Israel’s Systemic Genocidal Violence of Detainees “I was stripped naked and beaten for hours. No one should endure this.” - A Palestinian detainee

In her role as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, Dr. Alice J. Edwards is tasked with a critically important mandate: to investigate allegations of torture, advocate for victims, and ensure that justice is served impartially and effectively. However, recent actions and statements from Dr. Edwards reveal a troubling pattern of bias, negligence, and complicity that calls into question her commitment to these principles.

Ignoring UN Mandates for Independent Investigations

The UN Principles on the Effective Investigation and Documentation of Torture, also known as the Istanbul Protocol, explicitly require that investigations into allegations of torture must be immediate, independent, and impartial. These guidelines are designed to prevent conflicts of interest and ensure that justice is served without bias. Yet, Dr. Edwards has chosen to bypass these essential protocols by requesting that Israel investigate itself regarding allegations of torture and inhumane treatment of Palestinians.

In her “recent” letter, Dr. Edwards states, "I am requesting that they be investigated promptly, transparently and effectively, in accordance with international standards and pursuant to your Excellency’s Government international obligations." This approach not only contradicts the UN's mandate for independent investigations but also undermines the credibility of the investigative process. The requirement for independent and impartial investigations is clear: "The investigators, who shall be independent of the suspected perpetrators and the agency they serve, shall be competent and impartial." Dr. Edwards' failure to adhere to these standards is a significant breach of her duties.

Adding to the controversy, Dr. Edwards published this letter publicly on August 6, 2024, as if she had just sent it, even though the letter was dated May 16, 2024, which is 11 weeks prior. This deceptive presentation raises serious questions about her transparency and intent. The Special Rapporteur referenced reports up to at least February 29, 2024. Here are the dates and sources she mentioned in the letter:

Despite having access to reports of severe sexual violence before May 16, Dr. Edwards chose to exclude these critical details in her communications.

Centering Israel Over Palestinian Suffering

One of the most egregious aspects of Dr. Edwards' recent actions is her decision to center Israel's suffering and victims in her communications concerning the torture of Palestinians. Her letter and public statements exhibit a shocking lack of empathy and recognition for the severe, systematic abuse faced by Palestinian detainees, including sexual violence, psychological torture, and degrading treatment.

Dr. Edwards' letter states, "I have received information on the inhumane treatment of men, women, and children," yet fails to adequately address the specific, horrific details of the abuse. She offers condolences to Israel and expresses concern for the hostages, stating, "I wish to express my sincere condolences to the Government of Israel, as well as the relatives and friends of all those who lost their lives or were injured." This generic acknowledgment, which is meant for the victims of the October 7 attacks in Israel, falls far short of the detailed, empathetic advocacy expected of her role. By focusing on procedural follow-ups and Israel's narrative, Dr. Edwards has effectively dehumanized Palestinian victims, reducing their horrific experiences to mere procedural concerns.

The letter further shows her misplaced focus: "I remain concerned about the more than 100 hostages still being held, and who are unaccounted for." Instead of prioritizing the torture and abuse of Palestinians, she highlights the situation of Israeli hostages, thereby diverting attention from the primary issue of systemic abuse.

The selective empathy displayed by Dr. Edwards is in stark contrast to her treatment of other cases, such as her advocacy for Ukrainian victims. In those instances, she humanized the suffering of the victims, highlighting their trauma and the lasting impacts of torture. This disparity in treatment not only fails the Palestinian victims but also perpetuates their suffering by denying them the justice and recognition they deserve.

Complicity in Human Rights Violations

Dr. Edwards' actions—or lack thereof—constitute a disturbing form of complicity in ongoing human rights violations. Her failure to call for immediate, independent investigations and her biased framing of the situation serve to legitimize the actions of the perpetrators rather than holding them accountable. This is particularly vile given her role as a Special Rapporteur, which is supposed to be a beacon of hope and justice for victims of torture and inhumane treatment worldwide.

The notion of complicity in human rights violations encompasses various forms of indirect involvement or passive endorsement of unlawful acts. In Dr. Edwards' case, several elements highlight her complicity:

Failure to Demand Independent Investigations:

Dr. Edwards' request for Israel to investigate itself contravenes established UN guidelines. Independent investigations are crucial to ensure impartiality and prevent conflicts of interest. By not insisting on this fundamental principle, Dr. Edwards allows for potential whitewashing of abuses. The Istanbul Protocol states unequivocally, "The investigators, who shall be independent of the suspected perpetrators and the agency they serve, shall be competent and impartial."

Minimizing the Severity of Abuse:

By focusing on procedural aspects and expressing generic condolences to Israel, Dr. Edwards minimizes the severity of the abuses faced by Palestinians. Her letter states, "I urge that all necessary interim measures be taken to halt the alleged violations and prevent any similar violations." This bureaucratic language dilutes the urgency and gravity of the situation, failing to reflect the horrific nature of the torture and sexual violence reported.

Selective Empathy and Inconsistent Advocacy:

Dr. Edwards' selective empathy is evident in her contrasting responses to different crises. While she humanizes and advocates robustly for Ukrainian victims, her approach to Palestinian victims is markedly different. This inconsistency not only undermines the credibility of her office but also perpetuates the marginalization and suffering of Palestinian victims. Her letter's focus on procedural follow-ups, such as, "I continue to push for a formal reply," rather than immediate and decisive action, highlights this disparity.

Here on her acknowledgment of International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict she made zero mention of Palestinian victims and repeated debunked propaganda about “Hamas” mass rapes and genitalia mutations.

Endorsing the Perpetrators' Narrative:

By aligning her communications with Israel's perspective and failing to highlight the systemic abuses faced by Palestinians, Dr. Edwards inadvertently legitimizes the actions of the perpetrators. This is particularly vile given her role as a Special Rapporteur, which should serve as a beacon of hope and justice for victims of torture and inhumane treatment worldwide. Her letter states, "I stand ready to support your Excellency’s Government’s efforts to make this possible," indicating a disturbing level of complacency and acceptance of the status quo.

Undermining Victims' Rights to Justice:

Dr. Edwards' failure to demand robust, independent investigations denies Palestinian victims their right to justice and accountability. The recent B'Tselem report, "Welcome to Hell", details the incomprehensible treatment of Palestinian detainees, including gang rapes, systemic sexual violence, and torture. Dr. Edwards' approach, which fails to address these findings adequately, constitutes a betrayal of her mandate and the victims she is supposed to protect.

This complicity is even more reprehensible in light of recent reports of a Palestinian detainee being gang-raped, needing surgery, and a video of the incident being leaked to the Israeli media. The comprehensive report by B'Tselem, along with the ICJ Provisional Mandates on the Convention of Genocide, underscores the genocidal violence faced by Palestinians. Dr. Edwards' actions, or lack thereof, serve to perpetuate this cycle of abuse and impunity.

The news reports of severe sexual violence against Palestinian detainees highlight the urgent need for accountability and justice. For instance, the article from Ynetnews uses dehumanizing language, referring to the detainee as a "Nukhba terrorist," and minimizes the horrific gang rape he endured: "Military police investigators have some evidence supporting suspicions that reservists deployed at the Sde Teiman installation holding Nukhba terrorists captured in Gaza, sodomized a prisoner. Among other evidence, the investigators have medical records showing the terrorist was hospitalized with serious injury to his anus."

The second article from NBC News also downplays the gravity of the situation, stating: "The exact details of the alleged abuse were not immediately clear. The IDF did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for further information."

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources report far more disturbing details. According to a Palestinian prisoners' rights group: IOF soldiers gang raped a Palestinian prisoner in the "Sde Teman" concentration camp until he was hospitalized with a torn rectum, damaged lungs, and broken ribs. The video of the incident was broadcast on Israeli public television, and the victim was quietly returned to the camp. The testimony includes reports of rape and starvation, including one detainee who had a fire extinguisher discharged into his rectum, and another who had his genitals electroshocked.

Dr. Edwards chose to share these deeply dehumanizing news articles about the inhuman gang rape of a detainee, and she chose to post a story (NBC) that again centered Israel. This selective sharing of information further highlights her bias and lack of commitment to impartial human rights advocacy.

A Call for Accountability

The international community must hold Dr. Edwards accountable for her profound failures. Her actions have not only undermined the credibility of her office but have also inflicted additional harm on the victims she was appointed to protect. The UN Human Rights Council must urgently review her conduct and take appropriate measures to ensure that the principles of justice, impartiality, and empathy are upheld.

UnMuseMe on X: Dr. Edwards, your tenure as the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture has highlighted a disturbing departure from the core values of human rights advocacy. Your selective empathy, procedural rhetoric, and failure to demand independent investigations are a betrayal to the very victims you are supposed to serve. The world is watching, and it demands accountability.

Key Quotes from Dr. Edwards’ Letter:

“I have received interim oral reports and continue to push for a formal reply.”

“I have received information on the inhumane treatment of men, women, and children.”

“I wish to express my sincere condolences to the Government of Israel, as well as the relatives and friends of all those who lost their lives or were injured.”

“I remain concerned about the more than 100 hostages still being held, and who are unaccounted for.”

“I urge that all necessary interim measures be taken to halt the alleged violations and prevent any similar violations.”

“I stand ready to support your Excellency’s Government’s efforts to make this possible, and I remain available to complement them, as may be appropriate, in a consultative manner with all relevant authorities, for the purpose of strengthening human rights protection for all.”

These statements exemplify Dr. Edwards’ procedural approach and lack of strong, empathetic advocacy for Palestinian victims. Her reliance on Israel’s internal investigations and failure to address the broader context of systemic abuses, use of sexual violence as torture, and occupation highlight a disturbing level of bias and negligence.

Conclusion

The actions and statements of Dr. Alice J. Edwards as the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture represent a staggering betrayal of the very principles she was appointed to uphold. Her selective empathy, reliance on biased investigations, and failure to robustly advocate for Palestinian victims are not just lapses in judgment—they are profound ethical failings that call into question her suitability for this crucial role.

Dr. Edwards' choice to publish her letter to Israel 11 weeks after it was written, presenting it as a recent communication, is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and obscure her lack of timely action. This deceptive behavior is not only unprofessional but also undermines the trust placed in her office by victims of torture and the international community. Her reference to outdated reports further highlights her disingenuous approach to addressing the severe and ongoing human rights abuses faced by Palestinians.

The grotesque decision to share articles from Israeli news outlets that use dehumanizing language to describe the inhuman gang rape of a Palestinian detainee is beyond comprehension. By choosing to amplify these vile narratives, Dr. Edwards has shown a disturbing disregard for the dignity and suffering of Palestinian victims. The articles she shared minimize the horrific abuse and shift the focus away from the perpetrators' accountability, effectively legitimizing the violence and cruelty inflicted upon these detainees.

Biased News

Moreover, Dr. Edwards' pattern of centering Israel's narrative while sidelining the voices of Palestinian victims reveals a blatant bias that is antithetical to her mandate. Her expressions of condolences to Israel, while failing to address the specific and systemic abuses faced by Palestinians, are a stark reminder of her selective empathy. This double standard in her advocacy efforts undermines the credibility of her office and perpetuates the marginalization and suffering of Palestinian victims.

Dr. Edwards' complicity in human rights violations is further evidenced by her failure to demand immediate, independent investigations into allegations of torture and sexual violence. Her bureaucratic language and procedural focus dilute the urgency and gravity of the situation, betraying a disturbing level of complacency. By not insisting on independent investigations, Dr. Edwards allows for potential whitewashing of abuses, further denying justice to the victims she is supposed to protect.

The international community must not turn a blind eye to these egregious failings. Dr. Edwards' actions—or lack thereof—constitute a grave injustice to the victims of torture and inhumane treatment. Her selective empathy, procedural rhetoric, and biased framing of the situation serve to legitimize the actions of the perpetrators rather than holding them accountable. This is particularly vile given her role as a Special Rapporteur, which is supposed to be a beacon of hope and justice for victims worldwide.

A comprehensive report on Dr. Edwards' bias and her failure to formally demand an independent, impartial investigation was published and submitted to the UN. Despite the gravity of the findings and the detailed documentation of her misconduct, there has been zero response or acknowledgment from the United Nations. This silence from the UN further exacerbates the sense of injustice felt by the victims and undermines the credibility of the institution tasked with upholding human rights.

The UN Human Rights Council must urgently review Dr. Edwards' conduct and take appropriate measures to ensure that the principles of justice, impartiality, and empathy are upheld. Dr. Edwards, your tenure as the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture has been a profound failure. Your actions have not only undermined the credibility of your office but have also inflicted additional harm on the victims you were appointed to protect. The world is watching, and it demands accountability.

The time for half-measures and procedural platitudes is over. The international community must hold Dr. Edwards accountable for her profound ethical failings and ensure that the victims of torture and inhumane treatment receive the justice and recognition they deserve. It is imperative that a new Special Rapporteur be appointed—someone who will genuinely uphold the principles of human rights advocacy, demand independent investigations, and advocate tirelessly for all victims, regardless of their nationality or political context.

The credibility of the UN's commitment to human rights is at stake. The world cannot afford to allow Dr. Edwards' failures to go unaddressed. The victims of torture and inhumane treatment deserve a champion, not an enabler of their oppressors. Dr. Edwards, your tenure must be brought to an end, and the international community must reaffirm its commitment to justice and human rights.