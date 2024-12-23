Let’s cut the shit. Trump, gearing up for his garbage presidency in 2025, has already sent his love letter to “Israel”: I won’t insist on providing humanitarian aid to Gaza like Biden did. Like Biden fucking did?! Biden didn’t provide shit. Biden and his band of spineless flunkies stood by while children were bombed, hospitals were obliterated, and Gaza was turned into hell on earth. But sure, Trump, go ahead and make it clear that you’re not even going to pretend to care about humanity.

And let’s not forget Biden’s masterclass in hypocrisy. While playing the humanitarian hero for the cameras, the U.S. was busy lying through its teeth, claiming aid wasn’t being blocked while funneling billions in weapons to fuel genocide. Yes, genocide. Let’s say it louder for the people in the back still clinging to the “two sides” bullshit. “Israel” is committing genocide—full stop. They’ve rejected every report, every warning, and every shred of evidence because acknowledging it would mean accountability. And we all know the U.S. doesn’t do accountability when it comes to its favorite apartheid state.

Let me make this crystal fucking clear: The only way to stop genocide is a rapid armed response. Diplomacy is a corpse. It was always a convenient excuse to let perpetrators finish their work while the world politely pretended to care. Every second wasted on “negotiations” is a green light for more bombs, more massacres, and more suffering. Diplomacy doesn’t save lives—it covers the asses of war criminals.

The U.N.? A fucking joke. They sit on a pile of international laws and conventions, yet do jack shit while Gaza burns. A UN suspension procedure should’ve been initiated ages ago for violations of international humanitarian law and the Convention on Genocide. But no—let’s keep issuing sternly worded letters while entire families are turned into ash.

Trump’s message is nothing new. It’s the same old American imperialist agenda wrapped in slightly different packaging. Biden played the soft accomplice; Trump’s here to be the loud, proud enabler. Both are complicit. Both have blood on their hands. And both represent a system that thrives on destruction and profits from genocide.

Diplomacy won’t stop this. Speeches won’t stop this. The only thing that stops a genocidal regime is force and consequences. So spare me the polite outrage, the endless debates, and the performative concern. If the world won’t act, it’s complicit in every death, every bomb, and every act of erasure.

Fuck the pretense. Fuck the hypocrisy. And fuck every leader who sits by while genocide unfolds before their eyes.