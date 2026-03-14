I need you right now.

We are $229 away from losing our rooms in this moment. The front desk is waiting. I have been holding this together for over 24 hours and I am asking you, from the bottom of everything I have left, to please help us stay housed today.

Every dollar matters. Right now.

Chuffed Campaign: https://chuffed.org/project/5-days-to-displacement-help-us-survive-system-abandonment

CashApp: $StoryleGaie

Venmo: @Subversiva

Square: https://square.link/u/35h59ZAD

PayPal: http://paypal.com/ncp/payment/5S925DTHQ3B9Q

Please share this if you cannot give. Someone in your network can help us right now.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​