civilians” (2023): This report focuses on the deliberate and indiscriminate nature of Israeli military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in significant civilian casualties. HRW’s report includes satellite imagery analysis, eyewitness accounts, and forensic examination of the remnants of bombs and missiles used in these attacks. The report directly links these weapons to U.S. manufacturers, providing irrefutable evidence of the U.S.’s role in enabling these crimes. The report also criticizes the U.S. government’s continued provision of military aid to Israel despite the clear evidence that these weapons are being used in violations of international law. HRW calls for an immediate suspension of military aid and for accountability measures to be implemented against U.S. officials who have facilitated these crimes. UN Investigations and Findings The United Nations has conducted numerous investigations into the situation in the OPT, providing crucial documentation of the human rights violations occurring there: UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Reports: “Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel” (2023): This report is one of the most comprehensive investigations into the human rights violations committed by Israel in the OPT. The Commission’s findings include evidence of extrajudicial killings, torture, and the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure. The report emphasizes that these actions are not isolated incidents but part of a broader policy aimed at suppressing the Palestinian population, which could constitute genocide. The UNHRC report also highlights the role of the U.S. in supporting these actions. The report documents how U.S. military aid has been used to fund the very operations that have led to widespread civilian casualties and the destruction of vital infrastructure. The Commission calls for the U.S. to reassess its military aid and to ensure that it is not being used to commit war crimes or genocide. “Implementation of the Human Rights Council Resolutions S-9/1 and S-12/1” (2024): This report focuses on the ongoing expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the displacement of Palestinian communities. The UNHRC describes these actions as violations of international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention and the Rome Statute. The report argues that the settlement expansion is part of a broader strategy to alter the demographic composition of the West Bank, which could amount to ethnic cleansing—a key component of genocidal policies. The report further implicates the U.S. by documenting how U.S. diplomatic and military support has facilitated these actions. The UNHRC criticizes the U.S. for its failure to hold Israel accountable and for its continued provision of aid that supports the illegal settlement activities and the forced displacement of Palestinians. Legal Precedents and Scholarly Analysis Legal Analyses of Complicity in Genocide “Aiding and Abetting Genocide: The Case of U.S. Support for Israeli Actions in the OPT” (2023): This legal analysis examines the standards for aiding and abetting genocide under international law and applies them to U.S. support for Israel. The analysis argues that by providing military aid, intelligence support, and diplomatic shielding, the U.S. has played a crucial role in enabling Israel’s actions, which constitute genocide. The article draws on precedents from international criminal tribunals, such as the ICTR and ICTY, to demonstrate how similar forms of support have been judged as complicity in genocide. The article outlines the legal requirements for establishing complicity, including the provision of substantial assistance and the knowledge that such assistance would contribute to the commission of genocide. It concludes that U.S. actions meet these criteria, making the case for U.S. complicity in the ongoing genocide against Palestinians. “The Doctrine of Complicity in International Criminal Law and Its Application to State Actors” (2022): This scholarly work explores how the doctrine of complicity applies to state actors, focusing on the obligations of third-party states under the Genocide Convention. The analysis argues that the U.S., as a signatory to the Genocide Convention, has an obligation to prevent and punish genocide. By failing to do so and instead providing material support to Israel, the U.S. is in violation of its international legal obligations. The work discusses the implications of state complicity in genocide, emphasizing that international law does not distinguish between direct perpetrators and those who assist in the commission of the crime. The U.S.’s continued support for Israel, despite clear evidence of genocidal actions, places it squarely within the framework of state complicity. Scholarly Works on U.S. Foreign Policy and Human Rights “The Double Standards of U.S. Foreign Policy: A Historical Perspective” (2023): This book provides a critical analysis of how U.S. foreign policy has often applied double standards in its promotion of human rights. The book compares U.S. support for Israel with its condemnation of human rights abuses in other parts of the world, exposing the hypocrisy of U.S. policy. It argues that the U.S.’s selective application of international law undermines its credibility as a global leader in human rights. The book provides detailed case studies, including the OPT, where U.S. actions have directly contributed to mass atrocities. It highlights how U.S. military aid and diplomatic support for Israel have enabled the continuation of policies that violate international law and contribute to the ongoing genocide against Palestinians. “Human Rights and the Global War on Terror: The Impact on U.S. Credibility” (2024): This scholarly work examines the impact of U.S. foreign policy on its credibility as a global human rights leader. It argues that U.S. support for Israeli actions in the OPT, despite clear evidence of human rights violations, has significantly damaged its standing in the international community. The book includes interviews with diplomats, policymakers, and human rights advocates, providing a nuanced analysis of the intersection between U.S. strategic interests and its human rights rhetoric. The work discusses how the U.S.’s actions in the OPT are perceived internationally, particularly in the Global South, where U.S. support for Israel is seen as a blatant disregard for human rights. The book concludes that the U.S.’s hypocritical stance on human rights has far-reaching implications for its global influence and ability to promote democratic values. Historical Case Studies of Complicity U.S. Support for Latin American Regimes During the Cold War “The Dirty Wars: U.S. Complicity in Human Rights Abuses in Latin America” (2021): This historical analysis documents how U.S. support for authoritarian regimes in Latin America during the Cold War facilitated widespread human rights abuses, including torture, forced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings. The book draws parallels between this historical complicity and the current U.S. support for Israel, particularly in terms of providing military aid, intelligence, and political backing while ignoring or downplaying the resultant human rights violations. The analysis discusses how U.S. policies in Latin America were driven by geopolitical interests, leading to the support of regimes that committed mass atrocities. The parallels with U.S. support for Israel are clear, as both situations involve the U.S. providing the means and impunity for the commission of crimes that could be classified as genocide under international law. Case Study of U.S. Involvement in Operation Condor: Operation Condor was a campaign of political repression and state terror involving intelligence operations and assassination of opponents, coordinated among several South American countries with the support of the U.S. government. The complicity of the U.S. in these crimes, which included providing technical support, training, and financing to the involved regimes, sets a precedent for understanding how similar support for Israel’s actions in the OPT could constitute complicity in genocide. The case study discusses how U.S. involvement in Operation Condor was driven by a desire to maintain control over Latin America during the Cold War, leading to a disregard for the human rights violations committed by its allies. The parallels with the OPT are evident, as the U.S.’s strategic interests in the Middle East have led to similar disregard for the human rights of Palestinians. U.S. Involvement in the Rwandan Genocide “Failure to Act: U.S. Complicity in the Rwandan Genocide” (2022): This book explores the failure of the U.S. to prevent the Rwandan genocide, despite having knowledge of the impending massacre. The U.S.’s refusal to intervene, coupled with its support for the Rwandan government at the time, is examined as a form of complicity. The book argues that U.S. inaction and support for regimes committing atrocities, whether through direct aid or diplomatic shielding, can amount to complicity in genocide under international law. The analysis draws on declassified documents and testimonies from U.S. officials to demonstrate how the U.S. was aware of the genocide in Rwanda but chose not to act due to strategic interests. The parallels with the OPT are clear, as the U.S. has similarly chosen to support Israel despite clear evidence of genocidal actions against Palestinians. Case Study: U.S. Support for the Yugoslav Wars “The Balkan Wars: U.S. Involvement and the Question of Complicity” (2023): This case study examines the role of the U.S. in the Yugoslav Wars, focusing on how its support for certain factions contributed to the ethnic cleansing and genocide in the region. The study draws parallels with U.S. support for Israel, highlighting how the provision of arms and political backing can enable war crimes and genocidal acts. It uses legal analyses from the ICTY to argue that similar standards should be applied to U.S. actions in the OPT. The case study discusses how U.S. military aid and diplomatic support for certain factions in the Yugoslav Wars facilitated the commission of war crimes and genocide. The parallels with the OPT are evident, as U.S. support for Israel has similarly enabled the commission of crimes that could be classified as genocide under international law.

Conclusion to the رِئاء Section

How convenient it must be for the United States to drape itself in the cloak of liberty and justice while covertly supplying the tools of oppression and annihilation. With one hand, the U.S. writes lofty declarations of human rights and democracy, and with the other, it hands over the very weapons used to destroy these ideals. The hypocrisy is almost artful—a masterclass in deception where the global superpower pretends to stand on moral high ground while its actions betray the very principles it claims to uphold. The world is expected to ignore the rivers of blood flowing from U.S.-supplied arms and instead admire the shining armor of “freedom” that America so proudly wears.

But let’s not mince words: the United States has perfected the practice of saying one thing and doing the opposite. It condemns atrocities from podiums while quietly funding, arming, and protecting the perpetrators of those same atrocities. This charade of righteousness is nothing more than a smokescreen, designed to obscure the ugly reality of its involvement in the systematic extermination of a people. It’s a twisted game where the rules are rewritten to suit the interests of the powerful, and the victims—like the Palestinians—are merely pawns to be sacrificed on the altar of geopolitical ambition.

In the end, the duplicity of the United States is not just an affront to international law; it is an insult to the very notion of justice. The overwhelming evidence of its complicity in the genocide against Palestinians is a stain on its already tarnished record—a record marked by a long history of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and human rights violations. The mask has slipped, revealing a nation that, for all its talk of peace and human dignity, is more than willing to facilitate the slaughter of innocents to serve its own interests. The time for accountability is long overdue.

List of U.S. Crimes Against Humanity, Genocides, War Crimes, Human Rights Violations, and Other Atrocities Outside the USA: The Shortest List