Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Dillon
6h

It took me by surprise the first time I heard my cousin sent my aunt to an old age home. I grew up with my parent taking care of the elder in the family and when my dad got older I took care of him until he passed.

I understand sending people to a care home because they require extra assistance due to illness but a normal health adult should not be put in a care home. A life focused on money lacks any humanity.

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