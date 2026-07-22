Kill the cop in your head.

ACAB includes the spreadsheet. It includes the checkpoint. It includes every rule that teaches us to police each other’s survival instead of dismantling the systems manufacturing the scarcity we are all fighting over.

There is a sentence people say in mutual aid spaces so often it has worn smooth. Mutual aid is not charity. We say it like a password. We put it on our graphics in bold. And then, without noticing the contradiction, we build the thing we swore we were refusing. Brick by brick. In the language of the thing we swore we were dismantling.

I want to talk about how that happens. About the acts themselves. About the rhetoric and the frame. About the cages that care takes when scarcity is engineered and everyone inside it is afraid.

THE RECORD IS THE WEAPON BEFORE ANYONE FIRES IT

When aid is given publicly, it makes a record.

A screenshot. A tagged post. A series. A date, a dollar amount, a face or a name or both.

Whoever holds that record holds something the person in it does not. Permanence. Searchability. Sole editorial control over how a moment of not being able to survive gets remembered.

Intent vs. Impact. The person who gave has built a public identity around giving. The person who received has built a public record of having needed. Those are not symmetrical things to carry. One is a credential. The other is a liability that follows you to the job interview, the custody hearing, the next landlord, the family member who always said you couldn’t manage. Consent given warmly at the moment help arrives does not erase that asymmetry. It just makes the asymmetry feel generous.

A record built in the shape of a ledger is already shaped like an accusation. You do not have to add anything to a catalogue of who you helped to turn it into a catalogue of who owes you, who disappointed you, who you now suspect.

The wanted poster and the thank-you card are the same document. One is just the other after the relationship sours.

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson puts the whole argument in one line. To the colonizer, giving is hierarchical. To the oppressed, giving is circular. Hierarchical giving keeps a record because a record is how you keep score, and score is how you keep rank. Circular giving does not, because there is no donor and no beneficiary, only people who understand that today it flows this way and tomorrow it flows back.

Everything that follows is what happens when hierarchical giving learns to talk like circular giving.

THE BROKER

Watch for the person who steps into the space between need and resource and decides to stand there.

They rarely announce it as power. They announce it as service.

I am making a verified list. I am checking these campaigns so you don’t get scammed. I have research showing how many of these asks are fraudulent, though I won’t publish it, because the people who would object are trolls. Direct your donations through me, through my private group, through my link list, and I will make sure they go somewhere trustworthy. [read: I am now the gate]

Every piece of that sounds like help. None of it is. It is the construction of a checkpoint, and the fact that the checkpoint is staffed by a civilian with a spreadsheet instead of a soldier with a rifle does not change its function. It changes who is allowed to pretend it is not one.

What the broker actually builds. A vetting apparatus that positions the most desperate people as suspects who must prove their desperation is real before they are permitted to receive. A funnel that routes survival through one person’s personal reach, then calls that funnel decentralization [read: a single point of control wearing the vocabulary of the commons]. An accusation of fraud that cannot be falsified, because the evidence is always withheld and anyone who asks to see it is preemptively reclassified as an enemy.

The withholding is not incidental. The withholding is the tell. You do not hide research that would hold up.

And notice the border logic that shows up almost every time, because it reveals the whole structure. An account based in the wrong country becomes proof of a scam. A passport becomes a credibility instrument. Nationality becomes evidence of fraud in the posts of people who, in the next post, will tell you they oppose ICE and borders and the whole machinery of who-belongs-where. The checkpoint they claim to hate is the one they just built, pointed inward, at the people already least able to be seen.

No one elected the broker. No one needs them to verify a starving family. They are not amplifying need. They are controlling it, and control had to be smuggled in because if they announced it plainly no one would hand it over. So it arrives dressed as diligence. The person who says “if I have to make a spreadsheet and log everyone, I will” does not hear the threat inside their own sentence. The logging impulse presents to itself as care.

That self-deception is not a footnote to the harm. It is the mechanism of it.

WHAT THE VETTING ACTUALLY DOES TO A PERSON

Demand proof of hunger and you have already done something violent, regardless of what you find.

To ask a person under siege for video, for geolocation, for documentation, for the receipt, is to say something specific. Your survival is a claim. Claims are suspect until adjudicated. I am the adjudicator.

It reframes survival as manipulation. It casts grief as grift. It turns the person asking to live into a defendant and turns the audience into a jury that gets to feel like it is doing vigilance when it is doing cruelty.

Iatrocide names the structure precisely when it appears in medicine. Who gets treated is decided by who can perform legible need, who can narrate their pain in the register the gatekeeper recognizes, who looks like the kind of person the system was built to believe. The mutual aid checkpoint runs the same triage. It sorts by aesthetic legibility. The photogenic ask, the grammatically confident ask, the ask that arrives already validated by proximity to someone trusted, moves through. The ask from the person with no signal, no platform, no charge left on a dying phone, no capacity that day to be palatable, does not.

Limoscide has a digital enforcement layer, and this is part of it. You do not only starve people by blocking the trucks. You starve the aid of reach. You make the request for food register to the machine, and to the self-appointed auditor, as spam, as scam, as something suspect. Poverty gets moderated like a policy violation. The people who most need reach are the ones whose need trips every filter, human and algorithmic, that was built to catch fraud. The filter cannot tell the difference between desperation and deception because it was never designed to. It was designed to protect the comfort of Empire.

There is a word for demanding that the dying prove they deserve to be kept alive. It is not safety. It is not stewardship. Every bureaucracy invents a performance suffering must successfully enact before it becomes legible. The good-victim trope. The colonial requirement that the colonized audition for their own survival. Be grateful enough. Calm enough. Documented enough. Sympathetic enough. Even in death they are expected to be palatable.

Anti-racist and decolonial feminist thought has named this for decades. Care that is conditional on performance is not care. It is the deserving-poor framework in a comrade font, and the deserving-poor framework is how oppression has always survived contact with people’s conscience.

THE PEACE POLICE

Now the harder one, because it wears no logo and keeps no ledger, and because the people doing it are usually drowning too.

It is one desperate person telling other desperate people that they are asking wrong. Not in the wrong place. Wrong tone. Too loud. Too often. Too much. Tacked onto the wrong post. Not following the unwritten etiquette of where and how a person is permitted to beg for their life.

The people who do this are not brokers building an empire. They are frequently people who have been shadowbanned into invisibility for the crime of sharing other people’s asks, people whose own survival depends on the same throttled feed, people whose frustration is real and whose analysis is half right. They have correctly noticed that the commons is collapsing. They have incorrectly concluded that the solution is discipline, and that they are the ones to administer it.

Name it anyway.

Telling the oppressed to whisper while they are being strangled is not keeping the peace. It is protecting power, and it does not matter that the person doing it has no power themselves, because the logic serves power regardless of who voices it. Repression in a nicer tone is still repression. Civility policing that frames the problem not as the need but as how the need is being expressed does the same work as the post that reduces a genocide to a content moderation problem, the one that refuses to indict the state, refuses to demand an end to the siege, and worries instead about whether the desperate are being sufficiently polite about their annihilation.

Peace policing turns its energy inward. It has enormous scrutiny for the person asking too loudly and none for the machine that made asking loudly the only option left. It polices the volume of the scream and not the hand around the throat. Every hour spent litigating who asked in the right place is an hour the landlords, the managed-care contractors, the platforms, and the state do not have to spend a single thought defending themselves, because we are too busy defending ourselves from each other to look up.

SAY THE WORD OUT LOUD

Checkpoint .

That is what these spaces get called. The designated post where asks are permitted. The container where listing your need is allowed, so that anywhere else becomes trespass. People say it without a flicker. Post it in the checkpoint. That is not a checkpoint, that is someone’s timeline, keep it in the checkpoint. And I need us to hear what we are saying, because a checkpoint is not a neutral word borrowed from nowhere.

A checkpoint is occupation infrastructure.

It is the concrete and the rifle and the turnstile that decides which Palestinian passes and which one waits in the sun for six hours and which one is turned back toward a home that will be gone by morning and which one is shot for reaching into a pocket. It is the machine that converts a human being into a case to be adjudicated at the moment of their most basic movement. It is how the occupation administers the difference between the permitted and the suspect.

All day. Every day. At gunpoint.

And we picked it up. We looked at the single most recognizable instrument of the apparatus we say we are resisting and made it the organizing metaphor for how we distribute care to each other. We built little checkpoints in the feed and appointed ourselves the ones who wave people through.

That is not an accident of vocabulary. Language tells on us. When the structure you have built needs the occupation’s word to describe itself, the structure is shaped like the occupation.

I am talking about the architecture of permission, the organizational logic of a gate that sorts the allowed from the suspect. I anm not equating the material violence of a soldier in the West Bank with someone moderating a feed. The point is not that these are the same act. The point is that we reached for that word because that logic was already the one we were reproducing, and the word fit because the shape fit.

There should be no checkpoints, because every single post of ours should be open to need. Every mutual aid post, every timeline, every thread, every square inch of the commons should be a place where anyone can add their need and be received. If everywhere is open, the word means nothing, and it should mean nothing, because the only reason a designated checkpoint exists is that someone first decided that most of the space is closed. The gate is not created by opening one spot. The gate is created by declaring everywhere else off-limits and then policing the border.

Enclosure comes first. The checkpoint is just where you get processed after the land has already been fenced.

This is what the etiquette can never account for, because the etiquette is a debate about how to behave at the gate, and the gate is the thing that should not exist. You cannot reform a checkpoint into kindness. You can only refuse the premise that some places are for need and the rest are for everyone to scroll past it in peace. The tacking-on that gets called rude, the ask that shows up where it supposedly does not belong, is often just a person refusing an enclosure they never consented to, correctly understanding that their survival does not owe anyone a designated zone.

When the most suppressed people post everywhere, they are not breaking the rule. They are living the truth the rule exists to hide.

There was never supposed to be a permitted place to beg for your life, because your life was never supposed to require begging, and it certainly was never supposed to require begging in the approved location, quietly, one queue at a time, the way the occupation likes it.

Refuse the word. Then refuse the thing the word names.

WHY BOTH OF THESE KEEP HAPPENING

Neither the broker nor the peace police invented the scarcity they are fighting over.

The scarcity is engineered.

Survival content gets throttled, not because it breaks a rule, but because the classifier pattern-matches on the grammar of desperation itself. Urgency. Payment links. Repeated asks. The words displaced and emergency and please. The same signals that mean this person needs help now read to the machine as spam. So the platform buries the ask at precisely the moment the need peaks, and it does this to the Khan Younis evacuation fund and the motel-room-in-America fund with the same indifference, because the pipe is one pipe and the throttle is one throttle.

The throttle is not distributed evenly. An intersectional and anti-racist reading is not optional here. It is structural. The suppression is racialized at the layer of the word. Keyword filters bury Palestinian content. Flags fall harder on Black organizers. Stratified even inside catastrophe. Which Palestinian gets seen? The one with the phone and the platform and the digestible story, or the disabled one, the Black one, the poor one, the displaced one with no signal and no charge and no capacity that day to be legible?

Organized abandonment does not fall on a category. It falls on a hierarchy inside the category. The biopolitics of debility decides whose suffering registers as suffering and whose does not register at all.

So when scarcity is manufactured and distributed by race, by disability, by nationality, by which government’s military the platform is built to protect, the fight over the scraps is not a fight among equals. The person with more followers, more platform trust, more inherited legibility, ends up setting the terms of a commons they did not build and do not equally suffer under. Their rule, however sincerely offered, disciplines the people who were already buried before they opened the app.

This is how the broker and the peace police, who look like opposites, are two failure modes of the same pressure. One builds a middleman. The other builds a rulebook. Both leave the machine untouched. Both answer engineered scarcity by managing the scarce instead of confronting the engineering.

WHO THIS ACTUALLY SERVES

Follow it up the chain and the beneficiaries are never in the replies.

They are the landlords who never had to answer for the eviction. The managed-care plans that billed for services they never delivered while people sat in motels. The legislators who wrote the twenty-one-day policies that grind disabled people into exhaustion. The platforms that turned survival into a suppressed category. The state that is, as I write this, building the legal architecture to make funding each other a crime.

That last one is not hypothetical and not distant. The machinery to recast solidarity as material support [read: a wire transfer as money laundering, a mutual aid network as logistical support for a phantom] is being assembled in the open. The circulatory system of every movement runs on people moving resources to each other, and the plan is to criminalize the blood.

In that context, a community that turns its policing instinct on its own members is not a tragedy of individual bad actors. It is the design working. Empire often does not need to investigate you if communities learn to build the checkpoint themselves, staff it themselves, and call it care.

Empire’s most efficient enforcement has always been the one it convinces you to volunteer for.

THE REFUSAL THAT ACTUALLY WORKS

There are people doing it right, and the difference is not tone. It is structure.

There are aid teams that refuse to take individual requests at all, and they refuse for the correct reason. Honoring individual requests reproduces the inequity. Whoever has signal, a phone, a working platform, a compelling enough story, gets reached first, and the person with none of those, the person most in need, is the one you will never see in your inbox. So they build distribution that does not depend on who can perform legible need. That is what refusing to be a checkpoint looks like when you actually mean it.

The refusal that matters does not say ask me nicely and I will verify you. It says I will not make you audition, because the audition is the harm.

There are people who make tools and give them away with their own names already stripped off. Take this. Remix it. Erase my tag if the tag slows it down. This is for survival and not for credit. Circular giving in practice. It builds no ledger because it wants no rank. It is the exact inverse of the branded catalogue of good deeds, and it comes from the same medium, the same platforms, the same crushing scarcity, which proves the difference was never resources. It was always what you were trying to accumulate. Reach for them, or reach for standing.

Real structure is not the enemy. The survival programs that fed children before school had rotas and roles. Disability justice pods run on explicit protocols. Who has keys. Who checks in on whom. Who covers which shift. Because chronic illness leaves no room to improvise care from scratch every morning. Structure is often what makes interdependence possible at any scale larger than two people.

The question is never structure or no structure. The question is whether the structure distributes power toward the people with the least of it, or hoards visibility for the people who already have some. Matriarchal and Indigenous models of care answer that question in the design itself. Authority rotates. Giving circulates. No one becomes the permanent gate. The colonial model answers it too, in the opposite direction, and then hides the answer under the word community.

DO NOT ASK WHO IS WORTHY OF BREAD

Mutual aid is not a transaction. It is not a meritocracy. It is not a performance review.

Desperation does not owe you composure. Urgency is not manipulation. Asking loudly is what happens when asking quietly has already failed, again and again, in a system built to exhaust people into silence.

The broker who makes you prove your hunger and the peace police who tell you to ask for it more quietly are running the same program from different checkpoints. Both have decided that survival must be earned. That some asks are legitimate and others are suspect. That they get to sort. That sorting is the logic of capitalism. It is the logic of the border. It is the logic of the siege. It is, at its root, the logic of genocide, which has always begun with the administrative decision that some lives must audition for the right to continue and others need not bother.

We tear that logic down the same way it was built. One refusal at a time.

Refuse the checkpoint. The word and the thing. Because we do not build the occupation’s gates in our own commons and call them care.

We do not wait until we are okay to give. We give because we understand. We do not ask who deserves.

The sun does not learn the names of roofs before it shines.

Do not ask who is worthy of bread. Bring the bread. Bring it to where the broken are gathering. Bring the news that no one is alone. And keep your hands open, because the moment they close around a ledger, you have stopped practicing survival and started keeping score, and the scorekeeper has never once been on our side.

If this work has given language to something you already knew in your bones, and you have the capacity to sustain it, contributions help keep this scholarship and survival work alive.

Story leGaie / Marginalia Subversiva.

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