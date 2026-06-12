There is a man on your screen.

He is bearded, tired in the way parents are tired. He is filming himself the way people film themselves when they want you to feel close to them. He says, reasons you shouldn’t keep your sperm as pets. The hashtags say #dadlife. One hundred fifty-five thousand people pressed the heart.

He was talking about his children.

I have been thinking about violence my whole life. Not the kind that makes the news. The other kind. The foundational kind. The kind that doesn’t announce itself because it has been here so long it just looks like Tuesday.

We talk about violence like it arrives. Like it shows up one day uninvited and we are shocked. But violence doesn’t arrive. It was already there. It was built. Practiced. On the smallest and the oldest and the most dependent among us, long before it ever touched anyone we decided to count.

Here is what I know:

A species that does not recognize its children as fully human will continually reproduce violence.

Not metaphorically. Causally.

What is a child to a culture that calls them sperm?

What is an elder to a culture that calls them burden?

What is a disabled person to a culture that calls them incomplete?

They are overhead.

They are the cost of doing business.

They are what you manage before you get back to the real work.

The real work is production. The real human, in this logic, is the able-bodied adult at peak extraction. Everything outside that window is prologue or epilogue. Preparation for productivity or the aftermath of it.

Children are the future we haven’t processed yet. Disabled people are the evidence that bodies are not machines and never were. Elders are the memory of everything that came before the market decided it was irrelevant.

Each of them, in their own way, refuses the logic.

Each of them, in their own way, is punished for it.

We call it love when we contain them.

We call it care when we erase them.

We call it humor when we name them property.

One hundred fifty-five thousand “♥️”

for a man who doesn’t know his children are people.

I am not talking about that man specifically. I am talking about the water we swim in. The grammar we inherited. The fact that not one of those 155,000 comments paused to ask: wait. He just called his kids what?

Because we already know. We already accept. We have been trained since before we could speak to understand that children are not yet real, that elders are no longer relevant, that disabled people are tragedies to be managed. We have been trained to think this is biology. Practicality. Just the way things are.

It is not.

It is a choice we keep making. Every war, every cage, every genocide we claim to be horrified by is downstream of it.

You cannot build a world that treats children as property

and then be surprised

when it treats everyone the same way.

The logic does not stay at the door.

It goes everywhere.

It has always gone everywhere.

The cultures that have sustained something worth calling life have almost always organized around the full arc of existence. Not just the productive years. All of it. The beginning, the end, and the places where the body reminds you it was never yours to optimize.

Those three populations carry between them everything a society needs to survive itself. Children carry futurity. Elders carry memory. Disabled people carry the embodied knowledge that interdependence is not failure. It is the whole point.

When you center them, you have centered life.

When you discard them, you have centered something else.

And we wonder why we can’t stop.

We built it.

We built it first in families.

We built it first in the language we used for our smallest people.

We built it in a joke about sperm.

One hundred fifty-five thousand hearts.

This is not idealism.

This is a structural diagnosis.

The violence is not a mystery. It is an outcome. It is what happens when a culture decides, at the deepest level of its grammar, that some lives exist to serve others.

We will not do well until we stop.

We will not stop until we name what we are doing.

We are calling our children our property.

We are calling our elders our inconvenience.

We are calling our disabled people our tragedy.

And then we are going to war.

And then we are shocked.

I am not shocked.

Are you?