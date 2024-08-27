"Photography is a way of seeing the world through new eyes, especially when the world tries to take that vision away." -Story Ember leGaïe

Meet Diaa

Diaa Al-Odaini, a 15-year-old from Deir al-Balah in Gaza, has always dreamed of capturing the world through the lens of a camera. Despite the unimaginable tragedy of losing both his arms in an Israeli airstrike, Diaa’s passion for photography remains undiminished. He is one of tens of thousands of Palestinian children who have suffered the loss of their limbs as a result of the ongoing Israeli occupation and the devastating airstrikes in Gaza. Yet, amidst this unimaginable hardship, Diaa holds onto hope—hope that he can still pursue his passion with the aid of prosthetics.

Diaa al-Odaini, Deir al-Balah in Gaza

Announcement

As a fine art photographer myself, I have been deeply inspired by Diaa’s resilience and unwavering dedication to his craft. Moved by his story, I am embarking on a mission to create a prosthetic arm system specifically designed to empower Diaa to follow his dream. This prosthetic, crafted with care and precision, is meant exclusively for Diaa. I want to emphasize that no one, other than those directly involved in its creation for Diaa, has permission to use, reproduce, or distribute any part of the design, firmware, or documentation associated with this project, without explicit permission. This work is for Diaa, and Diaa alone, and I am committed to seeing it through with the respect and integrity his story deserves.

Model Name: Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System

Model Description:

Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System is an advanced and fully integrated prosthetic solution, specifically engineered to help Diaa Al-Odaini, a 15-year-old aspiring photographer from Deir Al-Balah, fulfill his dream of capturing the world through photography. This innovative prosthetic arm system combines cutting-edge technology, precision engineering, and ergonomic design to restore the ability to engage in professional-level photography, empowering Diaa to overcome the immense challenges he faces after losing both arms in an air strike.

The Diaa 15 system is tailored not only to meet the specific physical needs of a young photographer but also to inspire and enable creativity and expression. This system offers the precision, stability, and control necessary for capturing stunning images, all while being adaptable to the evolving needs of a growing teenager.

Key Features of Diaa 15:

Precision Engineering: High-Torque Actuation: Equipped with brushless DC motors and planetary gearheads, Diaa 15 offers the precise movements required for accurate camera positioning and adjustments.

Multi-Degree Motion: With 7 degrees of freedom, the arm mimics natural human movements, enabling versatile camera handling from various angles and positions. Advanced Stability: Integrated Gyroscopic Stabilizers: Built-in stabilization technology minimizes vibrations, ensuring clear, sharp images even during long exposure shots.

Responsive Haptic Feedback: Provides real-time tactile responses, helping Diaa control the camera with a high degree of accuracy and feel. Ergonomic and Lightweight Design: Materials: Constructed from titanium alloy and carbon fiber composites, the arm is both robust and lightweight, reducing fatigue during extended use.

Customizable Grip: The silicone rubber grip can securely hold various camera models and is designed for quick-release, facilitating easy transitions between different equipment. User-Friendly Control: Intuitive Interface: The Diaa 15 system features a mobile app for easy customization and real-time monitoring, along with an onboard OLED display for quick access to essential information.

Adaptable Settings: The system allows for personalized adjustments in motor speed, grip strength, and feedback intensity, catering to Diaa’s unique preferences and needs. Long-Lasting Power: High-Capacity Battery: Powered by a 4000 mAh lithium-polymer battery, Diaa 15 delivers up to 8 hours of continuous operation, supporting full-day photography sessions.

Energy Efficiency: The system is designed to optimize power usage, ensuring that the battery life is extended as much as possible during active use. Modular and Future-Proof: Growth-Adaptive: The modular design of Diaa 15 allows for easy upgrades and modifications as Diaa grows, ensuring the prosthetic continues to meet his needs over time.

Weather-Resistant Construction: Sealed joints and durable coatings protect the system from environmental factors, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor photography.

Comprehensive Technical Data Summary:

Structure: Titanium Alloy (Grade 5) and Carbon Fiber Composite

Actuators: Brushless DC Motors with Planetary Gearheads

Degrees of Freedom: 7 DOF (Shoulder: 3, Elbow: 1, Wrist: 3)

Control Unit: ARM Cortex-M4 Microcontroller with PID and Adaptive Control Algorithms

Power Supply: 4000 mAh Li-Po Battery with Integrated Battery Management System (BMS)

Total Weight: Approximately 1.5 kg

User Interface: Mobile Application (iOS/Android) and Onboard OLED Display

Feedback Mechanisms: Advanced Haptic Feedback System

Grip System: Adjustable Silicone Grip with Quick-Release Mechanism

Call for Development:

I an actively seeking skilled engineers, prosthetics experts, and innovators to bring Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm Systemto life. This project is a unique opportunity to make a profound difference in the life of Diaa Al-Odaini, a young boy who, despite unimaginable adversity, still dreams of becoming a photographer.

The development of Diaa 15 will require a multidisciplinary approach, combining mechanical design, advanced robotics, and human-centered design. The goal is to create a prosthetic system that not only restores functionality but also empowers Diaa to pursue his passion for photography with confidence and precision.

Additional Considerations:

Prototyping and Costs: Budgeting: A detailed budget needs to be established, covering material costs, manufacturing, testing, and iterative development. This includes high-quality materials like titanium and advanced components such as precision actuators.

Prototyping: The initial phase will involve rapid prototyping using 3D printing for fit and ergonomics, followed by the production of final components using CNC machining and injection molding. Training and Support: User Training: Diaa will require comprehensive training to adapt to the prosthetic system, including physical therapy to build strength and coordination, and specific training in using the prosthetic for photography.

Ongoing Support: Establishing a local support network in Palestine is crucial for ongoing maintenance, adjustments, and any necessary repairs. Cultural Sensitivity: Design Considerations: The design and deployment of Diaa 15 should be sensitive to Diaa’s cultural and personal background, ensuring that the system is both functional and culturally appropriate.

Language and Accessibility: The user interface should be available in Arabic and designed to be intuitive for someone with Diaa's background. Sustainability and Longevity: Long-Term Maintenance: Consideration for the long-term availability of parts and the ease of servicing the prosthetic is critical. Partnering with local organizations to ensure Diaa has access to ongoing support will be vital.

Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System represents a blend of compassion, innovation, and engineering excellence, crafted to help Diaa reclaim his dreams and share his unique perspective through photography. We invite experts and organizations who are passionate about this cause to contribute their skills and resources to make this vision a reality.

Technical Data and Prototype Specifications for Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System

Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System is an advanced prosthetic device specifically designed to enable a 15-year-old aspiring photographer, Diaa Al-Odaini, to pursue his dream of capturing the world through photography. This prosthetic arm system is engineered to combine precision, stability, and ergonomic design, offering Diaa the capability to operate a camera with professional-level control. The following sections provide a detailed breakdown of the technical specifications and the prototype design process for the Diaa 15 system.

1. Mechanical Specifications

1.1 Structural Design and Material Selection

Main Structural Components

Material: Titanium Alloy (Grade 5, Ti-6Al-4V) Density: 4.43 g/cm³ Young’s Modulus: 110 GPa, ensuring the arm can withstand substantial forces without significant deformation. Ultimate Tensile Strength: 900 MPa, providing a high safety margin against mechanical failure under load. Yield Strength: 860 MPa Elongation at Break: 14%, which allows for some flexibility under stress without fracture.



Titanium alloy is chosen for the main structural components of the prosthetic arm, including the upper arm, elbow, and shoulder joints. These parts are designed to bear the primary loads during use, such as holding and maneuvering a camera. Titanium's excellent strength-to-weight ratio makes it ideal for ensuring durability while keeping the prosthetic light enough for daily use.

Carbon Fiber Composite

Material: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Density: 1.6 g/cm³ Young’s Modulus: 70-90 GPa, depending on the layup orientation. Tensile Strength: 600-700 MPa for woven carbon fiber, providing lightweight strength. Fatigue Performance: Excellent, suitable for components that endure repetitive stress.



Carbon fiber composite is used for the forearm section and housings, where reducing weight is critical. This material also allows for complex shapes, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics. The high strength and low weight of CFRP make it particularly suitable for parts that require both stiffness and minimal mass, ensuring that the prosthetic remains agile and responsive.

Joints and Bearings

Bearings: Angular contact ball bearings made from AISI 440C stainless steel Dynamic Load Capacity: Up to 20 kN for shoulder joints. Material Properties: High corrosion resistance and mechanical strength.



These bearings are crucial for the joints, providing smooth motion with minimal friction and ensuring the longevity of the system even under repeated use. The choice of angular contact ball bearings is specifically due to their ability to handle both radial and axial loads, which are common in the multi-directional movements required by the prosthetic.

Grip Mechanism

Material: High-Friction Silicone Rubber Hardness: 60 Shore A, balancing flexibility with secure grip strength. Coefficient of Friction: 1.5 against metal surfaces, ensuring the camera does not slip.



The grip mechanism is designed to accommodate a range of camera sizes, with an adjustable clamping system and a quick-release feature for rapid equipment changes. The grip can securely hold camera bodies ranging from 60 mm to 120 mm in width, with a clamping force applied by a linear actuator capable of exerting up to 50 N. The use of high-friction silicone rubber ensures a strong, non-slip grip while being gentle enough not to damage the camera's surface.

1.2 Actuation and Joint Mechanics

Actuators

Type: Brushless DC (BLDC) Motors with Planetary Gearheads Shoulder Joint Torque: 15 Nm Elbow Joint Torque: 10 Nm Wrist Joint Torque: 5 Nm Maximum Speed: 60 rpm Encoder Resolution: 1024 CPR (Counts Per Revolution) for precise control.



The actuators are designed to offer high torque with low weight, making them ideal for the fine movements required in photography. The planetary gearheads provide the necessary torque amplification while maintaining compactness and minimizing backlash. These motors ensure that Diaa can achieve smooth and controlled movements, essential for precise camera work.

Joint Mechanisms and Degrees of Freedom (DOF)

Shoulder Joint: Degrees of Freedom: 3 (Rotation, Flexion/Extension, Abduction/Adduction) Mechanism: Rotary actuators combined with a gimbal mechanism allow for a full range of shoulder motion, with a slip-ring assembly to manage cabling.

Elbow Joint: Degrees of Freedom: 1 (Flexion/Extension) Mechanism: Direct drive with integrated feedback for precise control. The actuator is positioned to minimize bulk and maintain a natural arm profile.

Wrist Joint: Degrees of Freedom: 3 (Rotation, Flexion/Extension, Radial/Ulnar Deviation) Mechanism: Compact actuators paired with harmonic drives, providing fine control with minimal backlash.



The wrist joint offers the flexibility needed to position the camera accurately in any direction, simulating the complex movements of a human wrist. The combination of multiple degrees of freedom across the joints ensures that Diaa can achieve a wide range of camera angles and positions with ease, vital for dynamic and creative photography.

1.3 Surface Treatments and Biocompatibility

Surface Coatings

Anodizing: Titanium components are anodized to enhance surface hardness, offering better wear resistance and protection against corrosion.

Ceramic Coating: Applied to high-wear areas like gears and joints, reducing friction and extending the lifespan of the components.

These treatments are critical for ensuring the durability and longevity of the prosthetic, particularly in the moving parts and joints that experience constant use and friction. Anodizing also improves the aesthetic appeal of the titanium parts, giving them a more refined finish.

Biocompatibility

Contact Materials: All materials that come into direct contact with Diaa’s skin, such as straps and padding, are made from hypoallergenic and biocompatible materials, preventing irritation and ensuring comfort during extended use.

Ensuring that all materials are biocompatible is essential for long-term use, as the prosthetic will be worn for extended periods. The use of hypoallergenic materials helps prevent skin irritation, while the focus on comfort ensures that Diaa can wear the prosthetic for long photography sessions without discomfort.

2. Electrical Specifications

2.1 Power Supply

Battery Specifications

Type: Lithium-Polymer (Li-Po) Battery Capacity: 4000 mAh Voltage: 14.8V Weight: 350 g Run Time: Up to 8 hours of continuous operation under typical load conditions. Charging Time: 2-3 hours using a standard Li-Po charger.



The battery is selected for its high energy density and lightweight, providing sufficient power for a full day of photography activities. The battery is integrated into the forearm section to optimize balance and reduce strain. This design choice ensures that the weight distribution of the prosthetic remains comfortable for Diaa, even during extended use.

Battery Management System (BMS)

Functions: Overcharge/Overdischarge Protection: Prevents damage to the battery, ensuring long-term reliability. Thermal Management: Monitors and controls the temperature to prevent overheating. State of Charge (SoC) Estimation: Real-time monitoring of battery life, displayed on the onboard OLED screen and the mobile app.



The BMS is crucial for maintaining the health and safety of the battery, ensuring that it operates within safe parameters and provides reliable power throughout the day.

2.2 Control System

Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

Processor: ARM Cortex-M4 Clock Speed: 168 MHz Memory: 256 KB Flash, 64 KB SRAM I/O Pins: 48 digital I/O pins for interfacing with actuators, sensors, and external devices. Communication: Integrated Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for wireless communication, and CAN Bus for internal system communication.



The MCU manages all real-time control tasks, including motor control, sensor data processing, and user interface operations. The BLE module allows for easy connectivity with external devices like smartphones or tablets for configuration and monitoring, ensuring that Diaa can make adjustments on the fly and receive real-time feedback.

Motor Drivers

Specifications: Dual-channel motor drivers capable of delivering up to 5A per channel, with PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) control for precise speed and torque management.

Current Sensing: Integrated into the drivers to monitor motor performance and prevent overloading.

The motor drivers play a critical role in ensuring that the motors operate smoothly and efficiently, with precise control over speed and torque. The inclusion of current sensing helps protect the system from potential damage due to overloads, ensuring reliability.

2.3 Sensors and Feedback Mechanisms

Position Sensors

Type: Hall-effect sensors integrated into the motors. Resolution: 0.1° accuracy, essential for precise camera positioning.



These sensors are critical for providing the high level of precision needed in photography, ensuring that Diaa can position the camera exactly as required.

Force Sensors

Type: Strain gauges embedded in the grip mechanism. Sensitivity: Detects forces as low as 0.5 N, ensuring gentle handling of the camera.



Force sensors ensure that the grip applies just the right amount of pressure, preventing damage to delicate equipment while maintaining a secure hold.

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Specifications: 9-axis IMU (accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer) for detecting the arm’s orientation and movements. Data Usage: Provides real-time feedback for stabilizing the camera and adjusting the prosthetic’s movement.



The IMU is essential for stabilizing the camera, particularly in dynamic shooting environments. By providing real-time data on the arm's orientation and movement, the system can make continuous adjustments to keep the camera steady.

3. Software and Control Systems

3.1 Control Algorithms

PID Control

Algorithm: Proportional-Integral-Derivative (PID) control is employed for each motor, ensuring smooth and accurate movements by adjusting the output based on the desired and actual positions.

Tuning: The PID constants (Kp, Ki, Kd) are tuned based on the dynamic characteristics of the arm’s joints, minimizing overshoot and optimizing response times.

PID control is a standard in precise control systems, providing the fine-tuned adjustments needed for smooth operation in real-time.

Adaptive Control

Learning System: An adaptive algorithm monitors Diaa’s movement patterns, adjusting control parameters over time to better suit his specific needs and preferences.

Benefits: This system helps improve accuracy and ease of use as Diaa becomes more accustomed to the prosthetic.

Adaptive control adds a layer of intelligence to the system, enabling it to learn from Diaa’s usage patterns and adapt accordingly, making the prosthetic more intuitive over time.

Haptic Feedback Control

Integration: The haptic feedback system is integrated with the control algorithms to provide tactile feedback, simulating the feel of interacting with physical objects. This enhances control accuracy by giving Diaa a sensory connection to the prosthetic’s movements.

Haptic feedback adds a crucial sensory dimension to the prosthetic, allowing Diaa to feel his interactions with the camera and surroundings, improving the overall control and experience.

3.2 User Interface

Mobile Application

Platforms: Available on both iOS and Android.

Features: Real-Time Monitoring: Displays battery status, motor performance, and sensor data. Customization: Allows Diaa to adjust settings like motor speed, grip force, and haptic feedback intensity. User Profiles: Supports multiple profiles, enabling customized settings for different photography scenarios.



The mobile app provides a user-friendly interface for Diaa to monitor and adjust the prosthetic’s settings in real-time, ensuring that it can be easily tailored to different photographic tasks.

Onboard OLED Display

Size: 1.5-inch screen integrated into the forearm section.

Displayed Information: Battery life, connection status, operation mode (e.g., manual, auto-stabilization), and alerts.

Control Interface: Tactile buttons near the display allow for easy navigation and setting adjustments.

The onboard display provides quick access to essential information, allowing Diaa to stay informed about the system's status at a glance.

4. Prototype Development and Testing

4.1 Mechanical Prototyping

CAD Design

Software: SolidWorks or Autodesk Fusion 360 will be used for detailed CAD modeling of all components. The focus will be on achieving high precision in parts and ensuring ease of assembly. Modular Design: The prosthetic arm is designed in modules (upper arm, forearm, wrist) to facilitate easy assembly, maintenance, and part replacement.



The use of modular design ensures that each part of the prosthetic can be easily replaced or upgraded as needed, enhancing the system's longevity and adaptability.

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

Simulated Conditions: FEA will be used to simulate the stresses and strains on the arm components under different load conditions, including static loading (e.g., holding a camera for long periods) and dynamic loading (e.g., sudden movements during photography).

FEA helps ensure that the design will withstand real-world forces and conditions, reducing the risk of failure and ensuring that the prosthetic will perform reliably in various scenarios.

3D Printing

Prototyping Materials: Initial prototypes of non-load-bearing components will be 3D printed using materials like nylon or PLA to evaluate fit, ergonomics, and basic functionality before moving to final materials.

3D printing allows for rapid prototyping and iteration, enabling the design to be refined quickly based on feedback and testing.

4.2 Electrical and Control Integration

Circuit Design and PCB Layout

Custom PCB: A custom printed circuit board (PCB) will be designed to integrate the microcontroller, motor drivers, sensors, and communication modules. Layout Considerations: The PCB will be designed to minimize size and weight while ensuring robust electrical connections.



A custom PCB ensures that all components are optimally placed for performance and reliability, with careful consideration given to minimizing the overall footprint and weight of the prosthetic.

Firmware Development

Real-Time Processing: Firmware will be developed for the microcontroller to manage real-time control, sensor data processing, and communication with the user interface, prioritizing control tasks to ensure smooth and responsive operation.

The firmware is the backbone of the prosthetic's functionality, ensuring that all components work together seamlessly and efficiently.

System Integration

Bench Testing: Initial testing of individual components will be conducted on a bench setup to validate functionality before full system integration. Parameters Tested: Motor response times, sensor accuracy, and communication reliability.



Bench testing is critical for verifying the functionality of each component before they are integrated into the complete system, ensuring that any issues are identified and resolved early in the development process.

4.3 Iterative Testing and Refinement

User Testing

Field Testing: The prototype will be tested by professional photographers in various scenarios, such as portrait photography, wildlife photography, and studio settings. Feedback Collection: Focus will be on usability, comfort, precision, and overall user satisfaction.



User testing in real-world environments is essential for gathering feedback on the prosthetic's performance, allowing the design to be refined based on actual user experiences.

Iterative Refinement

Design Adjustments: Based on user feedback, iterative improvements will be made to the design, potentially including changes to the control algorithms, grip mechanism, or overall ergonomics. Performance Metrics: Metrics such as response time, user comfort, and battery endurance will be tracked to ensure continuous enhancement.



The iterative refinement process ensures that the final design meets all user needs and performs at the highest level, with continuous improvements based on real-world feedback.

5. Manufacturing Considerations

5.1 Material Sourcing

Titanium Alloy

Sourced from suppliers certified for aerospace or medical-grade materials to ensure consistency in mechanical properties.

Carbon Fiber Composites

Sourced from high-performance composite suppliers, with the option for custom layups to optimize strength in specific directions.

Silicone Rubber

Custom-molded to ensure consistent grip performance, with options for different hardness levels based on user preferences.

Ensuring that all materials are sourced from reputable suppliers is crucial for maintaining the quality and reliability of the prosthetic.

5.2 Manufacturing Techniques

CNC Machining

Titanium Components: CNC machining will be used to manufacture titanium components with high precision and tight tolerances. Multi-Axis Machining: 5-axis CNC machines will be used for complex parts like the shoulder and elbow joints to achieve the necessary geometries and surface finishes.



CNC machining ensures that the titanium components are manufactured with the highest precision, essential for maintaining the structural integrity of the prosthetic.

Injection Molding

Grip and Non-Structural Parts: Injection molding will be used for producing silicone rubber grips and other high-volume plastic parts, ensuring high consistency and surface quality. Tooling: High-precision molds will be created to maintain exact dimensions and repeatability.



Injection molding is ideal for producing the silicone grips, ensuring consistent quality across all units.

Laser Cutting

Carbon Fiber Components: Laser cutting will be employed to cut carbon fiber sheets to precise shapes, ensuring clean edges and minimal material wastage.

Laser cutting allows for precise shaping of the carbon fiber components, critical for maintaining the lightweight and aerodynamic design of the prosthetic.

5.3 Quality Control

Dimensional Verification

Each component will undergo verification using coordinate measuring machines (CMM) to ensure adherence to specified tolerances.

Material Testing

Key components will be subjected to hardness testing, tensile testing, and fatigue testing to verify they meet mechanical specifications.

Functional Testing

Fully assembled prototypes will undergo operational testing to verify performance under simulated conditions, including load testing of joints, battery life evaluation, and sensor accuracy.

Quality control is essential for ensuring that the prosthetic meets all specified requirements and performs reliably under all expected conditions.

6. Documentation and Compliance

6.1 Technical Documentation

Assembly Instructions

Comprehensive manuals with step-by-step assembly instructions, including detailed diagrams and required tools.

Maintenance Guide

A guide detailing routine maintenance tasks such as battery replacement, lubrication of joints, and sensor recalibration.

Troubleshooting Guide

Covers common issues, diagnostic procedures, and potential solutions.

Detailed technical documentation ensures that users and technicians can easily assemble, maintain, and troubleshoot the prosthetic.

6.2 Compliance and Certification

ISO 13485 Compliance

Designed to meet ISO 13485 standards for medical devices, ensuring safety and quality throughout the product lifecycle.

CE Marking

The prosthetic will comply with CE marking requirements, including electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility, and other relevant regulations.

Biocompatibility Testing

Materials that contact the user’s skin will undergo ISO 10993 biocompatibility testing to ensure they are safe for prolonged use.

Compliance with relevant standards and certifications ensures that the prosthetic meets all necessary safety and regulatory requirements.

Conclusion

Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System is a meticulously designed and engineered solution that combines state-of-the-art technology, precision control, and ergonomic comfort to empower Diaa Al-Odaini to pursue his passion for photography. Each component of the system has been carefully selected and specified to ensure that the final product not only meets the technical requirements but also enhances Diaa’s quality of life and ability to express himself creatively.

The next steps involve detailed CAD modeling, sourcing materials, and initiating the iterative prototyping process. This project requires collaboration across disciplines, with a focus on delivering a functional, durable, and user-friendly prosthetic system that will enable Diaa to realize his dream of becoming a photographer.

Firmware Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System

Starter code for the firmware of the Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System involves setting up the microcontroller to control the motors, read sensor data, and communicate with external devices like a mobile app.Below is an outline and some example starter code for these tasks, written in C, which is commonly used for embedded systems programming.

1. Microcontroller Setup (ARM Cortex-M4)

This section sets up the microcontroller’s clock, initializes the GPIO pins, and configures the communication protocols (e.g., I2C, SPI, UART).

#include "stm32f4xx.h" // Define pins and peripherals #define MOTOR_PWM_PIN GPIO_PIN_8 #define MOTOR_PWM_PORT GPIOA #define HALL_SENSOR_PIN GPIO_PIN_0 #define HALL_SENSOR_PORT GPIOB #define I2C_SCL_PIN GPIO_PIN_6 #define I2C_SDA_PIN GPIO_PIN_7 #define I2C_PORT GPIOB void SystemClock_Config(void); void GPIO_Init(void); void I2C_Init(void); void UART_Init(void); int main(void) { HAL_Init(); // Initialize the Hardware Abstraction Layer SystemClock_Config(); // Configure the system clock GPIO_Init(); // Initialize GPIO pins I2C_Init(); // Initialize I2C communication UART_Init(); // Initialize UART communication while (1) { // Main loop } } void SystemClock_Config(void) { // Configure the system clock here, using HAL functions } void GPIO_Init(void) { __HAL_RCC_GPIOA_CLK_ENABLE(); __HAL_RCC_GPIOB_CLK_ENABLE(); GPIO_InitTypeDef GPIO_InitStruct = {0}; // Initialize Motor PWM pin GPIO_InitStruct.Pin = MOTOR_PWM_PIN; GPIO_InitStruct.Mode = GPIO_MODE_AF_PP; GPIO_InitStruct.Pull = GPIO_NOPULL; GPIO_InitStruct.Speed = GPIO_SPEED_FREQ_HIGH; GPIO_InitStruct.Alternate = GPIO_AF1_TIM1; HAL_GPIO_Init(MOTOR_PWM_PORT, &GPIO_InitStruct); // Initialize Hall Sensor pin GPIO_InitStruct.Pin = HALL_SENSOR_PIN; GPIO_InitStruct.Mode = GPIO_MODE_INPUT; GPIO_InitStruct.Pull = GPIO_NOPULL; HAL_GPIO_Init(HALL_SENSOR_PORT, &GPIO_InitStruct); } void I2C_Init(void) { __HAL_RCC_I2C1_CLK_ENABLE(); I2C_HandleTypeDef hi2c1; hi2c1.Instance = I2C1; hi2c1.Init.ClockSpeed = 100000; hi2c1.Init.DutyCycle = I2C_DUTYCYCLE_2; hi2c1.Init.OwnAddress1 = 0; hi2c1.Init.AddressingMode = I2C_ADDRESSINGMODE_7BIT; hi2c1.Init.DualAddressMode = I2C_DUALADDRESS_DISABLE; hi2c1.Init.GeneralCallMode = I2C_GENERALCALL_DISABLE; hi2c1.Init.NoStretchMode = I2C_NOSTRETCH_DISABLE; HAL_I2C_Init(&hi2c1); } void UART_Init(void) { __HAL_RCC_USART1_CLK_ENABLE(); UART_HandleTypeDef huart1; huart1.Instance = USART1; huart1.Init.BaudRate = 9600; huart1.Init.WordLength = UART_WORDLENGTH_8B; huart1.Init.StopBits = UART_STOPBITS_1; huart1.Init.Parity = UART_PARITY_NONE; huart1.Init.Mode = UART_MODE_TX_RX; huart1.Init.HwFlowCtl = UART_HWCONTROL_NONE; huart1.Init.OverSampling = UART_OVERSAMPLING_16; HAL_UART_Init(&huart1); }

2. Motor Control (PWM)

This code sets up PWM to control the speed and direction of the brushless DC motors.

#include "stm32f4xx_hal.h" void PWM_Init(void); void Set_Motor_Speed(uint16_t speed); int main(void) { HAL_Init(); SystemClock_Config(); GPIO_Init(); PWM_Init(); while (1) { Set_Motor_Speed(1000); // Set PWM to 50% duty cycle (assuming max value is 2000) HAL_Delay(1000); Set_Motor_Speed(2000); // Set PWM to 100% duty cycle HAL_Delay(1000); } } void PWM_Init(void) { __HAL_RCC_TIM1_CLK_ENABLE(); TIM_HandleTypeDef htim1; TIM_OC_InitTypeDef sConfigOC = {0}; htim1.Instance = TIM1; htim1.Init.Prescaler = 84-1; htim1.Init.CounterMode = TIM_COUNTERMODE_UP; htim1.Init.Period = 2000-1; // Set period for 20kHz PWM frequency htim1.Init.ClockDivision = TIM_CLOCKDIVISION_DIV1; htim1.Init.RepetitionCounter = 0; HAL_TIM_PWM_Init(&htim1); sConfigOC.OCMode = TIM_OCMODE_PWM1; sConfigOC.Pulse = 1000; // Start with 50% duty cycle sConfigOC.OCPolarity = TIM_OCPOLARITY_HIGH; sConfigOC.OCFastMode = TIM_OCFAST_DISABLE; HAL_TIM_PWM_ConfigChannel(&htim1, &sConfigOC, TIM_CHANNEL_1); HAL_TIM_PWM_Start(&htim1, TIM_CHANNEL_1); } void Set_Motor_Speed(uint16_t speed) { __HAL_TIM_SET_COMPARE(&htim1, TIM_CHANNEL_1, speed); }

3. Sensor Data Reading

This section includes code for reading data from sensors such as Hall-effect sensors for position and force sensors (strain gauges).

#include "stm32f4xx_hal.h" uint16_t Read_Hall_Sensor(void); uint16_t Read_Force_Sensor(void); int main(void) { HAL_Init(); SystemClock_Config(); GPIO_Init(); I2C_Init(); while (1) { uint16_t hallValue = Read_Hall_Sensor(); uint16_t forceValue = Read_Force_Sensor(); HAL_Delay(100); // Small delay for next reading } } uint16_t Read_Hall_Sensor(void) { // Assuming direct GPIO reading for Hall-effect sensor return HAL_GPIO_ReadPin(HALL_SENSOR_PORT, HALL_SENSOR_PIN); } uint16_t Read_Force_Sensor(void) { uint8_t buffer[2]; HAL_I2C_Master_Receive(&hi2c1, FORCE_SENSOR_I2C_ADDRESS, buffer, 2, HAL_MAX_DELAY); uint16_t forceValue = (buffer[0] << 8) | buffer[1]; return forceValue; }

4. Haptic Feedback

The haptic feedback mechanism uses a small vibration motor controlled via PWM or direct GPIO manipulation.

#include "stm32f4xx_hal.h" void Haptic_Feedback_Init(void); void Trigger_Haptic_Feedback(uint16_t duration); int main(void) { HAL_Init(); SystemClock_Config(); GPIO_Init(); Haptic_Feedback_Init(); while (1) { Trigger_Haptic_Feedback(100); // Trigger feedback for 100ms HAL_Delay(1000); } } void Haptic_Feedback_Init(void) { __HAL_RCC_GPIOB_CLK_ENABLE(); GPIO_InitTypeDef GPIO_InitStruct = {0}; GPIO_InitStruct.Pin = GPIO_PIN_1; // Assume GPIO_PIN_1 is connected to the haptic motor GPIO_InitStruct.Mode = GPIO_MODE_OUTPUT_PP; GPIO_InitStruct.Pull = GPIO_NOPULL; GPIO_InitStruct.Speed = GPIO_SPEED_FREQ_LOW; HAL_GPIO_Init(GPIOB, &GPIO_InitStruct); } void Trigger_Haptic_Feedback(uint16_t duration) { HAL_GPIO_WritePin(GPIOB, GPIO_PIN_1, GPIO_PIN_SET); HAL_Delay(duration); HAL_GPIO_WritePin(GPIOB, GPIO_PIN_1, GPIO_PIN_RESET); }

5. Communication (Bluetooth)

This example sets up a basic UART connection for Bluetooth communication, which could be used to send and receive data between the prosthetic and a mobile application.

#include "stm32f4xx_hal.h" void Send_Bluetooth_Data(char *data); void Receive_Bluetooth_Data(char *buffer, uint16_t len); int main(void) { HAL_Init(); SystemClock_Config(); GPIO_Init(); UART_Init(); char sendData[] = "Hello, Diaa!"; char receiveBuffer[100]; while (1) { Send_Bluetooth_Data(sendData); Receive_Bluetooth_Data(receiveBuffer, 100); HAL_Delay(1000); } } void Send_Bluetooth_Data(char *data) { HAL_UART_Transmit(&huart1, (uint8_t *)data, strlen(data), HAL_MAX_DELAY); } void Receive_Bluetooth_Data(char *buffer, uint16_t len) { HAL_UART_Receive(&huart1, (uint8_t *)buffer, len, HAL_MAX_DELAY); }

6. Putting It All Together

Finally, you can combine these pieces into a single main loop that reads sensor data, controls motors, and communicates via Bluetooth.

int main(void) { HAL_Init(); SystemClock_Config(); GPIO_Init(); I2C_Init(); UART_Init(); PWM_Init(); Haptic_Feedback_Init(); while (1) { uint16_t hallValue = Read_Hall_Sensor(); uint16_t forceValue = Read_Force_Sensor(); // Adjust motor speed based on sensor inputs Set_Motor_Speed(hallValue); // Example of sending sensor data via Bluetooth char buffer[50]; sprintf(buffer, "Hall: %d, Force: %d

", hallValue, forceValue); Send_Bluetooth_Data(buffer); // Trigger haptic feedback based on certain conditions if (forceValue > 1000) { Trigger_Haptic_Feedback(100); // Trigger haptic feedback if force is high } HAL_Delay(100); // Delay between iterations } }

Conclusion

This starter code provides a framework for developing the firmware needed for the Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System. Each section of the code is designed to be modular and can be expanded as needed for the specific functionalities required by the prosthetic system. The firmware controls the hardware components (motors, sensors, communication modules) and provides a foundation for more complex operations, such as adaptive control algorithms and real-time feedback integration.

The code provided is actual starter code for a microcontroller-based system, specifically designed to run on a platform like the STM32 (using the STM32 HAL library). However, it's important to note that while this code is functional and based on real concepts used in embedded systems programming, it is simplified and may require modifications to be fully functional in a specific hardware environment.

Key Points About the Code:

Microcontroller Platform: The code is designed for an ARM Cortex-M4 microcontroller, such as those in the STM32F4 series, using the STM32 HAL (Hardware Abstraction Layer) library. The HAL library is commonly used in STM32 development to simplify hardware interactions.

Basic Functionality: The code snippets demonstrate basic functionalities such as: Setting up the microcontroller's GPIO pins. Initializing peripherals like PWM for motor control, I2C for sensors, and UART for Bluetooth communication. Implementing control loops to read sensor data, control motor speeds, and provide haptic feedback.

Modularity: Each section (e.g., motor control, sensor reading, communication) is modular, meaning it can be independently tested and integrated into a larger system.

Practical Considerations:

Hardware Specificity: The code is written with assumptions about the hardware (e.g., pin numbers, peripheral instances) that may differ depending on your exact microcontroller model and hardware setup. You'll need to adjust these based on your specific hardware configuration.

Peripheral Initialization: The initialization functions (like SystemClock_Config , GPIO_Init , I2C_Init , etc.) are common in STM32 projects, but you might need to add specific configurations depending on your peripherals (e.g., exact clock settings, I2C addresses).

Libraries and Drivers: To run this code, you’ll need the appropriate STM32 HAL libraries, which are typically included in projects set up using STM32CubeMX or a similar tool.

Testing and Debugging: While the code is structured to perform basic tasks, thorough testing and debugging on actual hardware are necessary. This involves validating the functionality of each module (e.g., verifying that PWM outputs the correct signal to the motor, ensuring sensors return accurate data).

What’s Next?

If you want to implement this code:

Set Up Your Development Environment: Use STM32CubeMX or STM32CubeIDE to generate the necessary project files and HAL libraries. These tools will help set up the clock configurations and peripheral initialization. Hardware Integration: Ensure your hardware (e.g., motors, sensors, communication modules) is correctly connected to the microcontroller according to the pin configurations defined in the code. Modify and Expand: Depending on your specific needs, modify the code to fit your exact hardware setup. You might need to add more complex control logic, error handling, and optimization for real-time performance. Compile and Flash: Compile the code and flash it to your microcontroller. Use debugging tools to step through the code and ensure everything works as expected. Iterate and Improve: Based on testing results, iterate on the design, refine the firmware, and expand the functionality as needed.

Conclusion:

The code provided is a valid starting point for developing firmware for an embedded system like the Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System. It offers foundational building blocks, but the effectiveness of the code will depend on how it is adapted to your specific hardware and project requirements.

Additional Considerations for Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System

To ensure the Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System meets not only the current needs of the user but also adapts to future advancements and provides the best possible experience, the following additional considerations should be included. These expand upon the technical and mechanical features already outlined, offering comprehensive solutions to enhance functionality, usability, and longevity.

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning Integration

Adaptive Control with AI:

Integrating AI and machine learning can significantly enhance the prosthetic arm's ability to adapt to Diaa's unique movement patterns and preferences. By embedding machine learning algorithms within the control system, the prosthetic can learn from Diaa's daily use, refining its responses over time. This adaptive control would allow the arm to anticipate Diaa's movements, making the control more intuitive and reducing the learning curve. For instance, if Diaa tends to use specific movements frequently while adjusting his camera, the system could begin to predict these actions and adjust the motor speeds or positions accordingly.

Predictive Maintenance:

AI can also be utilized for predictive maintenance by analyzing data from the prosthetic’s sensors over time. This system could monitor wear and tear on components such as motors, bearings, and battery health, predicting when maintenance is required before a failure occurs. This not only prolongs the life of the prosthetic but also minimizes downtime, ensuring Diaa can rely on his prosthetic without unexpected interruptions.

2. Advanced Sensors and Environmental Awareness

Proximity Sensors:

Integrating proximity sensors can enhance the safety and functionality of the prosthetic by detecting nearby objects and preventing accidental collisions. These sensors could be particularly useful in crowded environments or when Diaa is working in tight spaces. For example, if Diaa is photographing in a narrow alley, the sensors could alert him to obstacles that might otherwise go unnoticed, helping him navigate safely without risking damage to the camera or the prosthetic.

Environmental Sensors:

Environmental sensors can add another layer of functionality by providing real-time data on ambient conditions like temperature, humidity, and light levels. This data could be used to automatically adjust the camera settings or to provide Diaa with recommendations on the best settings for his current environment. For instance, if the light levels drop significantly, the system could suggest increasing the ISO or using a flash. These sensors would integrate with the control system, offering a more intelligent and context-aware experience.

3. Modular Upgradeability

Interchangeable Modules:

The design of the Diaa 15 should emphasize modularity, allowing for easy upgrades and customization. Each section of the arm—such as the grip, camera mount, or sensor array—should be designed as an interchangeable module. This approach ensures that as new technologies become available or as Diaa’s needs evolve, individual components can be upgraded without replacing the entire prosthetic. For example, if a new, more efficient motor or sensor becomes available, it could be swapped into the existing system with minimal disruption.

Expandable Interface Ports:

Including expandable interface ports, such as USB or custom connectors, allows for future-proofing the prosthetic. These ports could be used to connect additional devices or modules, such as external sensors, alternative control interfaces, or communication devices. This flexibility ensures that the prosthetic can evolve alongside advancements in technology and Diaa’s changing needs.

4. Energy Harvesting Technologies

Kinetic Energy Harvesting:

To extend battery life and reduce reliance on external power sources, the prosthetic could incorporate kinetic energy harvesting technologies. These systems convert the mechanical energy generated by Diaa’s movements into electrical energy, which can be used to power the prosthetic or recharge its batteries. For instance, the motion of the arm during walking or camera adjustments could generate small amounts of power, contributing to the overall energy efficiency of the system.

Solar Charging:

In addition to kinetic energy harvesting, integrating small, flexible solar panels into the design of the prosthetic or its accessories could provide an auxiliary power source, especially in outdoor settings. These panels could be embedded in non-load-bearing surfaces or incorporated into removable covers. While the energy generated might not be sufficient to fully power the prosthetic, it could be used to extend battery life or power auxiliary systems like sensors or displays.

5. Advanced Communication Capabilities

Near-Field Communication (NFC):

Integrating NFC technology can streamline the process of connecting the prosthetic to external devices, such as smartphones or tablets, for configuration and monitoring. NFC allows for quick, secure, and easy pairing by simply bringing the devices close together. This could be particularly useful for Diaa when he needs to quickly adjust settings or check the status of the prosthetic on the go, without needing to navigate through complex menus or interfaces.

Cloud Connectivity:

Enabling cloud connectivity would allow for data storage, remote monitoring, and software updates. This would be particularly useful for ongoing support and diagnostics, as it would allow technicians to access the prosthetic’s performance data remotely and provide support without the need for in-person visits. Additionally, cloud connectivity could facilitate the storage of usage data that could be analyzed to improve future designs or provide tailored feedback to Diaa, helping him make the most of his prosthetic.

6. Enhanced Haptic Feedback

Variable Feedback:

A more advanced haptic feedback system could provide variable intensity and type of feedback depending on the context. For example, the feedback could be stronger when Diaa is holding heavier camera equipment or more subtle when making delicate adjustments. This system could also differentiate between different types of feedback—such as vibrations for warnings or resistance for interaction—enhancing the overall user experience and making the prosthetic feel more natural and intuitive to use.

Multi-Modal Feedback:

Beyond just tactile sensations, multi-modal feedback could include auditory cues (such as beeps or tones) and visual indicators (like LED lights) to provide additional layers of communication. For instance, an auditory cue might alert Diaa to an out-of-range movement, while a visual indicator could show battery status or connection health. This multi-sensory approach ensures Diaa receives comprehensive feedback, reducing the likelihood of missed signals and improving overall usability.

7. Advanced User Interface and Control

Voice Control Integration:

Voice control could be integrated as an additional interface method, allowing Diaa to control the prosthetic hands-free. This would be especially useful in situations where Diaa needs to adjust settings while keeping his hands on the camera or when he needs to make quick adjustments in challenging environments. The system could recognize a range of commands, from adjusting the grip strength to switching between different operational modes.

Augmented Reality (AR) Feedback:

Augmented Reality (AR) could be employed through a smartphone or tablet app to provide real-time visual feedback, helping Diaa visualize how his arm is positioned relative to the camera frame or surrounding environment. This could be particularly useful during complex photography tasks where precision is crucial. AR could overlay guides or indicators on the camera view, assisting Diaa in aligning shots or ensuring that the camera is level.

8. Safety and Fail-Safe Mechanisms

Emergency Lock Mechanism:

An emergency lock mechanism should be designed to freeze the arm in place if a critical failure is detected. This feature would prevent any unintended or uncontrolled movements that could potentially damage the camera, the prosthetic, or cause injury. For example, if a sensor detects an abnormal torque or load, the system could automatically engage the lock, securing the arm until it can be safely reset.

Overload Protection:

Overload protection circuits should be included to automatically shut down the motors if they detect a load that exceeds safe operating limits. This protection is crucial for preventing damage to both the prosthetic and any attached equipment, such as a camera. The system could provide immediate feedback to Diaa, informing him of the overload and suggesting corrective actions.

9. Redundancy and Backup Systems

Dual Battery System:

Implementing a dual battery system with a hot-swappable design would ensure continuous operation. One battery could power the prosthetic while the other is being charged or replaced. This design minimizes downtime and allows Diaa to continue using the prosthetic without interruption, which is particularly important during long photography sessions.

Backup Control:

A secondary, simplified control system should be included as a backup in case the primary control unit fails. This could be a basic manual override system that allows Diaa to safely disengage or reposition the arm. The backup control could be as simple as a mechanical lever or switch that bypasses the electronic controls, ensuring that Diaa can always maintain control over the prosthetic, even in emergency situations.

10. Customizable Aesthetics

Personalized Design:

The prosthetic could be designed with customizable aesthetic elements, such as interchangeable covers or skins that reflect Diaa's personal style, cultural symbols, or even his photography themes. This personalization not only makes the prosthetic more visually appealing but also allows Diaa to express his identity through the device. These covers could be easily swapped out, allowing Diaa to change the look of the prosthetic based on his mood or the occasion.

LED Indicators:

Integrating LED indicators into the prosthetic could serve both functional and aesthetic purposes. LEDs could provide visual feedback on various system statuses, such as battery level, connection status, or operational mode. Additionally, the color and pattern of the LEDs could be customized, allowing Diaa to personalize the prosthetic’s appearance further or to provide quick, at-a-glance information about the system's status.

11. Integration with Photography Equipment

Camera Mount Compatibility:

Ensuring that the prosthetic’s camera mount is compatible with a wide range of camera models, including future designs, is critical. The use of standardized interfaces, such as the 1/4"-20 UNC thread commonly found on tripods, will allow Diaa to use the prosthetic with various cameras and accessories. This compatibility ensures that as Diaa’s photography skills and equipment evolve, the prosthetic can continue to support his needs.

Remote Camera Control:

The prosthetic could be designed to offer remote control of advanced camera functions, such as focus, aperture, and shutter speed. This could be achieved through a direct connection to the camera via a wired interface or wirelessly via Bluetooth. Remote control capabilities would allow Diaa to make fine adjustments without physically interacting with the camera, enhancing precision and reducing the risk of disturbing the shot.

These additional considerations not only enhance the functionality and adaptability of the Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System but also ensure that it can evolve alongside technological advancements and Diaa’s growing experience as a photographer. Incorporating these features will make the prosthetic a truly state-of-the-art tool, empowering Diaa to achieve his dreams with confidence and creativity.

Copyright Notice

Title: Firmware and Code for Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System

Author: Story Ember leGaïe

Copyright: © Story Ember leGaïe, 2024

Permission:

Permission is granted solely for the purpose of developing, designing, and constructing the Diaa 15: Prosthetic Arm System for Diaa Al-Odaini. This permission includes the use, modification, and distribution of the firmware, code, and any associated designs, schematics, and documentation provided in this project, but strictly for the purpose of creating the prosthetic arm system for Diaa.

Restrictions:

Any other use, reproduction, or distribution of this firmware, code, designs, or any associated materials is prohibited without the express written permission of Story Ember leGaïe. This includes commercial use, derivative works, or any form of redistribution not directly related to the specified project.

Contact Information:

For inquiries regarding permissions outside of the specified project, please contact Story Ember leGaïe at TheStoryleGaie@gmail.com.

This copyright notice must be included in any copies or substantial portions of the firmware, code, designs, or documentation used for the project.