Marginalia Subversiva

Marginalia Subversiva

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Bruce Maltby's avatar
Bruce Maltby
10h

As always Ember you show the loosely sewn sutures of the US for what they are, that pretend to have been to mend the patient but are just there as a control so the patient country never recovers and just cycles from one injury to another.

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Harlow Lombard's avatar
Harlow Lombard
10h

Spot on 🎯

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