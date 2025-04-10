The Department of Homeland Security announced that immigrants can be denied visas, green cards, and lawful status for social media posts deemed “antisemitic”—with no legal definition, no public oversight, and no protection for speech that criticizes a genocidal regime.

Let’s be blunt: this is about silencing resistance to Israel’s genocide in Gaza, criminalizing solidarity with Palestinian liberation, and turning anti-colonial speech into a deportable offense.

Key targets:

Pro-Palestine students.

Immigrants from Muslim-majority nations.

Scholars affiliated with universities hosting anti-genocide protests.

Anyone posting online in support of Palestinian resistance groups—even those legally recognized as fighting occupation under international law.

Let’s call it what it is:

The U.S. government is weaponizing "antisemitism" as a smokescreen to crush dissent, enforce loyalty to the Israeli apartheid regime, and expand its authoritarian crackdown on immigrants. This isn’t about protecting Jews—it’s about protecting Zionism.

Their words, not mine:

DHS officials named Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and Ansar Allah (the Yemeni resistance) as “antisemitic terrorist groups.” Meanwhile, Israel’s own genocidal war crimes go unpunished, unmentioned, and fully funded by this same regime.

Translation: If you oppose genocide, you’re a terrorist.

If you support resistance, you’re “antisemitic.”

If you’re an immigrant who dares speak the truth, you’re not welcome here.

This is fascism wrapped in a flag and cross, holding a blue-and-white shield.