“Reel Bad Arabs” should be required viewing for anyone trying to understand how Hollywood functions as an arm of empire.

Based on the book by Dr. Jack G. Shaheen, the documentary traces decades of anti-Arab propaganda embedded into film and television. Not as accident. Not as harmless stereotype. As infrastructure. As narrative warfare.

For over a century, Arabs and SWANA peoples have been flattened into caricatures:

the “terrorist”

the oil sheikh

the barbarian

the violent fanatic

the disposable body

the hypersexualized woman

the nameless enemy killed without grief

Meanwhile, Western and Zionist violence is framed as rational, civilized, defensive, heroic.

These depictions do not stay on screens. They shape policy, public consent, border regimes, surveillance, war justification, and the normalization of genocide. Propaganda is never “just entertainment” when entire peoples are taught to see your death as inevitable, funny, or deserved.

The documentary breaks down how films like True Lies, Aladdin, Delta Force, Rules of Engagement, and countless others reproduce colonial fantasies while erasing actual Arab humanity, complexity, resistance, tenderness, humor, intellect, and ordinary life.

Dr. Shaheen documented over 900 films. The pattern is staggering.

This matters especially now, while Palestinians are dehumanized in real time across corporate media as the Israeli genocide in Palestine continues. The visual language of empire did not begin in October 2023. It was cultivated through decades of conditioning.

Watch the documentary. Read the book. Study media critically.

Because people do not become comfortable with bombing children overnight. Culture prepares the ground first.

Resources:

Book:

https://archive.org/details/reelbadarabshowh2009shah

Documentary: