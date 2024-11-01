We’ve seen the video. We’ve seen the violence—not the overt kind that’s easy to condemn, but the subtle betrayal that’s equally damaging: speaking for liberation while throwing marginalized communities under the bus.

I’m disappointed, to say the least. We know our systems are broken. Yet, it’s shocking how easily some “allies” will betray those they claim to fight alongside when it’s convenient or politically expedient. But here’s the truth: you don’t fight oppression by selectively applying liberation principles. If you’re in this movement, the bare minimum is to do no harm and refuse to punch down on vulnerable communities. Especially for those of us standing against empire, capitalism, and fascism, anything less is hypocrisy.

The Myth of a “Losing Issue”

Those who try to sidestep trans liberation as a “losing issue” are missing the point. Standing up for trans rights is not a convenient “add-on” or something we can debate without consequence; it’s a fundamental pillar of any liberation movement. Trans liberation is integral to dismantling the white supremacist, patriarchal structures that uphold our most oppressive systems. The attack on trans rights is not isolated—it’s tied to the same systems that fuel colonialism, exploit labor, and perpetuate racism. We’re not just defending an “identity issue”—we’re fighting for collective freedom.

If you’re picking and choosing whose rights matter, you’re not in this movement for justice—you’re in it for yourself.

A History Lesson: Why Exclusion Undermines Us All

The push for liberation can’t afford to repeat the mistakes of the past. Queer, Black, and Indigenous radicals have been reminding us for decades that liberation without inclusivity is hollow and, ultimately, unsustainable. Queers for Palestine, for instance, have been among the most vocal about the intersectionality of all struggles, demonstrating that solidarity is the only real path forward. Yet, certain factions still try to carve out spaces of exclusion under the guise of “strategic political alliances.”

For any so-called “ally” or “radical” who marginalizes LGBTQ+ issues, let’s be clear: you are not radical, and you’re not fighting for liberation. Excluding people based on gender or sexuality only strengthens the oppressive structures we claim to dismantle.

Queer Liberation as Essential to Self-Determination

Self-determination is about autonomy, freedom, and respect for all people to live in dignity. To deny trans people’s right to compete in sports, live without harassment, and exist as themselves is a rejection of self-determination at its core. Just as colonial powers have imposed control over lands and bodies, denying trans and queer liberation is another form of violence, rooted in control. True anti-imperialism doesn’t just reject borders on maps but also boundaries around identities and bodies.

We cannot claim to dismantle white supremacy if we’re building our campaigns on the backs of queer people only to discard them when convenient. It’s the same cycle of exploitation and erasure, dressed up in leftist rhetoric.

Liberation Means All of Us or None of Us

Liberation that excludes is not liberation. Those who claim to fight for justice must understand that marginalized people are not here for political posturing or symbolic gestures. If you’re committed to Black liberation, to dismantling empire, to abolishing oppressive systems, then you have to be committed to fighting oppression wherever it exists and however it manifests.

This isn’t just a matter of “winning votes” or “optics”—it’s about building a movement rooted in integrity, one that doesn’t abandon or betray our most vulnerable members. Excluding trans and queer issues from our analysis only reinforces the very systems we claim to oppose.

We Need True Allies, Not Fair-Weather “Liberators”

To those who consider themselves students of radicalism and Black liberation, it’s time to confront where you stand on gender and sexuality. If you fall short here, your work will forever be incomplete, your commitment perpetually shallow. By supporting trans liberation, we’re supporting the dismantling of every hierarchy that keeps us oppressed. This is not negotiable—it’s essential.

Let’s Demand More—and Do Better

In the face of broken systems, it’s not enough to claim you’re anti-empire, anti-fascist, or pro-liberation. You need to show up in solidarity, and that means standing with the trans and queer communities without hesitation. The bar is high because it has to be. We owe it to ourselves, to each other, and to every person who dreams of a world free from oppression.

Liberation doesn’t come in pieces. You don’t get to compartmentalize which struggles matter. It’s all of us, together, or we’re bound to remain oppressed.

So, here’s a reminder to everyone building campaigns, claiming allyship, or working for justice: if you’re not fighting for every marginalized person, you’re not fighting for liberation at all.