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i exist in a room full of skeletons and no one wants to enter bones crowd close in quiet rows alone a room of ghosts of silent hosts where breath feels thin and absence grows rib hymn dim within echo marrow shallow hollow they built the door then blamed me for living behind it hinges sing blame like a lullaby lock clicks sick thick with why air is chalk-thick dust of what was said and what was done and what was filed away as nothing happened tongue numb from swallowing ruin unproofed roof testimony leaking through i did not choose this archive room it chose my breath to mark the debt hush hush bones hum low count slow truths grow where none go ink sinks in skin thin ledger within ribs stacked like accusations, jawbones frozen mid-sentence finger bones still pointing at a past everyone rehearses forgetting teeth keep secrets pressed in their sockets names degrade to dust from records never opened no pockets here only what remains tagged in dust and numbered pains what flakes away is not disguise but failure where the record lies call nothing lost persists what won’t go will always show each skeleton a story sealed, a truth no living hand will yield waiting echoing never answered time is hollow fear has anchored clock knock mock time stopped breath debt kept never slept i didn’t collect them i inherited silence passed down like marrow debt a lineage of don’t say it yet sometimes they rattle when i breathe not haunting evidence shifting every time i try to stand spine line fine fracture factor weight waits in the wake of after i wrote the bones until they wrote me back each line a fracture each word a track no shelf remained no careful divide the room stood up and moved inside visitors hover threshold smile tight carefully painfully memory rattling evidence settling into sound bone known alone eyes skimming the floor like the truth might bite polite fright dressed in light they hover they cover they never step inside flagged excess filed under intensity threshold exceeded subject noted as acute call this room anything but what it is language rename the pain to make it vanish record ledger a place where denial comes to die and somehow never does rot not forgot caught in the record’s throat buried alive in the alibi of what it was if ghosts must hum where truth was banned then let them sing i understand i sit among what once was warm now only shapes of former form a chair a stare that won’t hold shape no one just the outline left just me and bones and stagnant air prayer rare repair nothing left but the wear i persist here i resist here i insist here i exist here now when i speak the hinges breathe something older speaks beneath among the remains of every version of me that learned too late that survival leaves a body behind mind unwind alive but archived in aftertime s.e.legaie 24|apr|2026