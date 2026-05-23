The USAID conversation is trapped inside an imperial false binary, and neither side is willing to name the architecture underneath it.

Yes, USAID built real operational infrastructure. Disease surveillance systems. PPE distribution chains. Laboratory coordination. Emergency response networks. Trained personnel. Communities in the DRC, Uganda, and across the Global South are feeling the collapse of those systems right now in immediate, material ways. People will die from the withdrawal of resources that should never have been controlled by Washington in the first place.

But empire loves dependency dressed as benevolence.

USAID was never simply “aid.” It functioned as a geopolitical instrument of US soft power, economic penetration, and governance management. The model was structurally designed to keep formerly colonized nations reliant on external funding streams, foreign NGOs, Western expertise, and donor-controlled priorities. Not accidentally. Intentionally.

Decades of USAID intervention often hollowed out sovereign public infrastructure by creating parallel systems that answered upward to donors instead of outward to the people living there. Funding circulated back into US contractors, consulting firms, universities, and nonprofit industries. Technical authority remained concentrated in American institutions. Even the language of “capacity building” assumed the Global South existed as permanently unfinished, waiting for imperial supervision.

So when people say, “we dismantled the thing keeping the world safe,” they are naming a real and immediate violence. But they are refusing to ask why, after generations of Western humanitarian presence, hospitals in northeastern Congo still face catastrophic shortages in infection control, staffing, electricity, medicine, and autonomous infrastructure.

That contradiction is the indictment.

The abrupt withdrawal of aid produces preventable death. And the aid architecture itself helped produce the conditions of fragility, extraction, and dependency that make outbreaks so devastating to begin with.

What was needed was never permanent humanitarian management by the United States. What was needed was reparative investment in sovereign, community-governed, anti-colonial public health systems fully owned by the people they serve. Infrastructure that cannot be turned off whenever an empire shifts priorities, loses interest, or weaponizes funding.

People are dying now not because empire disappeared, but because empire refused to build anything it could not control.