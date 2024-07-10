Gaza, 24th June 2024 – The escalating conflict in Gaza has plunged thousands of Palestinian children into a nightmarish reality of disappearance, detention, and grave exploitation risks, according to Save the Children. Amidst the chaos and devastation, up to 21,000 children are reported missing, their whereabouts often unknown due to the intense warfare and mass displacements caused by recent Israeli offensives, particularly in Rafah.

Save the Children's Child Protection teams on the ground have witnessed a tragic surge in the number of unaccompanied and separated children – currently estimated at 17,000 – who are exposed to heightened risks of violence, abuse, and exploitation. These children, some as young as toddlers, have been separated from their families amidst the chaos, many forced to seek shelter with unfamiliar adults or to fend for themselves in the war-torn streets of Gaza.

The situation is exacerbated by reports from Gaza's Ministry of Health and UN experts, which confirm that over 14,000 children have been killed by Israeli forces since October, with a significant number yet to be identified due to the severity of their injuries. Heart-wrenching scenes of mass casualties, including children trapped in burning tents and bodies burnt beyond recognition, underscore the brutality of the conflict and the urgent need for international intervention to halt the escalating violence.

Furthermore, there are grave concerns about the fate of Palestinian children detained by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF). Recent reports indicate that around 250 children from the West Bank remain missing within the Israeli military detention system, their families unable to confirm their whereabouts or ensure their well-being due to severe restrictions on visitations imposed since October. The arbitrary detentions, ill-treatment, and enforced disappearances of children by Genocidal Zionist Occupation forces have sparked widespread condemnation and calls for immediate action to protect these vulnerable minors.

Save the Children's Regional Director for the Middle East, Jeremy Stoner, has issued a passionate plea for humanitarian action and accountability. "The disappearance and exploitation of Palestinian children in Gaza are egregious violations of their rights and must be met with international condemnation and decisive action," Stoner emphasized. "No child should endure such horrors, and every effort must be made to locate those missing, protect those at risk, and ensure justice for those who have suffered."

In response to the crisis, Save the Children continues to provide critical support, including child protection services, psychosocial support, and access to essential healthcare and nutrition. However, ongoing hostilities and restricted humanitarian access by “Israel” severely hinder their efforts to reach and assist all affected children in Gaza.

As the world bears witness to the escalating humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Save the Children urgently calls upon the international community to prioritize the protection and well-being of Palestinian children. Immediate steps must be taken to cease hostilities, facilitate humanitarian access, and hold “Israel” accountable for the grave violations of children's rights in Gaza.