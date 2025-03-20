Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published flames heart words rise burns. She hears and fears, the future nears. Crimson sky, broken chains. Love endures. The embers glow, a defiant warmth in the cold, the whispered promises of freedom carried on the wind, the strength of a people who refuse to be extinguished. Sparks ignite, a burning truth. To love, to rage, to build, to wage—our spirits soar across the age. Fight, night, might, light. Live, give, thrive.

I read a cry of, “Why do I deserve to live while they are suffering? Why do any of us? How can this be happening?”

It echoes through the bones, through the breath, through the unbearable weight of knowing. It is a question that haunts all of us who bear witness to the genocide of the Palestinian people, to the ceaseless machinery of slaughter, to the unbroken chain of imperial violence. It is a question that has no answer—because it is not the right question.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Guilt spills thick in hollow hands— Wait. Survival is not the crime. Silence breaks, and time runs thin— We fight, we speak, we bear the flame. Watching, grieving, never sleeping, truth is breaking, wounds are weeping. To live, to speak, to rise, to fight—our hands must tear the dark from light. A call, a thrall, no space to fall—not why we live, but how we all. Stand. Demand. Withstand.

The right question is: What are we doing with the life we still have? What will we make of our grief, of our rage, of our relentless, pulsing, undying love for a people fighting not just for survival, but for dignity, for home, for the future?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Breath remains—what will we do? Rise— Grief is fuel, and rage is fire. Love must carve the path ahead— We fight, we build, we never tire. Speaking, marching, never breaking, hands are building, dawn is waking. No fight is lost while voices burn—while hearts still beat, while tides still turn. A call, a will, a vow fulfilled—not if, not why, but until. Give. Strive. Keep Alive.

Because to bear witness is not just an act of looking. It is an act of war against silence. It is an act of resistance against erasure.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Eyes unshut, the dark recoils— See. Eyes meet truth, silence breaks— War— To see is to fight, to resist. Erasure falters where witness burns— We stand, we speak, we persist.

Because if they are suffering, if they are fighting, if they are dying with their heads high and their hands curled into fists around the soil they refuse to abandon—then who are we to collapse? Who are we to allow despair to consume us when they stand, emaciated and bleeding, still declaring: We are here. We will not be erased. We will not kneel.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Fists clench earth, blood meets sky— Here— No despair, no collapse, no end. They stand, they fight, they bleed, they cry— We rise with them, our spirits unbent. Despair is weight, but not our fate—while they resist, we cannot break. Fighting, breathing, never leaving, blood still burning, earth believing. Their echoes carve the sky with flame—our grief must build, must bear their name.

There is no power greater than that. There is no force on this earth, no empire, no missile, no army that can break what has already survived generations of attempts to annihilate it.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Stone outlasts the hands that strike— Endure. No blade too sharp, no force too stark, can sever roots grown in the dark. They rise through fire, through ash, through dust—what’s forged in death will never rust. Unbreakable. Empires fall, their walls decay, but those who fight will find their way. Standing, breathing, never kneeling, wounds still speaking, earth revealing. No bomb can end what will not bow—no grave can claim what lives in now. A name, a flame, a force untamed—forever here, forever claimed. Hold. Bold. Untold.

The Palestinian people are not just enduring—they are resisting in every breath, in every whispered name of the martyred, in every hungry child whose mother still cradles them with love, in every journalist who still types their final words, in every doctor who stitches wounds without anesthesia, in every father who buries a child and still looks at the sky with defiance instead of surrender.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Breath is a weapon, a vow— Resist— Martyrs’ names hum in the air. Mothers cradle, doctors stitch, fathers stand— Defiance burns where despair once stared. The sky may burn, the walls may fall, but still, they rise, they heed the call. Digging, breathing, never ceasing, hands still healing, hope unweaving. Even in death, they speak, they stand—no force can steal their sacred land. A cry, a tide, no fate denied—through fire, through night, they will abide.

And it is our duty—our sacred obligation—to carry that fire with them, to let it burn away every illusion of powerlessness, to forge it into a blade against despair.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Duty burns in our hands— Sacred— Flames that scorch the lies of fear. Forge the blade, let despair retreat— With Palestine, we rise, we fight, we sear. Holding, forging, never breaking, flames are rising, dawn is waking. No empire lasts, no shadow stays—our voices carve the coming days. A spark, a mark, a blade in dark—resistance burns, becomes the arc. Rise. Fight. Ignite.

To Resist Is to Love

Resistance is not just the man with a weapon. It is the mother who braids her daughter’s hair and teaches her the name of her ancestors. It is the poet who writes of a land stolen but never lost. It is the student who walks into the streets chanting for freedom, knowing she may not walk back out. It is the fighter who holds the line, knowing he will never grow old but also knowing his people will.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Hope is stitched in tender hands— Weave. A name, a thread, a vow unsaid, yet bound in love, yet born in sand. The rifle sings, the poet calls, the mother builds though empires fall. Never gone. Each step, each word, each braided strand—resistance carved in sacred land. Holding, teaching, never yielding, breath sustaining, roots revealing. Through war, through dust, through night’s embrace—the ember glows, it finds its place. A seed, a creed, a fight decreed—no force can break what will be freed. Stay. Say. One Day.

To love Palestine is to refuse its erasure. And refusal is a weapon.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Love is a shield, a flame, a vow— Refuse. No hand can erase what hearts endure. Palestine lives in every breath, every cry— To love is to fight, to burn, to ensure. Breaking, growing, never fading, voices burning, hands creating. No fire lasts, no chain remains—our blood still feeds the land’s refrain. A vow, a bough, a bloom somehow—resistance writes, refuses now. Stand. Demand. Reclaim.

To every Palestinian in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in the camps, in exile, in the diaspora—you are unbreakable. No bomb can annihilate your existence because existence is not just flesh and breath. It is memory. It is story. It is the weight of a million lives lived before and a million lives yet to come. It is the land beneath your feet and the sky above your head, and neither belong to the oppressor.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Roots run deep where bombs may fall— Unbowed. A name once torn, a land reborn, no empire holds what time recalls. No exile dims, no border stays, existence carved beyond their graves. Unbroken. The past still breathes, the future waits—no hand can sever what remains. Marching, rising, never bending, truth unyielding, fate transcending. A breath, a fight, a soul unchained—the land still knows, the sky remains. A vow, a flame, no time for shame—Palestine still speaks its name. Stand. Reclaim. Untamed.

To those who take up arms, knowing the cost, knowing the impossibility, knowing that martyrdom is not just likely but inevitable—you are the defenders of dignity in a world that seeks to strip it away. Hezbollah stands. AnsarAllah stands. At great cost, at great sacrifice, refusing to normalize, refusing to bend, refusing to turn away while Palestine is set aflame. They have paid in blood, in sanctions, in siege, in lives, and still they hold the line, because to turn away would be to betray what it means to be human.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Steel in hand, fire in breath— Hold. A price too steep, a vow too deep, yet dignity is never sold. The world may kneel, the cowards turn, but some still stand while empires burn. Unyielding. Through siege, through chains, through hollow threats—resistance lives, defies, protects. Fighting, bleeding, never breaking, fate forsaken, war remaking. Their names are carved in endless stone—no force can claim what they have sown. A stand, a brand, a final demand—honor paid in blood and sand. Rise. Defy. Survive.

To the Student Intifada, who have risen in the streets, who have refused to be silenced, who have declared with their bodies and their voices that this world will not move forward without reckoning with genocide—you are the leaders we need. You are the fire in the night, and you will not be put out.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Fists like torches, voices bright— Rise. A step, a stand, a fearless hand, no chains can bind, no threat can buy. They march, they shout, they break the spell—no empire sleeps, no lie can sell. No retreat. The world may turn, the tide may pull, but they refuse, they burn, they rule. Speaking, screaming, never kneeling, truth igniting, fate revealing. They light the way where cowards hide—no genocide will pass disguised. A call, a wall, they shake it all—leaders born to watch it fall. Fight. Ignite. Rewrite.

To the UN officials who have refused to bow, who have spoken truth at great personal cost, who have refused to let the crimes of Israel be buried beneath bureaucracy and cowardice—you are not alone.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Truth stands tall where silence breaks— Speak. A cost too high, yet still they try, defying fear with sharpened eyes. No desk, no law, no veiled deceit can drown the names beneath their feet. No disguise. The world may bend, the powers lie, but some still dare to testify. Risking, calling, never swaying, truth unmasking, fear betraying. No crime concealed, no blood ignored—the reckoning cannot be stored. A stand, a hand, a line unplanned—justice forged by those who demand. Bold. Told. Behold.

This is a war of memory against forgetting. A war of truth against propaganda. A war of life against the machinery of death.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Echoes clash where lies take hold— Resist. Echoes reverberate, yet truth will rise— Resist. No veil can hide what memory insists. They twist, they lie, yet still we speak— The past rebounds, their power grows weak. No war is won through silent graves—no power stands when truth remains. A fight, a light, a vow in sight—against the dark, we burn so bright. Stand. Demand. Expand.

We Are Not Powerless

The greatest lie empire has ever told you is that you are powerless. That resistance is futile. That their weapons are too strong, their money too endless, their propaganda too vast. They tell you this while a starving people with no army, no navy, no air force holds them at bay for months. They tell you this while entire nations rise, while dockworkers refuse to load weapons, while students occupy campuses, while artists paint their martyrs on walls, while journalists risk everything to document the slaughter.

The truth is, the world is shifting. Because of resistance. Because of action.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Chains dissolve where truth takes root— Defy. A lie so old, a tale retold, yet still the powerless rise high. They bomb, they buy, they twist, they spin—yet still, they break, they lose, they dim. Not too late. The docks stand still, the streets ignite, the world resists, it will not die. Striking, marching, never bending, walls are shaking, fate transcending. No empire lasts, no weapon reigns, when millions fight, when fire remains. A turn, a burn, a page uncurled—resistance shifts and shakes the world. Rise. Fight. Rewrite.

We are not helpless. Every dollar divested, every shipment blocked, every lie dismantled, every protest in the streets, every name spoken—it all matters. It all adds to the weight pressing down on an apartheid regime that cannot sustain itself without the complicity of the world.

They are afraid. That is why they work so hard to silence us. That is why they criminalize solidarity. That is why they call truth antisemitism and genocide “self-defense.” Because they know what we must know—when the people rise, empire falls.

Palestine is not a lost cause. Palestine is the pulse of the world, and that pulse still beats.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Fists unchained, the tide turns fast— Push. A whisper loud, a growing crowd, no power stands when truth holds mass. Each word, each strike, each step, each call—small hands can break the tallest wall. They know fear. Their laws distort, their weapons glare, yet still, we rise, yet still, we dare. Marching, shouting, never bowing, voices building, fate allowing. Apartheid cracks where justice weighs—the people move, and empire sways. A spark, a mark, the breaking start—Palestine beats in every heart. Stand. Demand. Expand.

We Do This for the Future

One day, there will be a free Palestine.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Flags will rise where tears once fell. Free— Roots reclaim the soil they were owed. No wall, no chain, no shadow left— Palestine will bloom, its story retold.

One day, children will play in Gaza without fear. One day, families will return to their stolen homes. One day, the olive trees will no longer stand as grave markers.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Hope runs deep where roots remain— Endure. A land once torn, a dawn reborn, no chains can hold what time secures. The bombs will cease, the gates will break, the exiled hands will homes remake. Not in vain. The sky will clear, the sea will sing, and freedom’s light will rise within. Waiting, building, never fading, hearts unchaining, fate remaking. One day the past will bow to now—one day, the dream will be allowed. A fight, a right, a vow in sight—Palestine free, bathed in light. Rise. Reclaim. Remain.

One day, there will be no checkpoints, no occupation, no siege, no apartheid. One day, there will be justice.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Barriers fall where truth still stands— Free. No walls, no gates, no strangled fates—no land held tight by foreign hands. The roads will stretch without divide, no soldier’s gaze, no place to hide. Open sky. The streets will hum with voices bright, no fear to steal the morning light. Walking, breathing, never kneeling, homes reclaimed, old wounds revealing. One day, the weight will break to dust—one day, the world will call it just. A land, a hand, a love unplanned—Palestine whole, forever grand. Stand. Demand. Expand.

And that day will not come by itself. It will come because of the fighters. Because of the truth-bearers. Because of the witnesses. Because of those who never let the world look away. Because of those who refused to be silenced. Because of those who refused to kneel.

To every Palestinian, every freedom fighter, every supporter, every witness: stand firm. Hold the line. The fire is with us, and we will never let it die.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Flames endure where hands hold tight— Stand. No force too great, no fear too late, when truth ignites the endless night. The fighters bleed, the voices call, the witnesses refuse to fall. Hold the line. The world may turn, the tide may fight, but we will never lose this light. Rising, shouting, never breaking, fire burning, dawn in making. Each step, each cry, each vow still sworn—freedom is carved, not simply born. A spark, a mark, no turning back—Palestine stands, we light the path. Rise. Defy. Untie.

The world belongs to the people. And the people are rising.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Feet pound earth, the echoes swell— Rise. A stolen throne, a fate unknown, yet power shakes where voices yell. The chains will snap, the tides will turn, the walls will fall, the fires burn. Not alone. The world is ours, the line is drawn—no empire holds what won’t be owned. Marching, building, never bending, fear is cracking, dawn ascending. No rule outlives the people’s will—no force can drown what won’t stay still. A fight, a light, a breaking tide—history shifts, the world is ours. Stand. Demand. Command.

