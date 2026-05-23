Culture Prepares the Ground
“Reel Bad Arabs”, Dr. Jack G. Shaheen
“Reel Bad Arabs” should be required viewing for anyone trying to understand how Hollywood functions as an arm of empire.
Based on the book by Dr. Jack G. Shaheen, the documentary traces decades of anti-Arab propaganda embedded into film and television. Not as accident. Not as harmless stereotype. As infrastructure. As narrative warfare.
For over a century, Arabs and SWANA peoples have been flattened into caricatures:
the “terrorist”
the oil sheikh
the barbarian
the violent fanatic
the disposable body
the hypersexualized woman
the nameless enemy killed without grief
Meanwhile, Western and Zionist violence is framed as rational, civilized, defensive, heroic.
These depictions do not stay on screens. They shape policy, public consent, border regimes, surveillance, war justification, and the normalization of genocide. Propaganda is never “just entertainment” when entire peoples are taught to see your death as inevitable, funny, or deserved.
The documentary breaks down how films like True Lies, Aladdin, Delta Force, Rules of Engagement, and countless others reproduce colonial fantasies while erasing actual Arab humanity, complexity, resistance, tenderness, humor, intellect, and ordinary life.
Dr. Shaheen documented over 900 films. The pattern is staggering.
This matters especially now, while Palestinians are dehumanized in real time across corporate media as the Israeli genocide in Palestine continues. The visual language of empire did not begin in October 2023. It was cultivated through decades of conditioning.
Watch the documentary. Read the book. Study media critically.
Because people do not become comfortable with bombing children overnight. Culture prepares the ground first.
Resources:
Book:
https://archive.org/details/reelbadarabshowh2009shah
Documentary:
This is great stuff and I really need to check out this important sounding film whose title clearly references Chester Himes (the first black noir crime writer) and REAL COOL KILLERS. As a writer of crime and political thriller fiction who was formerly a journalist and Middle Eastern specialist this is of particular interest to me.
A useful exercise might be to compare the cinematic framing of "the Arabs" from the Rudolph Valentino era in the inter-war period with that following the Black September rising (itself almost erased from history) Sabra and Shatilla (when Zionist PR went into overdrive), Reaganite cinema and the framing of terrorism through to the war on terror.
Valentinos Arabs were "exotic" and corresponded to America's courting of Ibn Saud, at a time when the US was courting Ibn Saud and both the modern Saudi State and ARAMCO came into existence, To paraphrase Edward Said, this was "benign Orientalism" and there was certainly no mention (at this point) of the vile excesses of Wahabism that make Saudi one of the most repugnant regimes on the planet. Things change with the Nakba, that was treated with kid gloves by Hollywood so shortly after World War II.
The demonization of "Arab terrorists" proceeded from the occupations of 1967 and the resistance to this at a time when the secular Left in the Arab world (George Habbash, Leila Khaled, PFLP, etc) were strong. "Aran terrorism" consequently, was projected as an extension of the "Soviet threat" that framed much of Hollywood's output under Reagan, with its iconography drawn from Nazi cinema as described by Michael Kocker.
The Israelis got in on the act themselves after the Sabra and Shatilla punctured the myth of a democratic David surrounded by totalitarian Goliaths. Chuck Norris made a number of particularly bad pro-Zionist films during this time but it also threw up a few interesting contradictions such as RAMBO III fighting WITH Islamicists against a relatively progressive Soviet backed government at a time when General Gul, the CIA and MI6 were helping CREATE al Qaeda and the Taliban.
Those who think that Hamas has always led the Palestinian revolution and represents its legitimate vanguard need to revisit what actually happened in the INTIFADA from December 1987 bearing in mind that some of us were there. Arafat used Hamas, who are more Salafist than Fundamentalist but nonetheless completely reactionary to repress the Palestinian Left and subordinate the Intifada to diplomatic moves by autocratic states represented by the Arab League.
The full blown demonization of Muslims followed the war in Bosnia and particularly 9/11, making Islamophobia the new anti-Semitism while Zionism became integral to the new fascism. Interestingly, the earliest Hollywood movies about the war on terror, such as Paul Greengrass' excellent GREEN ZONE, were intelligent and circumspect but as hegemony is always strengthened by threats against it, it wasn't long before Langley and the Pentagon got in on the act. Scripts were adapted in exchange for help from the CIA and Pentagon in making films such as ZERO DARK THORTY while in AMERICAN SNIPER, Iraqis aren't even framed as human.
An interesting footnote to all this involves the way in which Saudi Arabia has now got in on the act by way of its public investment fund, using films the way it uses sport and sport sponsorship to project a more positive image of a vile and murderous regime. The same Saudi Arabia and UAE that has bankrolled Jared Krushner's Apollo Holdings, the rise of the Tech Oligarchs, hostile and Right Wing media mergers on both sides of the Atlantic and the illegal genocidal war against Iran is now pumping money into films.
Recently, I was offered an opportunity to develop a film about Ibn Saud's struggle against the Ottoman Turks, during World War One, which preceded the Arab Revolt led by the Hashemites and TE Lawrence by at least a year. It's a valid and interesting project but no prizes for guessing why the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is prepared to back it.