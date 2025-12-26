Genocide denialism/incitement, & actual antisemitism.

Here’s Becky™️.

Becky™️ is a white woman™️ criticizing a Black man for naming genocide on a platform that reaches millions. Dave Chappelle closed his Netflix special by telling his audience that if he ever says “ I stand with Israel ,” they should know he’s been compromised. That’s the joke. That’s the punchline. That’s the bit that has this particular Becky™️ clutching her pearls and declaring it “a genuinely scary moment to be Jewish.”

Let’s be clear about what Becky™️ is doing here.

Becky™️ is engaging in genocide propaganda. Becky™️ is practicing actual antisemitism. Becky™️ is weaponizing Jewish identity to shield a settler-colonial state from criticism while it starves, bombs, and systematically erases Palestinian life. Becky™️ is turning Jewish people into human shields for ethnic cleansing.

This is the move. This is always the move. Conflate Jewish identity with the state of Israel. Insist that any critique of Israeli policy is an attack on Jewish people. Frame a Black comedian’s refusal to pledge allegiance to a genocidal regime as a threat to Jewish safety. Becky’s™️ “heartbreak” for her Israeli friends and followers is not solidarity. It is conscription. It drafts Jewish people into defending the indefensible.

What Chappelle did was simple.

He refused. He named the coercion. He said, publicly and to millions, that endorsing Israel would mean he’d been gotten. That’s not antisemitism. That’s clarity. That’s a Black man with a platform using it to say what Palestinians, what solidarity movements, what anyone with eyes and a conscience has been saying: the demand to “ stand with Israel ” is a loyalty test, and failing it is the only ethical option.

Becky™️ wants you to believe that criticizing Israel is dangerous to Jewish people. The opposite is true. Tying Jewish safety to the continuation of genocide is what endangers Jewish people.

Don’t be Becky™️.

Don’t turn your discomfort with genocide being named into a false claim of victimhood. Don’t use Jewish identity as a silencing tactic. Don’t pretend that a comedian’s refusal to pledge allegiance to genocide (إبادة جماعية | ibādeh jamāʿiyyeh) is more frightening than the genocidal violence and slaughter itself.

The scary thing is not Dave Chappelle’s joke.

The scary thing is the tens of hundreds of thousands dead.

Death Toll Estimates The confirmed death count is a floor, not a total. Confirmed direct deaths exceed 70,000 Palestinians, based on Gaza Ministry of Health records and corroborated reporting. This figure reflects identified bodies only. It excludes those under rubble, those dying from untreated wounds, those killed by disease and medical deprivation. Genospectra’s Genocide by Design methodology applies epidemiological modeling developed in the aftermath of Rwanda, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria. Three ranges emerge. The bare minimum low estimate holds at approximately 70,000: confirmed direct deaths, bodies identified, the number that gets reported and treated as the whole story. The conservative mid estimate reaches approximately 300,000: corrected mortality accounting for untreated injuries, infections without antibiotics, chronic conditions without medication, births without care. The siege. The collapse. The probable high estimate approaches 936,000: full direct and indirect mortality using conservative humanitarian multipliers established in comparable atrocity contexts. Approximately nine times the direct count for children, six times for adults. These multipliers are not invented. They are what happens when you deny an entire population food, medicine, water, electricity, shelter, and the means to survive. Even the lowest estimate exceeds the death toll of Hiroshima. The upper range is not speculation. It is the predictable result of bombing hospitals, shooting doctors, blocking aid, contaminating water, destroying bakeries, targeting shelters and blocking temporary shelters. It is what genocide looks like when you follow the math. This is not collateral damage. This is Genocide by Design.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Most hospitals bombed. The aid workers targeted by “precision strikes.” The children are sniped then tortured with an engineered starvation for the survivors. The journalists “proudly” assassinated. The scholars framed by propagandists and then erased. The entire population trapped and decimated while the world is told that naming it is the real violence.

Becky™️ knows this.

Becky™️ has access to the same footage, the same documentation, the same mounting evidence of atrocity. Becky™️ chooses, instead, to perform wounded white women™️ innocence and call it solidarity.

That’s not solidarity. That’s complicity.

Don’t mirror a Becky™️ when you can mirror a Hossam Shabat.