One of the most insidious and pervasive propaganda tactics used to deny the genocide against Palestinians is the claim that “the Palestinian population has increased, therefore it can’t be genocide.” This argument is not just intellectually dishonest—it is a deliberate attempt to distort the definition of genocide, distract from reality, and justify ongoing atrocities.

1. Genocide Does Not Require Total Extermination

The UN Genocide Convention makes it explicitly clear that genocide does not require the total annihilation of a people. It is defined by the intent to destroy a group “in whole or in part.”

The key phrase—“in whole or in part”—means genocide occurs even if some of the targeted group survives. Genocide can take many forms, including mass killing, starvation, forced displacement, and the destruction of essential living conditions.

This flawed logic would mean:

The Holocaust wasn’t genocide because Jewish people still exist today.

The Armenian Genocide didn’t happen because some Armenians survived.

The Rwandan Genocide wouldn’t count because not all Tutsi people were killed.

By this absurd standard, no genocide in history would qualify—because every genocide has had survivors. This is a Holocaust-denial-tier argument dressed up as analysis.

2. Population Growth Does Not Mean Genocide Isn’t Happening

Genocide is not always immediate mass slaughter. It is a process, and populations can still grow despite genocide. Many factors contribute to Palestinian population changes:

High Birth Rates – Palestinians have historically had high birth rates due to cultural, religious, and social factors. That does not negate genocide.

Survivor Resilience – Genocide does not erase an entire population overnight. Palestinians resist through survival, but that doesn’t mean Israel isn’t actively trying to destroy them.

Forced Displacement and Exile – Many Palestinians counted in population statistics are refugees who have been expelled from their homeland. Displacement is a core mechanism of genocide.

Structural Destruction Instead of Instant Massacre – Israel slowly kills through bombings, targeted executions, starvation, siege, medical deprivation, and ethnic cleansing.

Saying “but the population increased” is like saying a hostage isn’t being tortured because they’re still alive.

3. Israel’s Own Policies Prove Genocidal Intent

Israeli leaders and military officials have openly and repeatedly called for the elimination, starvation, displacement, and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. This is not speculation—Israeli leaders openly state their genocidal intent. Just a few examples:

Yoav Gallant (Israeli Minister of Defense) – “We are imposing a complete siege on Gaza. No electricity, no food, no water, no fuel. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we will act accordingly.” (October 9, 2023)

Bezalel Smotrich (Israeli Minister of Finance) – “There is no such thing as a Palestinian people.” (March 19, 2023)

Ariel Kallner (Israeli lawmaker, Likud Party) – “Now, too, one goal: Nakba! A Nakba that will overshadow the Nakba of 1948.” (October 9, 2023)

Ghassan Alian (Israeli General, Head of COGAT) – “We must eliminate the entire area.” (October 2023)

Itamar Ben-Gvir (Israeli Minister of National Security) – “Gaza should be flattened. This is a war between the children of light and the children of darkness.” (October 11, 2023)

Isaac Herzog (President of Israel) – “It is an entire nation out there that is responsible. It’s not true this rhetoric about civilians not being aware, not involved. … It is absolutely false.” (October 13, 2023)

Tally Gotliv (Israeli Knesset Member, Likud Party) – “Only an explosion that shakes the Middle East will restore Israel’s deterrence. Erasing Gaza.” (October 8, 2023)

Moshe Feiglin (Former Israeli Knesset Member) – “There are no uninvolved civilians in Gaza.” (October 10, 2023)

Eliyahu (Israeli Minister of Heritage) – “Dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip is an option.” (November 5, 2023)

Ophir Falk (Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to Prime Minister Netanyahu) – “The only way to deal with Gaza is to flatten it.” (October 2023)

Genocide is not just mass killing—it is mass killing with intent. Israel’s intent is public record.

4. Genocide Operates Over Time, Not Just in a Single Event

Genocide is not always a single moment of mass killing—it can be a prolonged process that unfolds over years or decades. The Palestinian genocide has been ongoing since at least the 1880s, when the first Zionist settlers arrived in Palestine with the explicit intent to displace its Indigenous population and establish exclusive Jewish control over the land. This process accelerated in 1948 with the Nakba, when over 750,000 Palestinians were ethnically cleansed, and it continues today through military assaults, forced displacement, blockade-induced starvation, and systemic apartheid policies.

Israel has maintained a chronic, long-term genocidal process aimed at breaking Palestinian society through:

Massacres and military assaults (Gaza 2008-09, 2012, 2014, 2021, 2023-present)

Illegal settlements and land theft

Systematic executions and assassinations

Siege and economic strangulation

Forced starvation and denial of medical care

The slow, methodical nature of Israel’s genocide does not make it any less genocidal—it simply makes it more insidious. Israel intentionally creates unlivable conditions in Gaza and the West Bank. Genocide is happening in real-time.

5. This Propaganda Narrative Exists to Distract from the Reality of Genocide

The claim that “Palestinians are still alive, so it’s not genocide” is not a real argument—it’s a deflection designed to confuse and derail serious discussion. No credible scholar or legal expert defines genocide by total elimination. The fact that this propaganda is even necessary is evidence that Israel and its defenders know they are guilty.

It is a genocide denial talking point designed to:

Shift the conversation away from Israel’s crimes. Invalidate Palestinian suffering by pretending numbers erase oppression. Provide a fake “gotcha” to deflect from hard evidence.

Genocide is happening in real-time. It is deliberate, documented, and undeniable. No amount of bad-faith statistical manipulation will change that.

6: How to Respond to the “Population Increase” Propaganda Narrative

Genocide denialists love to cling to the claim that because the Palestinian population has grown, genocide can’t be happening. This argument is not just ignorant—it’s a deliberate distortion of what genocide is.

Instead of getting dragged into an endless back-and-forth with bad-faith actors, here are some quick and effective responses that shut down this propaganda with minimal effort:

1. “By saying that, you are denying the Holocaust.”

• Nazi Germany carried out a genocide against Jewish people, and yet survivors existed. Would you argue the Holocaust wasn’t genocide? If not, then you already understand why this argument is nonsense.

2. “So by your logic, if some Jews survived the Holocaust, it wasn’t genocide?”

• If genocide requires complete extermination, then no genocide in history would qualify—including the Holocaust. This argument isn’t just historically inaccurate; it’s dangerous Holocaust revisionism.

3. “The UN Genocide Convention defines genocide as the intent to destroy a people, in whole or in part. You just admitted it’s happening.”

• The legal definition of genocide doesn’t require a population to reach zero—it requires an intentional effort to destroy a group’s existence through killing, forced starvation, destruction of homes, and other systemic attacks.

4. “Survivors existing doesn’t mean genocide isn’t happening. That’s like saying someone being in the hospital means they were never attacked.”

• By their logic, if a murder victim has a family member who survived, then no murder occurred. That’s how absurd their argument is.

5. “Population numbers don’t erase mass killings, forced starvation, and ethnic cleansing—unless you’re just looking for excuses.”

• The Armenian Genocide, the Holocaust, the Rwandan Genocide—none of them required wiping out every single person to be recognized as genocide. The key is intent and systematic destruction.

6. “If genocide requires total annihilation, then no genocide in history has ever happened. That’s absurd, and you know it.”

• The claim that genocide only counts if every single person is killed is a desperate, bad-faith argument that has never been applied to any other genocide in history. Why? Because it’s designed specifically to erase Palestinian suffering.

This argument is a classic genocide denial tactic. It’s not about facts or definitions—it’s about shifting the conversation away from reality and minimizing the crimes being committed. The best way to counter it is to expose its logical failures and make it clear that this is not a real argument, but an excuse for genocide apologia.

Final Thought: Genocide is Happening. The Denial is a Cover-Up.

This talking point is not about facts. It is about manipulation. The very fact that Israel’s defenders need this argument proves they know Israel is committing genocide.

Palestinians are not just numbers. They are people who have been slaughtered, starved, and erased by a system designed to destroy them. The fact that they still exist does not absolve Israel—it condemns it further.

There is no debate. This is genocide.