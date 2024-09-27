The presence of two E-3B Sentry AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft operating off the coast of Lebanon, their transponders switched off during critical moments, only to reappear shortly after Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, points to a deeper level of complicity in the ongoing genocidal violence against Lebanon. These aircraft, known for their advanced surveillance and coordination capabilities, are key assets for managing airspace, coordinating military strikes, and gathering intelligence in real-time. Their involvement at such precise times, during and after Israeli airstrikes, is far from a coincidence—it is an indication of active U.S. support in facilitating Israel’s systematic bombing campaigns.

The Role of E-3B Sentry AWACS in Military Operations

The E-3B Sentry AWACS is not just any surveillance plane. It is equipped with powerful radar systems that can monitor air and ground activity across vast areas, capable of detecting aircraft, tracking movements, and coordinating military actions with precision. The Sentry can serve as the “eyes and ears” of any air operation, ensuring that both surveillance and strike capabilities are maximized.

In the context of Israeli airstrikes, AWACS could be providing live battlefield intelligence to the Israeli military, helping to identify targets, track air defenses, and coordinate strikes more effectively. This kind of real-time intelligence is invaluable for executing large-scale bombings, especially when the targets are located in dense, urban areas like Beirut. The fact that the U.S. would provide this kind of support—whether directly through operations or indirectly through sharing data—shows the depth of their collaboration in Israel’s military campaigns.

The Strategic Silence: Transponders Off

The deliberate decision to switch off the transponders on these AWACS planes during the airstrikes raises significant questions. Military aircraft often disable their transponders to avoid detection, particularly when they are conducting sensitive or covert operations. By disappearing from public radar during the critical window of Israel’s airstrikes, the U.S. is clearly attempting to obscure its role in these operations. This secrecy points to one central reason: Israel’s airstrikes consistently target civilian infrastructure and densely populated areas, resulting in widespread death and destruction among non-combatants.

The U.S. government’s denial of direct involvement in these airstrikes is not out of a sense of neutrality, but rather to avoid the international backlash that would result from openly supporting a state that is regularly accused of war crimes. Israel’s bombardment of residential areas, hospitals, schools, and refugee camps has led to thousands of civilian deaths, all under the guise of “self-defense.” Acknowledging U.S. support for these bombings would further expose American complicity in what is increasingly being recognized as genocidal violence.

Systematic Targeting of Civilians: A War Crime Hidden Behind Rhetoric

There is a well-documented pattern of Israel targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in its airstrikes on Lebanon and Palestine. These strikes are often justified under the pretense of targeting “terrorist infrastructure” or high-profile militant leaders. However, the actual toll is overwhelming for civilians—families killed in their homes, hospitals destroyed, and entire neighborhoods leveled to the ground. These attacks, aimed at breaking the will of resistance and sowing terror among the population, constitute a clear violation of international humanitarian law, specifically the laws prohibiting collective punishment and indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

The U.S. understands the nature of these strikes. Its military intelligence apparatus is more than capable of discerning between military targets and civilian areas. Yet, the U.S. continues to provide Israel with both direct military aid and intelligence support, even as evidence mounts that these airstrikes serve no legitimate defensive purpose and are instead part of a broader strategy of subjugation and ethnic cleansing.

Why the U.S. Stays Silent

The reason behind U.S. silence on their support for Israeli airstrikes is clear: openly acknowledging this support would expose both Israel and the U.S. to increased scrutiny and condemnation on the global stage. It would further undermine the façade of "self-defense" that Israel uses to justify its military operations and expose the fact that these actions are part of a larger, systematic campaign of genocide against Palestinians and Lebanese civilians.

Additionally, public admission of complicity would trigger legal and diplomatic consequences. The U.S. is already complicit in enabling Israel's violations of international law through its massive military aid packages, amounting to billions of dollars annually. Openly admitting to providing operational support through AWACS and other military assets would further entrench the U.S.'s role in these war crimes, making it even more difficult to maintain its image as a defender of human rights on the global stage.

The Broader Picture: U.S.-Israeli Military Collaboration

This is not an isolated incident. U.S.-Israeli military collaboration runs deep, from shared intelligence to weapons development and logistical support. The U.S. is Israel’s largest financial and military backer, providing the weapons and technology that Israel uses in its campaigns against Lebanon, Gaza, and beyond. This relationship is part of a broader geopolitical strategy aimed at ensuring U.S. hegemony in the Middle East through Israel as its key ally.

The use of E-3B AWACS during Israel’s bombardment of Beirut is just one example of how this collaboration manifests in real-time war crimes. The U.S. provides Israel with the means to maintain air superiority and strike at will, while also helping to shield these actions from global condemnation by keeping its own involvement in the shadows.

Conclusion: Aiding Genocide from the Skies

The reappearance of E-3B AWACS planes shortly after Israeli airstrikes on Beirut is not just a coincidence, but a symbol of the covert yet undeniable partnership between the U.S. and Israel in conducting systematic violence against civilians. The silence surrounding this assistance speaks volumes about the nature of these airstrikes—designed not just to target militants, but to terrorize entire populations, erase resistance, and enforce a genocidal project of domination and occupation.

The U.S.'s complicity in these attacks cannot be overlooked. While officials may deny direct involvement, the facts on the ground speak for themselves: the U.S. is an active participant in the destruction of Lebanon, Palestine, and other nations under Israeli attack. The longer this silence persists, the more emboldened Israel becomes in carrying out its genocidal policies with impunity. It is imperative for the international community to hold both Israel and the U.S. accountable for their role in these atrocities.