“not all counterinsurgency is liberal, but - at least within the US and European societies - all liberalism is counterinsurgent”

This statement suggests that while counterinsurgency strategies aren’t exclusive to liberal ideologies, liberalism within U.S. and European contexts inherently serves counterinsurgent purposes. In this view, liberalism—often understood as promoting freedom, democracy, and individual rights—may function, especially within dominant Western powers, as a sophisticated mechanism for maintaining social and geopolitical control. By framing itself as progressive and inclusive, liberalism can disguise its more repressive functions, particularly when dealing with opposition movements or marginalized populations challenging the status quo.

1. Counterinsurgency through Narrative Control

Liberal societies, especially in the U.S. and Europe, often uphold their systems as bastions of freedom and democracy, promoting narratives of inclusivity and tolerance. However, when opposition movements—whether domestic or international—challenge these structures, liberalism deploys counterinsurgent tactics to maintain control. For example, movements advocating for racial justice, decolonization, or economic equity are often met with narratives that frame them as threats to “public order” or “national unity.” This narrative control marginalizes radical critiques while positioning liberalism as the reasonable middle ground, subtly reinforcing the status quo.

2. Repressive Tolerance and Institutional Absorption

Liberal societies frequently employ what Herbert Marcuse called “repressive tolerance,” whereby radical ideas are superficially accepted but institutionally co-opted to neutralize their transformative potential. For instance, political demands for racial or economic justice may be acknowledged by enacting limited reforms or creating symbolic gestures that do not challenge underlying systems. By absorbing opposition within existing liberal frameworks, systemic inequalities are preserved while the façade of openness and adaptability is maintained.

3. Legal and Bureaucratic Counterinsurgency

Liberal states often use legal and bureaucratic means to limit or dismantle insurgent movements. Laws that restrict assembly, surveillance practices targeting activists, and bureaucratic barriers to protest all serve as counterinsurgent tools under a liberal guise. In the U.S., for example, the criminal justice system has a long history of disrupting civil rights and anti-war movements through surveillance, infiltration, and legal intimidation (e.g., COINTELPRO). These tactics maintain control over insurgent movements while upholding the liberal image of “rule of law” and “civil order.”

4. International Counterinsurgency as Liberal Humanitarianism

In foreign policy, liberalism often frames counterinsurgency efforts as humanitarian interventions or democracy-building missions, obscuring their true aim of maintaining geopolitical dominance. Military interventions, economic sanctions, and support for certain regimes are often justified in terms of promoting freedom or protecting human rights. However, these actions frequently serve to suppress anti-colonial or anti-capitalist movements that challenge U.S. or European influence, reinforcing a liberal world order that privileges Western hegemony.

5. Depoliticization of Radical Movements

Liberal societies frequently depoliticize insurgent movements by framing them within individualistic or consumer-oriented terms. For instance, anti-capitalist and anti-racist movements are sometimes co-opted into lifestyle brands or individual identity choices, rather than structural critiques. This depoliticization, by diverting attention from systemic issues to personal expression, serves a counterinsurgent function by fragmenting collective resistance and diluting transformative agendas.

Liberalism’s Dual Nature

The argument that “all liberalism is counterinsurgent” within U.S. and European societies highlights the dual nature of liberalism as both a system of inclusion and a mechanism of control. While it upholds principles of freedom and equality, it simultaneously operates to suppress radical change and maintain hegemonic power structures. This view urges a critical analysis of liberalism’s role in perpetuating structural inequalities, suggesting that the liberal framework may fundamentally lack the capacity to dismantle the systems of oppression it ostensibly seeks to address.